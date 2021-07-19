Zach Kornfeld’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, Try Guys

Zach Kornfeld is an American actor, producer, director, writer and YouTuber. He is famously known as a member of The Try Guys group. Zach is greatly involved in the development of the group's videos, and his creativity captures the attention of his audience. His mischievous and crazy ideas have always kept him at the centre of attention in the group.

Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys attends the 11th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Alongside Zach Kornfeld, The Try Guys group features three other members, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang, who produce fun, challenge-based comedic content. Their comedy series are available on YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name: Zachary Andrew Kornfeld

Zachary Andrew Kornfeld Nicknames: Zaddy, Zachy, Sandy, Andy

Zaddy, Zachy, Sandy, Andy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 26, 1990

July 26, 1990 Age: 31 years old (as of 2021)

31 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Scarsdale, New York, USA

Scarsdale, New York, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Jewish

Jewish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Weight in lbs: 130

130 Chest size in inches: 38

38 Waist size in inches: 29

29 Biceps size in inches: 12

12 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown Father: Adam Kornfeld

Adam Kornfeld Mother: Margo Kornfeld

Margo Kornfeld Sister: Steffi Kornfeld

Steffi Kornfeld Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancée: Maggie Bustamante

Maggie Bustamante Education: Emerson College

Emerson College Occupation: Actor, producer, director, writer, and YouTuber

Actor, producer, director, writer, and YouTuber Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Twitter account: @korndiddy

@korndiddy Instagram account: @korndiddy

@korndiddy TikTok account: @korndiddy

@korndiddy YouTube channel: The Try Guys

Who is Zach Kornfeld?

Zach Kornfeld attends the Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rachel Luna

Source: Getty Images

Zach Kornfeld was born Zachary Andrew Kornfeld in Scarsdale, New York, United States of America. However, he has adopted different names for his online presence. He goes by various nicknames such as Zaddy, Zachy, Sandy, Andy, and Korndiddy.

Who are Zach Kornfeld's parents?

His parents are Adam and Margo Kornfeld. He has a younger sister called Steffi Kornfeld.

He comes from a Jewish family and comes from a white ethnic background. In addition, the YouTuber holds American nationality.

How old is Zach Kornfeld?

The YouTuber was born on July 26, 1990, and his zodiac sign is Leo. As of 2021, Zach Kornfeld's age is 31 years old.

Zach Kornfeld's college

Upon graduating from high school, he attended Emerson College, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts.

Career

Zach Kornfeld began making short videos using stuffed animals during his childhood. He discovered his niche in film-making at such a young age.

After graduating from college, he worked as an intern at the Weinstein Company. Then, in 2010, he worked as a production assistant during the film production of Step Up 3D. He also took side jobs as a comic writer.

Zach joined the BuzzFeed Motion Pictures group in 2014. He, Keith, Ned, and Eugene and were tasked to create short comedic videos for their group, The Try Guys.

Is Zach still in Try Guys?

Zach Kornfeld is still a member of The Try Guys. However, The Try Guys left BuzzFeed Motion Pictures in 2018 and created their channel on YouTube under the same name, The Try Guys.

The Try Guys have a close-knit bond. They roast each other online, especially on Instagram. They have tried a myriad of things that put a smile on their faces. They are indeed a dynamic squad.

From L-R, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee, Ned Fulmer, and Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys attend the Knott's Berry Farm preview party at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

The funny four create videos that have garnered millions of views on their YouTube channel. They are widely known thanks to their rib-cracking videos and unique presentation style.

Besides being a YouTuber, Zack is also an actor, producer and writer. Below are his credits according to his IMDb.

As a producer

2020: Behind the Try: A Try Guys Documentary

2017: The Try Guys

2017: Squad Wars

As an actor

2020: Unsubscribe as Zack

as Zack 2018: Quinta vs. Everything as Co-Worker 1

as Co-Worker 1 2017: The Try Guys as Burt Reynolds

as Burt Reynolds 2014-2017: BuzzFeed Video

2003: Saturday Night Live as Kid

Is Zach Kornfeld married?

Who is Zach Kornfeld's girlfriend? Zach is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Maggie Bustamante, a social media personality. The couple has been together for a while, and they announced their engagement in August 2020.

Maggie and Zach are raising a puppy together.

How tall is Zach Kornfeld?

Zach Kornfeld's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs 130 lbs (59kg). His body measurements are 38-29-12 inches. His eyes are blue, and his hair is brown. He wears shoe size 8 (US).

What is his net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

What disease does Zach from Try Guys have?

Zach Kornfeld was diagnosed in 2017 with an autoimmune illness called ankylosing spondylitis, characterized by chronic pain and stiffness in the spine.

The Try Guys member Zach even started a tea company, Zadiko, which helps him in battling his illness.

Zach Kornfeld has established himself to become a renowned internet personality and celebrity.

