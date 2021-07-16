Violett Beane’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth
Violett Beane is an actress from the United States. She has appeared in television shows such as The Flash, where she played Jesse Wells. Find out more about her below.
Here is a look at her biography to help you learn more about her personal life and career.
Profile summary
- Full name: Violett Beane
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 18th May 1996
- Age: 25 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S.
- Current residence: New York
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body build: Slim
- Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-63-89
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Tattoos: 2
- Siblings: 1
- Brother: Jackson McGovern
- Mother: Andrea Beane
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Boyfriend: Paul Grant
- Occupation: Acting
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram account: @violettbeane
- Facebook account: @violettbeane
- Twitter account: @violettbeane
Violett Beane's biography
Violett Beane was born in 1996 in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S. Her mother is Andrea Beane, an art teacher and artist. The actress was raised alongside her brother Jackson McGovern, who is a musician.
What is Violett Beane's age?
As of 2021, Violett Beane is 25 years old; she celebrates her birthday on 18th May.
What does Violett Beane do for a living?
Violett has been working as an actress since she made her debut in 2015. Her first acting project was in the series The Flash.
After that, she appeared in an American supernatural mystery drama television series, The Leftovers, as Taylor.
She has also made appearances in Home & Family, Celebrity Page, and many more.
Violett Beane's movies and TV shows
Below are some of the films and shows she has starred in.
Films
- 2019: Investigator Ally PSA as Narrator
- 2019: Flay as Bethany
- 2018: Truth or Dare as Markie Cameron
- 2018: Eyelid Kid - Rosegøld as Olive
- 2016: Slash as Lindsay
- 2016: Tower as Claire Wilson James
Violett Bean's TV series
- 2018-2020: God Friended Me as Cara Bloom
- 2018: The Resident as Lily Kendall
- 2018: DC's Legends of Tomorrow as Jesse Wells
- 2016: Chicago P.D. as Maya Collins
- 2015: The Leftovers as Taylor
- 2015-2018: The Flash as Jesse Wells / Jesse Quick
Appearance as herself
The actress also appeared in:
- 2019:The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast
- 2019: Home & Family
- 2018: Celebrity Page
- 2017: Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017
- 2016-2017: Kingdom Geek
- 2017: Noches con Platanito
She was also directed the music video, Landscape, for Eyelid Kid.
Animal activism
The actress is a vegan and a PETA supporter. She has even posed naked to promote PETA's campaign. As a passionate vegan, she says she believes all animals should be treated equally. She stated,
Whether it be your family dog or cat or a chicken or a pig or human beings, we all have the exact same parts. We all deserve the same amount of respect.
Who is Violett Beane dating?
Violett Beane's boyfriend is Paul Grant, a singer. The couple has been dating since 2016.
Net worth
Violett Beane's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million. She has earned her wealth from her acting career.
Violett Beane's tattoos
The actress has two tattoos, one on her wrist, and the other on her right elbow.
Body measurements
Violett Beane's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs). The actress has green eyes and dark brown hair. Violett's body measurements are 34-25-35 inches.
Having been in the acting industry for just six years, Violett Beane has managed to appear in several films and shows, displaying her exceptional talent.
