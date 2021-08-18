Adeptthebest's biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity

Adeptthebest is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber. Aside from that, she is a model. Adeptthebest came into the limelight the moment she started streaming video games. The social media personality is popular for streaming Among Us, Call of Duty and GTA 5.

American Twitcher Adepthebest. photo: @adeptthebest

Source: Instagram

There are fascinating things about the American Twitch star which you might find worth knowing. Here is a detailed biography about the celebrity, including her real name, age and ethnicity.

Profile summary

Real name : Sam

: Sam Popular as : Adeptthebest

: Adeptthebest Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : March 3, 1994

: March 3, 1994 Adeptthebest’s age : 27 years (as of 2021)

: 27 years (as of 2021) Birth sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Austin, Texas, United States of America

: Austin, Texas, United States of America Current residence : Austin, Texas, United States of America

: Austin, Texas, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'11''

: 5'11'' Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-39

: 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-99

: 86-66-99 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Body type : slim

: slim Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Siblings : One

: One Ex-boyfriend : Felix Lengyel (famous as xQc)

: Felix Lengyel (famous as xQc) Occupation : YouTuber, Twitch streamer, model

: YouTuber, Twitch streamer, model YouTube : adept thebest

: adept thebest Twitter : @adeptthebest

: @adeptthebest Twitch: @adeptthebest

Adeptthebest's bio

The Twitch streamer was born on March 3, 1994, in Austin, Texas, United States of America. Adeptthebest's real name is Sam.

She spent her childhood in Austin, Texas, United States of America. However, the American celebrity has not disclosed any information regarding her parents.

The YouTuber has a sister.

What nationality is Adeptthebest?

She holds American nationality. Additionally, Adeptthebest's ethnicity is white.

How old is Adeptthebest?

American YouTuber, Adeptthebest. Photo: @adeptthebest

Source: Instagram

She is 27 years as of 2021 and celebrates her birthday on the 3rd of March every year.

Career

During her childhood, she liked to play Counter-Strike and Call of Duty. However, it never crossed her mind that video game streaming would become her career.

On February 25, 2016, Adept created her YouTube channel. After that, the YouTube star started uploading her content on YouTube. For example, she could mix video games and upload them for her viewers to watch.

Later on, in 2017, she launched her Twitch channel. The launching of her Twitch channel marked the beginning of her video game streaming. The American celebrity began streaming games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, GTA 5 and Among Us.

The American Twitch star collaborated with other Twitchers such as xQc, Maya Higa and Macailya. As a result, her fame increased rapidly.

Personal life

Adept has dated Felix Lengyel, popular as xQc.They started dating in 2019 until they made their relationship known to the public in March 2021. They have collaborated in several YouTube videos. Some of the popular YouTube videos with xQc include; Adept and xQc become Chef Masters and Did you ever catch him doing it.

Are Adept and xQc still dating? The answer is No. The duo is no longer together. On August 7, 2021, xQc confirmed that they broke up. He said;

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart….

Body measurements

Adeptthebest's height is 5 feet 11 inches which translates to 180 centimetres. On the other hand, her body weight is approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Adeptthebest is a model, Twitch star, and YouTuber. @adeptthebest

Source: Instagram

Adeptthebest no make-up

Adept usually puts on makeup when she is streaming on Twitch. The Twitch streamer shocked her fans on November 1, 2019, when she streamed without make-up.

Her followers reacted to that video, others saying how terrible she looked without makeup. One of her Twitch followers said;

adept needs to always be wearing makeup if this clip is real.

Following Adept’s video with no make-up, people started spreading a screenshot of her photo to justify that the Twitch celebrity was 'ugly' without her makeup. Adeptthebest replied saying:

There's a whole...video of me without makeup on... We all established I'm ugly. Stop trying to use the one screenshot to justify that I'm ugly.

Online presence

The American YouTuber and has a Twitch channel. She streams her video games there. As of 2021, she has over 449K subscribers.

She also has a YouTube channel where she uploads her short videos on YouTube. Presently she has over 134K subscribers. Also, Adeptthebest has a verified Twitter account and currently has reached over 200.9k followers.

Adeptthebest has gained popularity over the years. She is a great female Twitcher.

