Chiara Aurelia’s biography: age, height, background, net worth

Chiara Aurelia is an American model, dancer, and actress best known for her role as Grace in the TV show Big Sky. She has also appeared in Tell Me Your Secrets, Nicky, Ricky, Dіcky & Dawn and The Golden Year.

What else is known about her? Have a look at her bio to find out more about her personal and career life.

Profile summary

Full name : Chiara Aurelia De Braconier D’Alphen

: Chiara Aurelia De Braconier D’Alphen Famous as : Chiara Aurelia

: Chiara Aurelia Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 13th September 2002

: 13th September 2002 Age : 19 years (as of September 2021)

: 19 years (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : New Mexico, United States

: New Mexico, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'2"

: 5'2" Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-33

: 34-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-60-83

: 86-60-83 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eyes colour : Grey

: Grey Father : Frederic Marie De Bracoiner D’Alphen

: Frederic Marie De Bracoiner D’Alphen Mother : Claudia Kleefeld

: Claudia Kleefeld Siblings : 1

: 1 Sister: Giverny De Braconier D'Alphen

Giverny De Braconier D'Alphen Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress, model, dancer

: Actress, model, dancer Net worth : $12 million

: $12 million Chiara Aurelia's Instagram : @chiaraaurelia

: @chiaraaurelia Twitter: @Chiara_Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia's background

Where is Chiara Aurelia from? The actress was born in New Mexico in the United States. She is the daughter of Claudia Kleefeld and the late Frederic Marie De Bracoiner D'Alphen, who passes away when she was 3. She has an older sister who goes by the name Giverny.

Aurelia is the great-granddaughter of S. Mark Taper, the founder of the Mark Taper Forum, and the granddaughter of Tony Travis, an actor and singer.

How old is Chiara Aurelia?

The actress was born on 13th September 2002. Chiara Aurelia's age is 19 years old as of 2021.

Is Chiara Aurelia Hispanic?

Chiara is of mixed ethnicity. Her father was of Flemish and Walloon descent, and her mother is Jewish with roots from Russia and Poland. That said, she is not of Hispanic heritage.

Acting career

Chiara started her acting career at the Lee Strasberg Institute. At the age of 4, she first moved to LA. After travelling across the state, she returned to the city full-time to further her career at the age of twelve.

In 2014, she played Young Lauren in the short film Dead Celebrity. She appeared in the TV shows CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Pretty Little Liars in the same year, which gave her a big breakthrough.

Chiara has also been cast in the upcoming film titled Luckiest Girl Alive, which is expected to debut in 2022. The film depicts the life of a young woman who has attempted to recreate herself in adulthood after a series of harrowing incidents during her adolescence.

Chiara Aurelia's movies and TV shows

Here is a list of movies and television series the actress has appeared in.

TV series

2021: Cruel Summer as Jeanette Turner

as Jeanette Turner 2020: Tell me Your Secrets as Rose Lord

as Rose Lord 2018: The Brave as Verina Curtis

as Verina Curtis 2016: Recovery Road as 12-year-old Ellie

as 12-year-old Ellie 2015: Nicky, Ricky, Dіcky & Dawn as Denise

as Denise 2015: Agent Carter as 10-year-old Eva

as 10-year-old Eva 2014: Pretty Little Liars as Addison

as Addison 2014: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Young Karen Bishop

Films

2021: Fear Street: Part Two - 1978 as Sheila

as Sheila 2018: Back Roads as Misty Altmyer

as Misty Altmyer 2017: Gerald's Game as Young Jessie

as Young Jessie 2016: The Golden Year as Heather

as Heather 2016: The sound of Fear as Molly

as Molly 2016: The Garden Party as Laura

as Laura 2016: Secret Summer as Hailey

as Hailey 2015: Big Sky as Grace

as Grace 2015: We are Your Friends as Kayli

as Kayli 2015: Foreseeable as Zoey Williams

as Zoey Williams 2014: Opal as Opal

as Opal 2014: Gaming as Merce Begay

as Merce Begay 2014: Dead Celebrity as Young Lauren

Is Chiara Aurelia dating anyone?

The actress is not dating anyone at the moment.

Height and other body measurements

Chiara Aurelia's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm), and she weighs 119 pounds (53 kg). Her body measurements are 34-24-33 inches (86-60-83 cm)

Chiara Aurelia's net worth

There is no reliable source claiming to know her exact net worth, but according to Net Worth Post, the actress is allegedly worth $12 million.

Chiara Aurelia is a rising actress who has already built a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She also enjoys singing and dancing, and she has almost two dozen acting credits under her name.

