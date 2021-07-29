Venus Angelic’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, husband

Venus Angelic is one of the most unique and polarising YouTubers. She became famous because of her doll-like appearance, which has attracted people from all over the world. What happened with Venus Angelic? Read on to learn more about her biography and life.

The Swiss YouTuber smiling for a photo. Photo: @venus_angelic

Source: Instagram

She became an online sensation, known as the living doll, after her 2012 YouTube video, 'How to look like a doll'. So far, her channel has over 1.79 million subscribers with over 300 videos.

Profile summary

Full name: Venus Isabelle Palermo

Venus Isabelle Palermo Nickname: Venus Angelic

Venus Angelic Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 February 1997

8 February 1997 Age: 24 (as of 2021)

24 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Brugg, Switzerland

Brugg, Switzerland Current residence: Japan

Japan Nationality: Swiss

Swiss Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 97

97 Weight in kilograms: 44

44 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-35

32-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-89

81-66-89 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Venus Angelic’s mother: Margaret Palermo

Margaret Palermo Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Manaki Okada

Manaki Okada Profession: YouTuber

YouTuber Instagram: @venus_angelic

@venus_angelic Twitter: @VenusAngelic

@VenusAngelic Facebook: @VenusAngelic

@VenusAngelic YouTube: VenusAngelicOfficial

Where is Venus Angelic from?

She was born in Brugg, Switzerland.

Her current residence is in Japan. She had first moved to London for a while, then lived in South Korea, before permanently relocating to Japan.

How old is Venus Angelic?

Palermo's age is 24 years old. The YouTube star was born on 8 February 1997.

Venus Angelic's ethnicity

Is Venus Angelic Asian? No. The YouTube star was born to Swiss and Hungarian parents. She is white of Hungarian ethnicity.

Career

Palermo posing for a picture. Photo: @venus_angelic

Source: Instagram

Palermo created her channel on YouTube on the 23rd of June 2010. However, it was not until 2012 that she gained popularity after posting a video titled How to look like a doll (makeup). In the seven-minute video, she gives a makeup tutorial on how to imitate the look of a ball-jointed ball. The video received a lot of love and so far has more than 16 million views.

After seeing that the video was a success, she has done other makeup tutorials, with her most famous being 'How to look like a Korean Girl', which has over 19 million views.

The young entertainer's career started when she was just 13 years old. Venus Angelic’s mom Margaret quickly caught on that her daughter's kawaii content was gaining popularity, so she became Venus' manager. For a while, the two often appeared in the news, on TV, and at various anime/cosplay conventions, where Venus could meet her fans.

After a brief pause, Palermo reappeared on YouTube. These days, she mostly does streams with occasional videos about her life in Japan.

Is Venus Angelic single?

Who is Venus Angelic married to? The YouTube star is currently divorced. Venus Angelic's ex-husband, Manaki Okada was born in the year 1991 and is currently 30 years old.

Details of how Venus and Manaki met or started dating are not yet known. The man's sudden appearance (and disappearance) in Palermo's life has left her fans puzzled. They, however, tied the knot in 2015 but the marriage did not last, as the two parted ways.

Social media presence

A selfie of the YouTuber. Photo: @venus_angelic

Source: Instagram

Since she did so well as a YouTuber, it is no surprise that Palermo has become a social media influencer with a massive amount of followers on other platforms. On Instagram, she has about 228 thousand followers, while on Twitter, she has 64.4 thousand followers.

What happened to Venus Angelic?

Palermo wanted to undergo a weight-loss surgery despite only being 53 kilograms at 21 to achieve her desired look. Allegedly, out of the 50 doctors she contacted to do the surgery, only one agreed to do it. She had the procedure in South Korea, which included sewing shut a portion of her stomach and removing 120 cm of her intestines.

According to an interview with Daily Mail, the procedure was a success, and she was able to maintain her weight. However, things went south a year later after she got sick and could neither eat nor drink. She was admitted to the hospital after her weight went down to 38 kilograms.

The stitches had collapsed, so the food went to the closed parts of the stomach, and she needed emergency surgery to repair the damage. If you look Venus Angelic’s before and after photos, the difference is not that noticeable now, especially considering the amount of editing that goes into her posts. Besides, she has deleted a lot of the photos where she was at the hospital.

Her body eventually healed, but she regretted having the weight loss surgery in the first place and was angry at the doctor who accepted to perform the procedure. She said,

'I feel so dumb I cared so much about something unnecessary and hurt myself and my husband'

Fallout with her mother and shift to adult content

Palermo, who is famous for her makeup tutorials, has now changed her content focusing more on adult content, including the promotion of her OnlyFans account. Fans who noticed this change criticized her for making inappropriate content for her younger fanbase.

Throughout her years as a content creator, Venus was managed by her mother with whom she went to all functions and interviews. Fans noticed Margaret's control over her daughter and called her out for it. Palermo got away from her mother's grip after she got married and moved to Japan.

Currently, Margaret no longer appears next to her and has since moved back to Switzerland. She used to post frequently about alleged shortcomings of Venus, how her child ran away from her and stole the YouTube channel they both worked on.

However, her most recent Instagram post makes it seem like Margaret has given up on trying to reconnect with her daughter. Her own YouTube channel still has videos featuring Venus, including a 'deep dive' into their falling out, presenting her side of the story.

Venus Angelic’s height and physical stats

How tall is Venus Angelic? She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches which is 170 centimetres. Also, she weighs about 44 kilograms or 97 pounds. Her eye and hair colours are hazel and brown, respectively.

Venus Angelic is a popular YouTuber with complicated history. Despite sharing a lot of her personal life online, she still remains a mystery to many.

