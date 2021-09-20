Karlee Steel’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, boyfriend

Karlee Steel is a Canadian YouTube star. She also makes videos for YouNow. Besides content creation, she is a model and singer. Some of her popular songs include Text You First, Last Time, and We’ll Be Fine. What else would you love to know about her?

Canadian YouTube star Karlee Steel. Photo: @karleesteel

Source: Instagram

Since she rose to stardom, the YouTuber has earned a vast following on social media. Likewise, the number of her YouTube subscribers has grown with time. Have a look at her biography to know more details about her.

Karlee Steel’s profile summary

Full name: Karlee Steel

Karlee Steel Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th September 1998

25th September 1998 Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)

23 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Windsor, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Windsor, Ontario

Windsor, Ontario Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height: 5’ 6”

5’ 6” Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 36-25-35

36-25-35 Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Josh

Josh Ex-boyfriend: Conner Bobay, Josh Bisschops

Conner Bobay, Josh Bisschops Children: None

None School: W.F. Herman Secondary School

W.F. Herman Secondary School Profession: YouTuber, singer, social media personality

YouTuber, singer, social media personality Net worth: $38.3K - $230K

$38.3K - $230K Instagram: @karleesteel

@karleesteel TikTok: @karleesteel

@karleesteel Twitter:

YouTube: Karlee Steel

Karlee Steel’s bio

Karlee is a Canadian YouTuber, social media star, and model. Photo: @karleesteel

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She has three siblings, namely Kassidy, Leah, and Mya. The identities of her parents remain a mystery. Often, she keeps information about her family under wraps.

What is Karlee Steel’s ethnicity?

She allegedly has mixed ethnicity, but there is no official information on the matter.

Education

She went to W.F. Herman Secondary School for her high school studies. She is yet to go to college or university to advance her studies.

How old is Karlee Steel?

Steel was born on 25th September 1998. Karlee Steel’s age is 23 years as of 2021.

Career

Karlee came to be known through social media. She created her Twitter account in June 2010. Later on 12th January 2013, she created her YouTube channel.

She published her first video in May 2014. Since then, she has published challenges, pranks, reactions, and Q&A videos on the channel. She also owns a podcast by the name of Glass Up Karlee Steel.

The number of her subscribers has been growing over time. Currently, the channel boasts over 1.21 subscribers. Consequently, her overall views are impressive. As of September, the channel has over 101.98 million views.

Music

She has also tried her hand in music. Some of the songs include:

Text You First

Give & Take

We'll Be Fine

If It Ain't You

Last Time

Karlee Steel’s net worth

Allegedly, her net worth ranges between $38.3K and $230K. However, there is no official information about the matter.

Content creation is her primary source of income. In addition, she is a brand ambassador for FashionNova, an American fast fashion retail company.

Who is Karlee Steel’s boyfriend?

Karlee Steel and her current boyfriend, Josh. Photo: @karleesteel

Source: Instagram

She is currently dating a guy named Josh. The two started dating in 2021. Josh and Steel have appeared together in the Glass Up Karlee Steel podcast on YouTube.

She previously dated Conner Bobay and Josh Bisschops. Karlee Steel and Conner dated between 2016 and 2018. Despite them parting ways, they are still good friends.

What happened to Karlee Steel?

In June 2021, she took to her YouTube channel, revealing that she had broken up with Josh Bisschops. The video, titled What really happened, has since been deleted from her channel.

In the video, she said,

One of the biggest issues had in our relationship was lack of communication and me always thinking about our future while he was busy thinking about his relationship.

She also accused him of cheating.

Body stats

Karlee Steel’s height is 5’ 6”. Additionally, she weighs around 121, which is roughly 55 kg.

Her shoe size is 9 (US), while her dress size is 4 (US). She also has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Where does Karlee Steel live now?

She lives in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Karlee Steel has been doing great on YouTube and YouNow in terms of subscribers and views. Apart from content creation, she is starting to establish herself in the music industry.

