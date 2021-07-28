Austin North’s biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend
Austin North is an American actor who played Logan Watson in the Disney Channel sitcom I Didn't Do It and Topper Thornton in the Netflix series Outer Banks.
Austin is also a skilled drummer who frequently uploaded covers to his YouTube account. Find out more about his life here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Austin North
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 30th July 1996
- Age: 25 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'9"
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 158
- Weight in kilograms: 72
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Mother: Karen
- Siblings: 1
- Sister: Lauren
- Relationship status: Single
- College: Oak Park High School
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $2 million -$4 million
- Instagram: @austinnorth55
- Facebook: Austin North
- Twitter: @austinnorth55
- TikTok: @austinnorth
When is Austin North's date of birth?
The 25-year-old actor was born on 30th July 1996 in Cincinnati, Ohio, US. His mother's name is Karen North. He was raised alongside his sister called Lauren.
Where did Austin North grow up?
Austin's family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he grew up with his sister.
How old is Austin North?
Austin North's age is 25 years old as of 2021.
Who is Austin North's father?
Many fans are curious about the actor's father. Unfortunately, there isn't a single reputable source that states his father's identity.
Acting career
Austin has been acting since he was 15 years old. He made his acting debut in the television show Kickin' It as Ricky Weaver in 2011. The following year, he appeared in two other series, General Hospital and ANT Farm.
Austin North's movies and TV shows
The actor has played roles in the following television shows and films.
Films
- 2018: 11:11 as Sean
- 2014: Disney's Circle of Stars: Do You Want to Build a Snowman
Austin North's TV shows
- 2020-2021: Outer Banks as Topper
- 2018: All Night as Oz
- 2014-2015: I Didn't Do It as Logan Watson
- 2015: Jessie as Logan Watson
- 2013: See Dad Run as Dean
- 2012: A.N.T. Farm as Holland
- 2012: General Hospital as Bodhi
- 2011: Kickin' It as Ricky Weaver
Appearance as himself
- 2016: Young Hollywood
- 2015: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2015
- 2015: The 23rd Annual Movieguide Awards
- 2014: Teens Wanna Know
- 2014: Radio Disney Music Awards
- 2014: Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards
- 2013: 82nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Is Austin North married?
The American actor is not married.
Who is Austin North dating?
Who is Austin North's girlfriend? As of 2021, the actor is single. He was previously dating Sadie Robertson, the daughter of Duck Dynasty Willie Robertson.
He was also in a relationship with actress Piper Curda, but they parted ways.
How tall is Austin North?
Austin North's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) and he weighs 158 lbs (72 kgs). He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
What is Austin North's net worth?
There is no reliable source about his worth; however, according to Wordtop2, his net worth is estimated to be approximately $2 million to $4 million.
Besides acting, Austin North enjoys basketball and surfing. He presently lives with his parents, sister, and their two dogs in Los Angeles.
