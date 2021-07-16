Violett Beane’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Violett Beane is an actress from the United States. She has appeared in television shows such as The Flash, where she played Jesse Wells. Find out more about her below.

Here is a look at her biography to help you learn more about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Violett Beane

Violett Beane Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18th May 1996

18th May 1996 Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S.

St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S. Current residence: New York

New York Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35

34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-89

86-63-89 Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Tattoos: 2

2 Siblings: 1

1 Brother: Jackson McGovern

Jackson McGovern Mother: Andrea Beane

Andrea Beane Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Paul Grant

Paul Grant Occupation: Acting

Acting Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram account : @violettbeane

: @violettbeane Facebook account:

Twitter account: @violettbeane

Violett Beane's biography

Violett Beane was born in 1996 in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S. Her mother is Andrea Beane, an art teacher and artist. The actress was raised alongside her brother Jackson McGovern, who is a musician.

What is Violett Beane's age?

As of 2021, Violett Beane is 25 years old; she celebrates her birthday on 18th May.

What does Violett Beane do for a living?

Violett has been working as an actress since she made her debut in 2015. Her first acting project was in the series The Flash.

After that, she appeared in an American supernatural mystery drama television series, The Leftovers, as Taylor.

She has also made appearances in Home & Family, Celebrity Page, and many more.

Violett Beane's movies and TV shows

Below are some of the films and shows she has starred in.

Films

2019: Investigator Ally PSA as Narrator

as Narrator 2019: Flay as Bethany

as Bethany 2018: Truth or Dare as Markie Cameron

as Markie Cameron 2018: Eyelid Kid - Rosegøld as Olive

as Olive 2016: Slash as Lindsay

as Lindsay 2016: Tower as Claire Wilson James

Violett Bean's TV series

2018-2020: God Friended Me as Cara Bloom

as Cara Bloom 2018: The Resident as Lily Kendall

as Lily Kendall 2018: DC's Legends of Tomorrow as Jesse Wells

as Jesse Wells 2016: Chicago P.D . as Maya Collins

. as Maya Collins 2015: The Leftovers as Taylor

as Taylor 2015-2018: The Flash as Jesse Wells / Jesse Quick

Appearance as herself

The actress also appeared in:

2019: The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast

2019: Home & Family

2018: Celebrity Page

2017: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017

2016-2017: Kingdom Geek

2017: Noches con Platanito

She was also directed the music video, Landscape, for Eyelid Kid.

Animal activism

The actress is a vegan and a PETA supporter. She has even posed naked to promote PETA's campaign. As a passionate vegan, she says she believes all animals should be treated equally. She stated,

Whether it be your family dog or cat or a chicken or a pig or human beings, we all have the exact same parts. We all deserve the same amount of respect.

Who is Violett Beane dating?

Violett Beane's boyfriend is Paul Grant, a singer. The couple has been dating since 2016.

Net worth

Violett Beane's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million. She has earned her wealth from her acting career.

Violett Beane's tattoos

The actress has two tattoos, one on her wrist, and the other on her right elbow.

Body measurements

Violett Beane's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs). The actress has green eyes and dark brown hair. Violett's body measurements are 34-25-35 inches.

Having been in the acting industry for just six years, Violett Beane has managed to appear in several films and shows, displaying her exceptional talent.

