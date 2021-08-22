Ellen Ziolo’s biography: what is known about Dennis Schroder’s wife?

Ellen Ziolo is known for being the wife of the famous Dennis Schröder, a renowned professional basket ballplayer. She is her husband's avid supporter and mother of his two children.

Ellen Ziolo with her family. Photo: @_ellen_schroeder

Source: Instagram

How old is Ellen Ziolo? What exactly is known about Ellen Ziolo's ethnicity? Have a look at the German famous personality's biography, including details about her personal life.

Profile Summary

Real name: Ellen Ziolo

Ellen Ziolo Nick name: Ellen Nana

Ellen Nana Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: December 10, 1991

December 10, 1991 Ellen Ziolo's age: 29 years old (as of September 2021)

29 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Braunschweig, Germany

Braunschweig, Germany Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: German

German Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-34

34-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-64-86

86-64-86 Shoe size: 5

5 Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Eye colour: Black

Black Mother : Beata Ziolo

: Beata Ziolo Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder Children: 2

2 Net worth: $800,000

How old is Ellen Schroder?

As of September 2021, Dennis Schroder's wife is 29 years old. She was born on December 10, 1991, in Braunschweig, Germany.

Her mother's name is Beata Ziolo. Ellen has a sister named Silvia and brothers named Daniel and Kevin.

Ellen Ziolo's nationality

Having been born in Braunschweig, Germany, Ziolo holds a German nationality and belongs to white ethnicity.

Ellen and Dennis Schroder's marriage

The two have known each other since Dennis was 14 years old. Ellen was in the same age group as his brother Cheyassin. Ziolo and Schroder went from being friends to dating in 2017, and on July 20, 2019, they got married in Braunschweig in the presence of their family and friends.

The wedding was supposed to be on the smaller side, hosting about 50 people. That said, considering that Dennis has West African roots, a small event was out of the question. In the end, 350 people attended the ceremony.

The dynamic couple taking a mirror selfie. Photo: @_ellen_schroeder

Source: Instagram

On February 19, 2019, Ellen Ziolo had her first baby and named him Dennis Mallick Junior, after his dad. Dennis Schroder's wife announced the name of her first child to the public on April 19, 2019.

In August 2020, the couple welcomed their second baby, a daughter, and named her Imalia Aaliyah.

Dennis Schroder's family currently resides in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. The player bought a $4.3 million house there after becoming a part of Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he is going to play for Boston Celtics, the Schroders might have to relocate to the other coast.

Ziolo is a staunch supporter of her husband. After he declined a deal with the Lakers, she took no time to show her support of his decision, writing

I’m so proud of my husband that he made this decision to stay true to himself and to fight for his goals and his vision! I know not everyone understands this… they would choose money before anything else… but let me tell you: show some love, be patient and watch what happens next.

How tall is Ellen Schroder?

Ellen Ziolo's height is 5 feet 9 inches, and she weighs approximately 58 kilograms. She has brown hair and black eyes.

Her body measurements are 34-25-34, and she wears a shoe size of 5.

A photo of the family at the basketball court Photo: @_ellen_schroeder

Source: Instagram

Ellen Ziolo's net worth

Ziolo is allegedly worth $800,000, according to Dreshare. However, no official information on the matter has been released.

Ellen Ziolo is known for being the spouse of the famous NBA player Dennis Schroder, and she tends to keep details about her life away from the spotlight.

READ ALSO: Kristen Scott's biography: who is the Basketball Wives star?

Legit.ng has recently published Kristen Scott's biography. She is an American reality TV star, social media personality, and author.

She is highly known for her role in the Basketball Wives show. Before her popularity, she was known by her fans as the wife to Thomas Scott. If you want to find out more about Kristen, have a look at her biography.

Source: Legit