OhGeesy’s bio: age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth

Alejandro Coranza, famously known as OhGeesy, is a popular Mexican- American rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur. He is a member of the hip-pop group Shoreline Mafia, currently signed to Atlantic Records and known for songs such as Bottle Service, Nun Major and Breakdown.

OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia attends Wiz Khalifa's Rolling Papers 2 Album Listening Session at Mondrian Park Avenue in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

At a young age, OhGeesy was captivated by famous rappers such as Gucci Mane and 50 Cent, and he chose to pursue his passion professionally. He has also performed alongside well-known artists like Future and DJ Snake.

Profile summary

Real name: Alejandro Coranza

Alejandro Coranza Stage name: OhGeesy

OhGeesy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: November 27, 1993

November 27, 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: Mexican-American

Mexican-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Profession: Rapper

Rapper Sibling: Julian Coranza (brother)

Julian Coranza (brother) Kids: Sincere Juelz Coranza (son)

Sincere Juelz Coranza (son) Relationship status: Dating

Dating Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Twitter: @OHGEESY

@OHGEESY Instagram: @ohgeesy

What is OhGeesy from Shoreline Mafias' real name?

OhGeesy's real name is Alejandro Coranza. The rapper was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. He has a brother named Julien Coranza. His parents originate from Mexico, but not much is known about them. The rapper was raised by his mother.

How old is OhGeesy?

As of 2021, OhGeesy's age is 28 years old.

When is OhGeesy's birthday?

OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia performs at Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Arik McArthur

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper was born on November 27, 1993.

What is OhGeesy's ethnicity?

His parents are of Mexican descent.

Music career

OhGeesy began his music career by sharing his songs on SoundCloud before branching out into the bigger music industry. Later in 2012, while doing graffiti in high school, he met Fenix, and the two collaborated on SoundCloud to share their music. Their first tracks were Vice City, Tommy by Tha Gucci, Home Invasion, and Tha Field.

In 2014, Master Kato and Rob Vicious joined them, and together they formed a group and continued to record more songs. Over time they named their group Shoreline Mafia, and it became official and was signed by Atlantic Records. The group released their first songs, such as Bottle Service, Nun Major, and Whuss The Deal.

The group gained notoriety in 2017 after releasing their first mixtape, ShoreLineDoThat Sh*t, which featured Musty, the mixtape's first successful song.

During the spring of 2018, OhGeesy and his band earned a number of accolades for their Off the Xtras (OTX) tour, which included appearances at the Rolling Loud Festivals in Miami and the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival in New York. In addition, the band has released a new mixtape titled Traplantic and an album Mafia Bidness.

In addition to appearing on Da Move and Heavy, the American rapper has collaborated with BandGang Lonnie Bands on the song H*micide.

OhGeesy's songs

Here are some of OhGeesy's songs with Shoreline Mafia:

Nun Major

Bands

Pressure

Change Ya Life

Fell in Love

Gangstas & Sippas

Aww Sh*t

Secret Service

Molly Water

Heavy

Perc Popper

Bottle Service

Hoe Sh*t

Moving Work

Spaceship

Boot It Up

Big Bad Wolf

Mind Right

What is OhGeesy's baby's name?

OhGeesy holding his son Juelz's hand. Photo: @ohgeesy

Source: Instagram

Together with his girlfriend, they are blessed with a son named Sincere Juelz Coranza, born in March 2019.

What is OhGeesy's height?

He is 5 feet and 6 inches (167 cm). He weighs 163 pounds (74 kgs).

What is OhGeesy's net worth?

According to Allstarbio, his net worth is approximated to be $2 million. He has gained his worth through his music career and his online clothing store Hellawaveboyz on geeyzworld.com.

OhGeesy is a talented rapper thriving in his career and has built his name and fame in the rap and hip hop industry.

