Rich Dollaz’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Rich Dollaz is an American music executive, entrepreneur, and reality television star who has been a main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York since season nine. Additionally, he appears as a supporting cast member in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

TV personality Rich Dollaz attends Celebrity Boxing Press Conference: Battle of Love & Hip Hop on 22nd April 2021, Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the television star, including details about his personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Richard Trowers

Famous as: Rich Dollaz

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 4th August 1977

Rich Dollaz's age: 44 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Leo

Place of birth: Waterbury, Connecticut, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Sexuality: Straight

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet and inches: 5'11"

Height in centimetres: 180

Weight in pounds: 187

Weight in kilograms: 85

Eye colour: Dark brown

Hair colour: Black

Mother: Jewel Escobar

Marital status: Single

Children: 4

College: Fisk University

Occupation: TV personality, entrepreneur, and music executive

Net worth: $2.5 million

Instagram: @richiedollaz

Twitter: @richdollaz

Website: dollazunlimited.com

Rich Dollaz's bio

What is Rich Dollaz's real name? His real name is Richard Trowers. The TV personality was born on 4th August 1977 in Waterbury, Connecticut, USA. Rich's mother is named Jewel Escobar.

How old is Rich Dollaz?

Richie Dollaz's age is 44 years as of 2021.

Career

Rich is the CEO of Dolla Unlimited, where he represents Olivia (singer), Erica Mena (model), Thea Trinidad (professional wrestler), Helen Little (on-air personality LiteFM), and Jasmeen Christian (children's author).

He began his career as an intern at Bad Records in New York City, where he worked in the promotional and marketing department.

He spent eight years at Bad Boy Records, where he helped develop and manage artists such as Cassie, Yung Joc, and Gorilla Zoe. In addition, he has helped Cassie build her career in music.

Peter Gunz (L) and Rich Dollaz attend the 2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night concert at Kings Theatre in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Universal music hired Dollaz after leaving Bad Boy, where he is currently the head of radio promotion. He is also a well-known figure in the New York club scene, and he was just named a Ciroc ambassador thanks to his friendship with Sean Combs.

He has also been working as the Senior Director of Promotions at Power Moves, Inc. with his longtime mentor Shawn Prez.

What is Rich Dollaz famous for?

Rich is well known for his role as Olivia's long-term manager on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Olivia is attempting to launch her career in music.

Different seasons focus on his personal life and his proclivity for mixing business and pleasure with the different ladies he supervises. He is also a member of a self-proclaimed group, "creep squad," along with Peter and Cisco.

Below are the reality shows he has appeared in:

2021: Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked

2011-2020: Love and Hip Hop: New York

2018: Catfish: The TV Show

2018: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

2015-2017: Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

2013-2016: Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself

2015: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: After Party Live!

2013: Big Morning Buzz Live

2012: Love and Hip Hop: New York

What sickness does Rich Dollaz have?

The Love and Hip Hop star suffer from diabetes.

Who is Rich Dollaz's wife?

Currently, the music executive is possibly single and not married. However, he has been in several relationships.

His ex-girlfriends are Tiffany Lewis, Erica Mena, Jhonni Blaze, Diamond Strawberry, Mariahlynn, Jade Wifey, Moniece Slaughter, Anaís, and Miracle Kay Hall.

Is Rich Dollaz married to Mariah Lynn?

Currently, the two are not together. This was after she revealed that she and Dollaz had been secretly dating for eight years and that she had once become pregnant with his child.

As a result, Dollaz was furious that their business had been revealed to the public, ending the relationship.

Are Rich Dollaz and Moniece still together?

Rich and Moniece are not together. They only dated for one year (2014-2015) and then broke up.

How many kids does Rich Dollaz have?

Rich has four children, although only one of them is well-known. The music executive has remained tight-lipped about the identities of his other three children.

Does Rich Dollaz have a son?

The American TV star has two sons.

How old is Rich Dollaz's daughter?

Rich Dollaz with his daughter during her 22nd birthday. Photo: @richiedollaz

Source: Instagram

His daughter, Ashley Trowers, was born on 29th June 1999. She is 22 years as of 2021. Information about his other daughter is not known.

How tall is Rich Dollaz?

Rich Dollaz's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and 187 lbs (85). The entrepreneur has dark brown eyes and black hair.

How much is Rich Dollaz worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rich Dollaz's net worth is $2.5 million. He has acquired his wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Rich Dollaz has contributed to the creation of musical legends. He is also well-known on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

