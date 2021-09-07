Chiara Aurelia’s biography: age, height, background, net worth
Chiara Aurelia is an American model, dancer, and actress best known for her role as Grace in the TV show Big Sky. She has also appeared in Tell Me Your Secrets, Nicky, Ricky, Dіcky & Dawn and The Golden Year.
What else is known about her? Have a look at her bio to find out more about her personal and career life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Chiara Aurelia De Braconier D’Alphen
- Famous as: Chiara Aurelia
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 13th September 2002
- Age: 19 years (as of September 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: New Mexico, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in pounds: 119
- Weight in kilograms: 53
- Body measurements in inches: 34-24-33
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-83
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eyes colour: Grey
- Father: Frederic Marie De Bracoiner D’Alphen
- Mother: Claudia Kleefeld
- Siblings: 1
- Sister: Giverny De Braconier D'Alphen
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actress, model, dancer
- Net worth: $12 million
- Chiara Aurelia's Instagram: @chiaraaurelia
- Twitter: @Chiara_Aurelia
Chiara Aurelia's background
Where is Chiara Aurelia from? The actress was born in New Mexico in the United States. She is the daughter of Claudia Kleefeld and the late Frederic Marie De Bracoiner D'Alphen, who passes away when she was 3. She has an older sister who goes by the name Giverny.
Aurelia is the great-granddaughter of S. Mark Taper, the founder of the Mark Taper Forum, and the granddaughter of Tony Travis, an actor and singer.
How old is Chiara Aurelia?
The actress was born on 13th September 2002. Chiara Aurelia's age is 19 years old as of 2021.
Is Chiara Aurelia Hispanic?
Chiara is of mixed ethnicity. Her father was of Flemish and Walloon descent, and her mother is Jewish with roots from Russia and Poland. That said, she is not of Hispanic heritage.
Acting career
Chiara started her acting career at the Lee Strasberg Institute. At the age of 4, she first moved to LA. After travelling across the state, she returned to the city full-time to further her career at the age of twelve.
In 2014, she played Young Lauren in the short film Dead Celebrity. She appeared in the TV shows CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Pretty Little Liars in the same year, which gave her a big breakthrough.
Chiara has also been cast in the upcoming film titled Luckiest Girl Alive, which is expected to debut in 2022. The film depicts the life of a young woman who has attempted to recreate herself in adulthood after a series of harrowing incidents during her adolescence.
Chiara Aurelia's movies and TV shows
Here is a list of movies and television series the actress has appeared in.
TV series
- 2021: Cruel Summer as Jeanette Turner
- 2020: Tell me Your Secrets as Rose Lord
- 2018: The Brave as Verina Curtis
- 2016: Recovery Road as 12-year-old Ellie
- 2015: Nicky, Ricky, Dіcky & Dawn as Denise
- 2015: Agent Carter as 10-year-old Eva
- 2014: Pretty Little Liars as Addison
- 2014: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Young Karen Bishop
Films
- 2021: Fear Street: Part Two - 1978 as Sheila
- 2018: Back Roads as Misty Altmyer
- 2017: Gerald's Game as Young Jessie
- 2016: The Golden Year as Heather
- 2016: The sound of Fear as Molly
- 2016: The Garden Party as Laura
- 2016: Secret Summer as Hailey
- 2015: Big Sky as Grace
- 2015: We are Your Friends as Kayli
- 2015: Foreseeable as Zoey Williams
- 2014: Opal as Opal
- 2014: Gaming as Merce Begay
- 2014: Dead Celebrity as Young Lauren
Is Chiara Aurelia dating anyone?
The actress is not dating anyone at the moment.
Height and other body measurements
Chiara Aurelia's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm), and she weighs 119 pounds (53 kg). Her body measurements are 34-24-33 inches (86-60-83 cm)
Chiara Aurelia's net worth
There is no reliable source claiming to know her exact net worth, but according to Net Worth Post, the actress is allegedly worth $12 million.
Chiara Aurelia is a rising actress who has already built a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She also enjoys singing and dancing, and she has almost two dozen acting credits under her name.
READ ALSO: Nicole TV's biography: age, height, net worth, baby, boyfriend
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Kayla Nicole Jones, popularly known as Nicole TV. She is an Instagram star, musician, and YouTuber from Montgomery, Alabama, born on 26th May 2001.
Kayla is engaged to Luhkye, and the couple has a son named Messiah Kaylon Ni'Colby. Take a look at her bio to learn more about her life.
Source: Legit