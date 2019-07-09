Erin Krakow's bio: age, husband, net worth, measurements

Erin Krakow is an American actress who began acting professionally in 2010. She first appeared on the screen in Army Wives, a Lifetime TV show. She currently plays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton in When Calls the Heart, which premiered in 2014.

Erin Krakow with a heartwarming smile.

Source: UGC

Fans of the Hallmark channel may recognise the actress from one of the many movies she appeared in on the network. To date, Krakow has starred in 8 Christmas specials and 5 movies.

Erin Krakow's bio

Erin Krakow was born on September 5, 1984, in Philadelphia, USA. She grew up in Wellington, Florida alongside her younger brother named Kyle.

What is Erin Krakow's age? The star is currently 36 and will turn 37 in September 2021.

Education

Erin went to the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts, where she honed her acting skills. She then joined New York City's Juilliard School and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

Career

Krakow began her acting career in school when she appeared in school plays like George the Fourth and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Actress Erin Krakow attends the Hallmark Channel's "When Calls The Heart" season 7 celebration dinner at Beverly Wilshire on February 11, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Getty Images

Her first role in Television came in 2010 when she got the role of Tanya Gabriel in Army Wives. In 2013, she got a guest role in Castle, followed by a starring role in Chance at Romance.

Erin got her huge title lead role and co-executive producer position in the TV drama series When Calls the Heart in 2014.

Erin Krakow's movies and TV shows

Here is the filmography of the actress:

Movies

2014 - Chance at Romance (Samantha Hart)

(Samantha Hart) 2014 - A Cookie Cutter Christmas (Christie Reynolds)

(Christie Reynolds) 2016 - Finding Father Christmas (Miranda Chester)

(Miranda Chester) 2017 - Engaging Father Christmas (Miranda Chester)

(Miranda Chester) 2018 - Marrying Father Christmas (Miranda Chester)

(Miranda Chester) 2019 - A Summer Romance (Samantha Walker)

(Samantha Walker) 2019 - Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (Ella Dashwood)

(Ella Dashwood) 2021 - It Was Always You (Elizabeth)

TV shows

2010-2012 - Army Wives (Specialist Tanya Gabriel)

2013 - Castle (Julie Rogers)

2015 - NCIS: Los Angeles (Emily Moore)

2016 - Good Girls Revolt (Maureen)

2017 - NCIS (Elizabeth Dean)

2014-present - When Calls the Heart (Elizabeth Thornton/Thatcher)

Is Erin Krakow married?

There is no official record that shows if the star is married to anybody. However, Erin has been said to be dating another Hallmark actor Daniel Lissing.

Are Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing married? No. The two actors have been linked to each other because they used to play love interests in the TV series When Calls the Heart. Lissing played Erin Krakow's husband on the show, but his character died back in season 5.

Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing.

Source: Instagram

Are Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing dating in real life? No. The duo are merely friends and colleagues who share a strong bond. Thus, Daniel Lissing was married to Erin Krakow only on the screen.

There are also people who believe that Erin Krakow is married to Ben Rosenbaum. This is not the case either, and the When Calls the Heart actor is not, in fact, Erin Krakow's spouse.

These days, neither Daniel, nor Ben appear on Krakow's social media as much as before, replaced instead by Tyler Hynes (co-star from It Was Always You), Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry (co-stars/love interests from When Calls the Heart).

Erin Krakow's net worth

Most sources put the actress' net worth at $4 million.

Erin Krakow's measurements

Erin Krakow's height and weight are 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) and 134 lbs (61 kg), respectively. Her body measurements are 36-26-36 inches.

Erin Krakow is an actress emulated by all those who wish to make it in the acting industry. She has shown that it takes commitment, persistence, and hard work to grow and make an impact.

