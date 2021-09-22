Antonia Gentry’s bio: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

Antonia Gentry is among the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. She is popular as Ginny Miller – a role she plays in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia TV series. The first season of the hit comedy-drama premiered in February 2021, and she is a favourite for many already.

Antonia Gentry attends the red carpet of the movie "Competencia Oficial" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Gentry has been passionate about acting since childhood. Interestingly, she landed her first acting role in 2014. Would you love to know more details about the actress?

Antonia Gentry’s profile summary

Full name: Antonia Bonea Gentry

Antonia Bonea Gentry Nickname: Toni

Toni Gender: Female

Female Antonia Gentry’s birthday: 25th September 1997

25th September 1997 Age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

24 years old (as of 2021) Antonia Gentry’s zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’1”

5’1” Height in centimetres: 154.94

154.94 Weight in pounds: 105

105 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-35

34-24-35 Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Father: Gentry

Gentry Mother: Sandra

Sandra Siblings: None

None Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Ezra Pound

Ezra Pound Children: None

None School: Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School University: Emory University

Emory University Profession: Acting

Acting Net worth: $100,000 – $300,000

$100,000 – $300,000 Instagram: @_antoniagentry_

@_antoniagentry_ Twitter: @antoniabgentry

@antoniabgentry TikTok: @antoniabgentry

Antonia Gentry’s bio

What nationality is Antonia Gentry? Antonia Bonea Gentry was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Thus, she is an American national.

She was born into the family of a British father and Jamaican mother; she is biracial. The name of her mother is Sandra, while the name of her father is Gentry. She also does not have any known siblings.

Toni at the Dior Fashion company in September 2021. Photo: @_antoniagentry

Source: Instagram

Gentry has been passionate about acting from the age of five. Through the help of her mother, who has a knack for poetry and art, she made her dream come into reality.

Educational background

She attended Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School for her middle and high school studies. The institution is an excellent destination for kids looking to learn fine arts.

Did Antonia Gentry go to Emory? Yes. She went to Emory University, graduating in 2019.

How old is Antonia Gentry?

As of 2021, Antonia Gentry’s age is 24 years. She was born on 25th September 2021.

Career

Ginny Miller from Ginny & Georgia has been in the acting scene since 2014. Her first acting role was in PSA Don't Text and Drive Pay Attention, where she portrayed a Teenage Driver.

She appeared in two other two films while at Emory University. During her time at the institution, she was part of the Rathskellar Comedy Improv troupe. After graduating, she landed a role in Ginny & Georgia.

How old was Antonia Gentry when filming Ginny & Georgia? The Hollywood actress was 23 years old. However, in the TV show, she plays a 15-year-old girl named Ginny Miller.

Antonia Gentry’s movies and TV shows

Below is a list of all the movies and TV shows she has appeared in since 2014:

PSA Don't Text and Drive Pay Attention (2014) as Teenage Driver

(2014) as Teenage Driver Lone Wolf Mason (2015) as Madison

(2015) as Madison Driver's Ed: Tales from the Street (2015) as Sera

(2015) as Sera Candy Jar (2018) as Jasmine

(2018) as Jasmine Raising Dion (2019) as Wendy

(2019) as Wendy Ginny & Georgia (2021) as Ginny Miller

(2021) as Ginny Miller Time Cut (2022) TBA

Antonia Gentry’s net worth

American actress Antonia Gentry. Photo: @_antoniagentry

Source: Instagram

Acting is her primary source of wealth. In 2021, her net worth is allegedly estimated to be between $100,000 and $300,000. However, there is no official information on the matter.

How tall is Antonia Gentry?

Antonia Gentry’s height is 5’1”, an equivalent of 154.94 cm.

Is Antonia Gentry dating someone?

Yes. The name of her boyfriend is Ezra Pounds. She has reportedly been in a relationship with him since 2019. Like her, Pounds is in the show business industry. According to his Instagram bio, he is a musician, producer and teacher.

No doubt, Antonia Gentry is an extraordinarily talented actress. At her age, she has already starred in some of Netflix’s most significant entertainment projects, such as Candy Jar and Ginny & Georgia.

READ ALSO: Suzy Cortez’s biography: who is the infamous Miss BumBum?

Legit.ng recently shared the fascinating biography of Suzy Cortez. She is a renowned Brazilian wellness model, sports TV host, and social media personality.

Suzy Cortez has won the Miss BumBum competition twice, in 2015 and 2019. Interestingly, she is a diehard fan of Barcelona FC. Suzy also has a tattoo of Messi. Find more details about her, including the tattoo.

Source: Legit