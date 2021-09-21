OhGeesy’s bio: age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth
Alejandro Coranza, famously known as OhGeesy, is a popular Mexican- American rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur. He is a member of the hip-pop group Shoreline Mafia, currently signed to Atlantic Records and known for songs such as Bottle Service, Nun Major and Breakdown.
At a young age, OhGeesy was captivated by famous rappers such as Gucci Mane and 50 Cent, and he chose to pursue his passion professionally. He has also performed alongside well-known artists like Future and DJ Snake.
Profile summary
- Real name: Alejandro Coranza
- Stage name: OhGeesy
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: November 27, 1993
- Age: 28 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: Mexican-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Profession: Rapper
- Sibling: Julian Coranza (brother)
- Kids: Sincere Juelz Coranza (son)
- Relationship status: Dating
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 163
- Weight in kilograms: 74
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Net worth: $2 million
- Twitter: @OHGEESY
- Instagram: @ohgeesy
What is OhGeesy from Shoreline Mafias' real name?
OhGeesy's real name is Alejandro Coranza. The rapper was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. He has a brother named Julien Coranza. His parents originate from Mexico, but not much is known about them. The rapper was raised by his mother.
How old is OhGeesy?
As of 2021, OhGeesy's age is 28 years old.
When is OhGeesy's birthday?
The American rapper was born on November 27, 1993.
What is OhGeesy's ethnicity?
His parents are of Mexican descent.
Music career
OhGeesy began his music career by sharing his songs on SoundCloud before branching out into the bigger music industry. Later in 2012, while doing graffiti in high school, he met Fenix, and the two collaborated on SoundCloud to share their music. Their first tracks were Vice City, Tommy by Tha Gucci, Home Invasion, and Tha Field.
In 2014, Master Kato and Rob Vicious joined them, and together they formed a group and continued to record more songs. Over time they named their group Shoreline Mafia, and it became official and was signed by Atlantic Records. The group released their first songs, such as Bottle Service, Nun Major, and Whuss The Deal.
The group gained notoriety in 2017 after releasing their first mixtape, ShoreLineDoThat Sh*t, which featured Musty, the mixtape's first successful song.
During the spring of 2018, OhGeesy and his band earned a number of accolades for their Off the Xtras (OTX) tour, which included appearances at the Rolling Loud Festivals in Miami and the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival in New York. In addition, the band has released a new mixtape titled Traplantic and an album Mafia Bidness.
In addition to appearing on Da Move and Heavy, the American rapper has collaborated with BandGang Lonnie Bands on the song H*micide.
OhGeesy's songs
Here are some of OhGeesy's songs with Shoreline Mafia:
- Nun Major
- Bands
- Pressure
- Change Ya Life
- Fell in Love
- Gangstas & Sippas
- Aww Sh*t
- Secret Service
- Molly Water
- Heavy
- Perc Popper
- Bottle Service
- Hoe Sh*t
- Moving Work
- Spaceship
- Boot It Up
- Big Bad Wolf
- Mind Right
What is OhGeesy's baby's name?
Together with his girlfriend, they are blessed with a son named Sincere Juelz Coranza, born in March 2019.
What is OhGeesy's height?
He is 5 feet and 6 inches (167 cm). He weighs 163 pounds (74 kgs).
What is OhGeesy's net worth?
According to Allstarbio, his net worth is approximated to be $2 million. He has gained his worth through his music career and his online clothing store Hellawaveboyz on geeyzworld.com.
OhGeesy is a talented rapper thriving in his career and has built his name and fame in the rap and hip hop industry.
