Malaysia Pargo’s biography: where is the Basketball Wives star now?

Marrying the famous former basketball player put her in the spotlight. However, her popularity spiked when she featured on Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives: LA. Additionally, she is a social media celebrity with a massive following on different platforms.

Malaysia Pargo’s bio

She was born on August 12, 1980, in Compton, California. Malaysia Pargo’s real name is Laquisha Gilbert. Details of her parents are unknown, but he had a younger brother called Dontae Hayes, who was shot and killed by police in 2013. She is the cousin of Byron Scott, the legendary professional basketball head coach and player.

How old is Malaysia Pargo?

Malaysia Pargo’s birthdate is August 12, 1980, and as of 2021, she is 41 years old.

How tall is Malaysia Pargo?

The social media personality and entrepreneur stands at six feet and one inch tall. Malaysia Pargo’s height in centimetres is 185. Also, she weighs 145 pounds.

Career

Malaysia is a multifaceted woman when it comes to her career. She is a reality TV star, entrepreneur and social media personality.

She made her debut on television series in 2014 when she appeared on Big Morning Buzz Live. After that, she starred in several other TV series, such as Basketball Wives: LA, which earned her fame and fortune.

Before commencing her career on TV series, she featured in the short music video called Ludacris: Splash Waterfalls. Here are Malaysia Pargo’s TV series appearances:

Basketball Wives (2017-2021)

(2017-2021) Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (2020)

(2020) Hip Hop Squares (2019)

(2019) Basketball Wives: LA (2011-2016)

(2011-2016) The Eric Andre Show (2016)

(2016) Home & Family (2016)

(2016) Noches con Platanito (2015)

(2015) AbSIRd (2014)

(2014) The Arsenio Hall Show (2014)

(2014) Datzhott (2013)

(2013) Big Morning Buzz Live (2012)

When she is not on TV series, she runs her businesses. The TV star owns a custom jewellery brand called Three Beats Jewelry. She partnered with Hedgecock Creed, a furniture and upholstery company, to make a unique bedding brand. Additionally, she is a businesswoman and owns a ladies clothing line called Vanity World.

Who was Malaysia Pargo married to?

Malaysia Pargo’s ex-husband name is Jannero Pargo. She met him at a party in Los Angeles, California, in 2001 when she was 21 years old. The duo fell in love and dated for approximately five years before tying the knot at The Wattles Mansion in California in 2006.

Malaysia and her ex-husband welcomed their first child, Jannero Pargo Jr., one year after marriage in 2007. Later, they had twins, Jayden and Jayla, in 2011. It seemed a blissful marriage until it was rocked by cheating allegations that led to the couple separation in 2012.

The Compton native filed for divorce, and in 2014, the estranged couple was granted a divorce, ending their eight years of marriage. Malaysia Pargo’s kids are currently under her custody and care.

What did Malaysia receive as the divorce settlement?

A divorce is always a heartbreaking experience, especially when children are in the mix. Even though Malaysia opted for the divorce with Jannero, she admitted that they could have sought couple counselling before making the decision.

As the divorce settlement, Jannero was ordered to pay $15,380 monthly in child support and $7,500 in spousal support. The verdict also directed him to give half of his NBA pension and half of his 401K savings plan to Malaysia.

The former NBA player also surrendered a 2015 model Mercedes Benz G550, access to three checking accounts and the right to jewellery collection company Three Beats.

Who is Malaysia Pargo dating?

Malaysia has not yet come out openly about whether she is currently dating or not. However, she was reportedly involved in a few romantic relationships after her divorce from Jannero.

In 2016, she seemed to have found love with rapper O.T Genasis as the couple were seen together in several events and shared their pictures on social media. Unfortunately, they broke up after dating for a short time.

Malaysia of Basketball Wives was introduced to Debonair Ron by her cousin Byron Scott and Cecilia Scott. After the introduction, there is no indication of whether the pair dated. She had also dated basketball player James Harden and music producer Jamal Rashid.

Who is Jannero Pargo's wife?

After his divorce from Malaysia, Pargo has never married. No details are available on whether he is dating.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the mother of three’s net worth is $3.5 million. She earns decent amounts of money from the TV shows as well as her businesses.

Social media presence

She is a social media celebrity with a huge fan base on various platforms. Malaysia has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 397 thousand followers on Twitter. She uses the platforms for marketing her businesses and for promoting other sponsored brands. Despite being a soft-spoken lady, she likes posting about her family.

Malaysia Pargo is a likeable person, which made her a fan-favourite on Basketball Wives show. Also, she has shown her capabilities beyond TV by venturing into businesses, making her quite wealthy.

