Austin North’s biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend

Austin North is an American actor who played Logan Watson in the Disney Channel sitcom I Didn't Do It and Topper Thornton in the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Austin is also a skilled drummer who frequently uploaded covers to his YouTube account. Find out more about his life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Austin North

Austin North Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 30th July 1996

30th July 1996 Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 158

158 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Mother: Karen

Karen Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Lauren

Lauren Relationship status: Single

Single College: Oak Park High School

Oak Park High School Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $2 million -$4 million

$2 million -$4 million Instagram: @austinnorth55

@austinnorth55 Facebook: Austin North

Austin North Twitter: @austinnorth55

@austinnorth55 TikTok: @austinnorth

When is Austin North's date of birth?

The 25-year-old actor was born on 30th July 1996 in Cincinnati, Ohio, US. His mother's name is Karen North. He was raised alongside his sister called Lauren.

Where did Austin North grow up?

Austin's family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he grew up with his sister.

How old is Austin North?

Austin North's age is 25 years old as of 2021.

Who is Austin North's father?

Many fans are curious about the actor's father. Unfortunately, there isn't a single reputable source that states his father's identity.

Acting career

Austin has been acting since he was 15 years old. He made his acting debut in the television show Kickin' It as Ricky Weaver in 2011. The following year, he appeared in two other series, General Hospital and ANT Farm.

Austin North's movies and TV shows

The actor has played roles in the following television shows and films.

Films

2018: 11:11 as Sean

as Sean 2014: Disney's Circle of Stars: Do You Want to Build a Snowman

Austin North's TV shows

2020-2021: Outer Banks as Topper

as Topper 2018: All Night as Oz

as Oz 2014-2015: I Didn't Do It as Logan Watson

as Logan Watson 2015: Jessie as Logan Watson

as Logan Watson 2013: See Dad Run as Dean

as Dean 2012: A.N.T. Farm as Holland

as Holland 2012: General Hospital as Bodhi

as Bodhi 2011: Kickin' It as Ricky Weaver

Appearance as himself

2016: Young Hollywood

2015: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2015

2015: The 23rd Annual Movieguide Awards

2014: Teens Wanna Know

2014: Radio Disney Music Awards

2014: Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards

2013: 82nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Is Austin North married?

The American actor is not married.

Who is Austin North dating?

Who is Austin North's girlfriend? As of 2021, the actor is single. He was previously dating Sadie Robertson, the daughter of Duck Dynasty Willie Robertson.

He was also in a relationship with actress Piper Curda, but they parted ways.

How tall is Austin North?

Austin North's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) and he weighs 158 lbs (72 kgs). He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

What is Austin North's net worth?

There is no reliable source about his worth; however, according to Wordtop2, his net worth is estimated to be approximately $2 million to $4 million.

Besides acting, Austin North enjoys basketball and surfing. He presently lives with his parents, sister, and their two dogs in Los Angeles.

