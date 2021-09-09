Danni Menzies: A look into the life of A Place in the Sun presenter

Danni Menzies is a famous Scottish model and media personality. She is known for being A Place in the Sun’s presenter. Others recognize her for hosting T-in the Park music festival and the London Fashion Week clothing trade show.

A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies. Photo: @danni.menzies

Source: Instagram

Menzies has been a household name in the show business scene since becoming the host of A Place in the Sun, Channel 4’s property TV show. She has been utilizing her home improvement expertise to help couples find their favourite homes outside Britain.

Danni Menzies’ profile summary

Name: Danni Menzies

Danni Menzies Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14th September 1988

14th September 1988 Age: 33 years old (as of 2021)

33 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Kenmore, Perthshire, Scotland

Kenmore, Perthshire, Scotland Current residence: South-west London

South-west London Nationality: Scottish

Scottish Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’10”

5’10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-26 35

34-26 35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-90

86-66-90 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-boyfriend: Simon Moloney

Simon Moloney Children: None

None School: Strathallan School

Strathallan School University: Loughborough University

Loughborough University Profession: Media personality, model

Media personality, model Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @danni.menzies

@danni.menzies Twitter: @DanniMenzies

Danni Menzies’ bio

Danni with her two pet dogs. Photo: @danni.menzies

Source: Instagram

Where is Danni Menzies from? She was born and raised in Kenmore, Perthshire, Scotland. She has one known sibling, a sister named Mia.

She keeps much of her personal life under wraps. Thus, the names of Danni Menzies’ father and mother are unknown.

They grew up in a farmhouse in Kenmore together with her sister. As a result, she has been passionate about animals since childhood.

Later, Danni Menzies’ family converted the home into a 5-star holiday estate. Currently, it goes by the name of The Mains of Taymouth Estate.

How old is Danni Menzies?

As of 2021, Danni Menzies’ age is 33 years. She was born on 14th September 1988.

Education

She attended Strathallan School in Forgandenny, Perthshire. Later, she proceeded to Loughborough University, where she majored in Textiles, Design, and Applied Arts. She graduated in 2008.

Career

Menzie boasts an illustrious career that stretches back to 2009. She has hosted a considerable number of TV shows and events. Also, she has conducted a few red carpet interviews with celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, David Haye, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Pryce.

She worked at Disney Interactive as a host of Team Epic's events and at Fashion TV, conducting designer and red carpet interviews on celebrities.

In March 2013, she worked at The Active Channel as a presenter. Between November 2012 and April 2013, Menzie worked as a TV presenter and writer at Verge Magazine.

In June 2013, she worked as a live host for The Sun's Walk the Walk Worldwide event. Later, in July 2013, she was a co-presenter for the Car and Country TV series.

In July 2013, she hosted BBC’s T in the Park event. During the one-month hosting gig, she interviewed celebrities such as Rita Ora, Disclosure, and Labrinth. Later, in 2014, she hosted London Fashion Week.

In December 2015, she did live coverage of the Trend Vision 2015 event. In the same month, she landed another hosting gig at the British Army that lasted for around three months.

Net worth

Danni’s alleged net worth is $3 million, but there is no official information on the matter.

Who is Danni Menzies' partner?

Danni Menzies in black. Photo: @danni.menzies

Source: Instagram

She is currently single. However, she was previously in a relationship that did not push through. Simon Moloney was Danni Menzies’ partner. The two met through a blind date organized by their friends.

They went on six dates and stayed together at Mains of Taymouth Country Estate for ten weeks. The majority of her fans thought that Simon was to become Danni Menzies’ husband.

In other words, Danni Menzies’ spouse does not exist because she is not married. She has also not mentioned anything about dating since their breakup.

Who is Danni Menzies’ child?

The TV star does not have a child at the moment. She recently revealed that she is not sure about having kids.

Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot. I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home.

Therefore, anyone looking for information about Danni Menzies’ baby will find none.

What is Danni Menzies doing now?

Apart from being a TV personality, she is a radio presenter. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has hosted a weekly show at Hoxton Radio since August 2014. Also, she is the current host of A Place in the Sun.

Danni Menzies is, indeed, a gifted media personality. She has hosted many TV shows and fashion events, making her a pro in the show business industry. Also, she is passionate about animals.

READ ALSO: Talia Jackson's bio: Age, ethnicity, parents, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Talia Jackson. She is a renowned American actress, singer, and social media personality. Many people recognize her for appearing in Raised by Wolves and Station 19.

Talia came into the limelight when she was seven years old. Currently, she is not dating anyone. Do you know how old she is now? Where does she live?

Source: Legit