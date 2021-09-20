Karlee Steel’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, boyfriend
Karlee Steel is a Canadian YouTube star. She also makes videos for YouNow. Besides content creation, she is a model and singer. Some of her popular songs include Text You First, Last Time, and We’ll Be Fine. What else would you love to know about her?
Since she rose to stardom, the YouTuber has earned a vast following on social media. Likewise, the number of her YouTube subscribers has grown with time. Have a look at her biography to know more details about her.
Karlee Steel’s profile summary
- Full name: Karlee Steel
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 25th September 1998
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Windsor, Ontario, Canada
- Current residence: Windsor, Ontario
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height: 5’ 6”
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 36-25-35
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Dress size: 4 (US)
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Josh
- Ex-boyfriend: Conner Bobay, Josh Bisschops
- Children: None
- School: W.F. Herman Secondary School
- Profession: YouTuber, singer, social media personality
- Net worth: $38.3K - $230K
- Instagram: @karleesteel
- TikTok: @karleesteel
- Twitter: @karleesteel
- YouTube: Karlee Steel
Karlee Steel’s bio
The YouTuber was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She has three siblings, namely Kassidy, Leah, and Mya. The identities of her parents remain a mystery. Often, she keeps information about her family under wraps.
What is Karlee Steel’s ethnicity?
She allegedly has mixed ethnicity, but there is no official information on the matter.
Education
She went to W.F. Herman Secondary School for her high school studies. She is yet to go to college or university to advance her studies.
How old is Karlee Steel?
Steel was born on 25th September 1998. Karlee Steel’s age is 23 years as of 2021.
Career
Karlee came to be known through social media. She created her Twitter account in June 2010. Later on 12th January 2013, she created her YouTube channel.
She published her first video in May 2014. Since then, she has published challenges, pranks, reactions, and Q&A videos on the channel. She also owns a podcast by the name of Glass Up Karlee Steel.
The number of her subscribers has been growing over time. Currently, the channel boasts over 1.21 subscribers. Consequently, her overall views are impressive. As of September, the channel has over 101.98 million views.
Music
She has also tried her hand in music. Some of the songs include:
- Text You First
- Give & Take
- We'll Be Fine
- If It Ain't You
- Last Time
Karlee Steel’s net worth
Allegedly, her net worth ranges between $38.3K and $230K. However, there is no official information about the matter.
Content creation is her primary source of income. In addition, she is a brand ambassador for FashionNova, an American fast fashion retail company.
Who is Karlee Steel’s boyfriend?
She is currently dating a guy named Josh. The two started dating in 2021. Josh and Steel have appeared together in the Glass Up Karlee Steel podcast on YouTube.
She previously dated Conner Bobay and Josh Bisschops. Karlee Steel and Conner dated between 2016 and 2018. Despite them parting ways, they are still good friends.
What happened to Karlee Steel?
In June 2021, she took to her YouTube channel, revealing that she had broken up with Josh Bisschops. The video, titled What really happened, has since been deleted from her channel.
In the video, she said,
One of the biggest issues had in our relationship was lack of communication and me always thinking about our future while he was busy thinking about his relationship.
She also accused him of cheating.
Body stats
Karlee Steel’s height is 5’ 6”. Additionally, she weighs around 121, which is roughly 55 kg.
Her shoe size is 9 (US), while her dress size is 4 (US). She also has light brown hair and brown eyes.
Where does Karlee Steel live now?
She lives in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Karlee Steel has been doing great on YouTube and YouNow in terms of subscribers and views. Apart from content creation, she is starting to establish herself in the music industry.
