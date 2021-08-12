Joe Gorga’s biography: age, height, net worth, marriage, job

Joe Gorga is an American reality television actor renowned for his role in the famous television show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He rose to fame following his role as Melissa's husband. He is also known for his merchandise in real estate, where he purchases old properties and then sells the same properties after renovation.

TV personality Joe Gorga visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the New Jersey American star, including details about his personal and career life.

Profile Summary

Full name: Јое Gorga

Јое Gorga Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : August 21, 1979

: August 21, 1979 Joe Gorga's age: 42 years old (as of 2021)

42 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Раtеrѕоn, New Јеrѕеу, United States of America

: Раtеrѕоn, New Јеrѕеу, United States of America Current residence : New Jersey

: New Jersey Nationality : Italian-American

: Italian-American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5′ 6″

: 5′ 6″ Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds : 182

: 182 Weight in kilograms : 83

: 83 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother: Antonio Gorga

Antonio Gorga Father: Giacinto Gorga

Giacinto Gorga Siblings : 1

: 1 Marital status: Married

Married Wife : Melissa Gorga

: Melissa Gorga Children : 3

: 3 University : New Jersey City University

: New Jersey City University Profession : Actor and entrepreneur

: Actor and entrepreneur Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @joeygorga

Joe Gorga's biography

The actor was born on August 21, 1979, in Paterson, New Jersey, US, alongside his only sister, Teresa Giudice.

How old is Joe Gorga?

As of 2021, Joe Gorga's age is 42 years.

Who are Joe Gorga's parents?

His father's name was Giacinto Gorga, and his mother was Antonio Gorga. Unfortunately, Joe's mother passed away on March 3, 2017, while Joe Gorga's dad passed away on April 3, 2020.

The cause of their death has not yet been disclosed, apart from Giacinto being hospitalized several times that year.

What does Joe Gorga do?

Joe Gorga is a television star who rose to fame after appearing in the third season of the famous television show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He played a role as the spouse of the dynamic wife, Melissa, who is an American television personality and author.

His character is displayed as the most generous husband who does almost everything for his beloved wife. With his rising popularity, he currently boasts of a massive following on his Instagram.

Joe Gorga visits SiriusXM's 'Radio Andy' at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Instagram

What is Joe Gorga's business? In addition to what the famous television personality does, he is also an entrepreneur. He owns a company called Gorga Enterprises LLC.

More like real estate, Joe Gorga's job involves buying old houses and buildings and turning them into admirable and beautiful apartments. After the entire renovations, he then sells those properties and, in return, earns himself massive profits.

How did Melissa and Joe Gorga meet?

Joe and Melissa Gorga first met in Cancun, Mexico, during a spring break vacation. The two were in separate friend groups, but Joe managed to spot Melissa. In an interview with the Examiner.com, Melissa gave detailed information about the whole meet up, stating:

We were both there, and he was there with his friends, and he says that I went walking by with my girlfriends and my bikini, and he remembers everything that I was wearing like it was yesterday. He pointed to me and said, 'That's going to be my wife'. His best friend that was with him confirmed this story all the time, so that was kind of the first time we met unofficially. Then we were back in New Jersey in the summer at a beach club, and he saw me, and it just went from there.

Melissa and Joe Gorga's marriage

It is safe to say that their marriage is one that was built to last. Their marriage journey began in 2004, and they had their firstborn daughter, Antonia, in 2005. And later on, in 2007, the couple welcomed another kid named Gino and Joey, their last born son, in 2010.

A photo of the dynamic couple at an event. Photo: @joeygorga

Source: Instagram

Despite the usual challenges that every marriage portray, from cheating allegations to the death of Joe Gorga's dad, the couple has stuck by each other through thick and thin. However, in February 2021, the New Jersey housewife revealed that they were struggling as they were working through a rough patch. She announced it to the US Weekly, stating:

He likes things to stay the same. I've been with him since I was 24 years old. So, I've changed.

She went on and added:

And I feel like this is a scary part of marriage. Either you're going to grow together, or you're going to grow apart. And I think we're fighting hard to grow together.

Well, like every other marriage, there are ups and downs. In the mid-season trailer of the television show, the couple are seen relentlessly arguing over a shift in their relationship. This resulted in gossip that the couple was filing for a divorce.

These rumours were later on cleared on February 2021, when Melissa Gorga spoke with Page Six, saying that their marriage was okay and that they were working towards keeping their marriage together.

How tall is Joe Gorga?

Joe Gorga's height is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and he weighs 83 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Joe Gorga's kids

Melissa and Joe are blessed with three kids, Antonia, Gino and Joey.

How much is Joe Gorga worth?

Judging from Melissa and Joe Gorga's house in Montville, New Jersey, worth $950,000, one can tell that the couple is living a lavish life. So what is Joe Gorga's net worth? The reality television actor has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Joe Gorga is a well known television personality who has managed to maintain a clean profile over the years he has been on the screens.

Source: Legit.ng