Top 15 travel agencies in Nigeria in 2023: services, locations, contacts
Finding a trustworthy travel agency can be challenging. We have compiled a list of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, their services, locations, and contacts for your convenience. Reach out to them and compare their offers to find an affordable one.
Sometimes, it is easier to take an overseas trip with the help of a travel agency. The primary role of any travel agency is to help ease your travel planning process and make the journey as comfortable as possible. They will save you time and give you the necessary information about your trip.
Which is the best travel agency in Nigeria?
Some of the services offered by travel agencies in Nigeria include organizing tours to different parts of the world, visa processing, cheap flight booking, holiday packages, hotel reservations, car rentals, online services, etc. Below is the list of travel agencies in Nigeria
1. Aspom Travel Agency
- Head office location: 4th Floor Brasas’r Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
- Phone number: +234-908-221-2663
- Email: info@aspomtravels.com
- Website: www.aspomtravels.com
Aspom Travels is the go-to agency for business trips and family vacations. The company can also help you with Visa processing. Aspom Travels accepts online appointments if you cannot make travel plans with the agency in person at its head office.
2. Silhouette Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: Plot 859, Bishop Aboyade, Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
- Phone number: +234 (0) 803 442 4040
- Website: silhouettetravels.business.site
Silhouette Travels and Tours Limited is among the best tour operators in Lagos. The company provides clients a wide range of quality, effective, and efficient travel and tour services. At Silhouette Travels and Tours Limited, you can access the following services:
- Inbound/Outbound Group Tours
- Educational Tours & Student Excursion
- Honeymoon Vacation
- Medical Tourism
- Sport Tourism
- Language Translator
- Domestic and international Air Ticketing
- Corporate, Business, or Leisure travel
- Holidays Packaging
3. Royaltrip Company Limited
- Head office location: 8 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Lagos
- P.O. Box: 14496 Ikeja
- Phone numbers: 09167561616, 08082599132
- Email: info@royaltrips-ng.com
- Website: royaltrips-ng.com
Royaltrips Company Limited is licensed by the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA) as an accredited agent to member airlines. They offer customized guided tours and provide the right expertise to make a client's trip an unforgettable experience.
4. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited
- Head office location: B1 LSDPC Flats, 24 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: + 234 1 774 7777, + 234 1 775 2277, + 234 1 776 9900, + 234 1 776 4688
- Email: info@mayfairtravel.net
- Website: mayfairtravel.net
The agency offers customers incredible services and partners with almost all airlines in Nigeria and abroad. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited works with Afriqiyah Airways, Air France, Bellview Airlines Ltd, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Egypt Air, Emirates, Kenya Airways, KLM, Lufthansa German Airlines, Qatar Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, South African Airways, and more. Mayfair Travel Nigeria's services include:
- Business travel planning
- Facilitation of ticket refunds
- Travel consultation
- Airlines sales promotions
- Itinerary planning
- Assigning seat numbers on most airlines worldwide
- Prepaid ticket advice
- Effecting changes to reservations on all bookings made via the system
- Frequent flyer programs (i.e., Management of Mileage on various Airlines for customers)
- Recommendation on most airlines booked on the global distribution system
- Reservations on most IATA airlines worldwide
- Special requests, e.g., special meals and wheelchairs on airlines worldwide.
- Information on airline policies
5. Zenith Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 4th Floor, Shobo House, 5 Simpson Street, Lagos Island, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: +2348022235119, +23418880225, +2348055469754
- Email: info@zenithtravelgroup.com
- Website: zenithtravelgroup.com
Zenith Travels and Tours Limited is one of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa's best travel tour companies. It was established in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1998. You will love the expertise of Zenith Travels and Tours Limited's highly skilled, resourceful, and innovative staff. Below is a list of Zenith Travels' services:
- Ticketing and reservation
- Event management
- Travel tour services
- Entertainment promotion
- Hotel reservation
- Conference & fairs
- Airport transfers
- Management retreat
- Travel and health insurance
- Bus and car hire service
- Cargo and shipping service
- Boat cruise service
- Immigration services
- Rent-a-car service
- Visa counseling
- Medical-health tourism
- Charter aircraft services
- School transportation service
- Air ambulance service
- Second-country citizenship through investment
6. Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: AREA 11, 7 Agatu Cl, Garki 900001, Abuja, Nigeria
- Telephone / WhatsApp number: 08033412707
- Email: travels@joliewaka.com
- Website: joliewaka.com
Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited is among the most famous travel agencies in Abuja. The agency makes comparing hotels, resorts, property owners, and other service providers easy. Below is a list of Jolie Global's services:
- Visa and immigration services
- Event planning
- Hotel and resort booking
- Foreign education programs
- Flight tickets
- Travel shop
- Documentation services
- COVID-19 PCR test
- Travel insurance services
- Jolie Jets club
- Training programs
- Jolie gift cards
7. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 28 Covina Crescent, Sun City Estate, Galadimawa District, Abuja, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: +234 (0) 8033734944, +234 (0)8053756464
- Email: info@gadeshire.com
- Website: gadeshire.com
This is one of the most successful travel agencies in Abuja. Many know it as a highly professional African travel agency. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited markets tour destinations worldwide and manages some. The agency consolidates and purchases grounds, hotels, tour attractions, and airfares to create exciting holiday and vacation packages that appeal to travelers. Gadeshire's services include:
|Sports services
|Events services
|• Sports management consultancy services
|• Event creation
|• Sports marketing and sponsorship sales
|• Management and sponsorship sale
|• Sports conferences
|• Conventions
|• Conventions and summit solution
|• Conferences
|• Business development
|• Venue transformation and beautification
|• Athletes and coaches representation
|• Product launch and promotion
|• Sports equipment distribution and sales
|• Multi-media solution
|• Sports floors and leisure infrastructures
|• Mega screen and displays
|• Venue management
|• Sound system and power
|• Talent search and management
|• Shows and carnival management
|• Sports project management
|• Social mobilization
|• Sports events creation
|• Project management
|• Management and sponsorship sale
|• Client representation and brand management
|• Contract negotiation
|• Exhibitions and trade fairs
|• Client representation and brand management
|• Congress solutions
|• Congress solutions
|• Logistic/fleet management
|• Sports facility marketing
|• Security escort services
8. Touchdown Travels Limited
- Head office location: 2 Obokun St, off Coker Rd, Ilupeju 100253, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone number: +234 808 471 6218
- Email: bookings@touchdowntravels.net,
- Website: touchdowntravels.net
Touchdown Travels Ltd is among the largest travel agents in Lagos and one of the most recommended travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Touchdown Travels' Easy Pay (EP) travel payment plan is flexible. It allows customers to grab great travel deals instantly and pay over a maximum of 6 installments. The agency has offices in Lagos, Abuja, Ikeja, and Port Harcourt, and its services include:
- Booking flights to Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe.
- Visa application, screening associated documents, and securing appointment dates.
- Insurance covers cancellation due to illness, accident or injury, personal accident, liability, loss of or damage to baggage and sports equipment, etc.
- Other travel planning and management services.
9. Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 3rd Floor, 41 Osolo Way by 7&8 B/Stop, Airport Road, Ajao Estate Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: (+234) 9026856583, 08065754076, 07082299989
- Emails: info@aeroporttravels.com, reservations@aeroporttravels.com, feedback@aeroporttravels.com
- Website: aeroporttravels.com
Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited is among the top travel agents in Lagos. This full-fledged travel management company has years of vast experience and is committed to offering travel services of the highest quality. Some of Aeroport Travels and Tours Ltd's tour packages are to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Miami and Austin (USA), Nairobi (Kenya), and Zanzibar (Tanzania). Aeroport Travels and Tours' services include:
- Flight bookings
- Visa support/advisory
- Hotel bookings
- Corporate/business travels
- Airport protocol (pre-check-in, baggage handling, customs, and immigration formalities)
- Educational tour/ excursion
10. Travelstart
- Head office location: 47 Allen Avenue, Studio 24 building, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: 08139842222, 08091270058.
- Email: info@travelstart.com.ng, help@travelstart.com.ng
- Website: travelstart.com.ng
Stephan Ekbergh established Travelstart Nordic in Sweden in 1999. It began operating in South Africa in 2006 before the European Travel Interactive AB (eTRAVELi) — a company whose headquarters moved to Cape Town — bought it in 2010. This African online travel booking website operates in Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain, Botswana, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, Kenya, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Travelstart's services include:
- Travel air tickets
- Car rental services
- Hotel booking services
- Vacation packages
- Other travel services
11. Wakanow Nigeria Limited
- Head office location: Plot 8, Elegusi Beach Road, off Ikate Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.
- Phone numbers: 07030095727, 07028413705.
- Email: info@wakanow.com
- Website: wakanow.com
This is also one of the best travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Wakanow Nigeria Limited offers easy and affordable travel services. They have a broad range of top travel deals and help you research, plan, and book domestic and international travel tickets from the comfort of wherever you are. Wakanow Nigeria's services include:
- Affordable domestic and international flights
- Search and booking hotels
- Check domestic and international flight status
- Domestic and international Airport transfers
- Affordable holiday packages
- Visa assistance
- Prepaid travel card and sim
- Loyalty program
- Pay small small service
12. Airgate Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: Suit 21 Ikosi Road Shopping Mall Ketu, C M D Rd Magodo Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: +2347032338729
- Email: info@airgatetravels.com
- Website: airgatetravels.com
Airgate Travel and Tours Limited was registered in 2016 in Gbagada, Nigeria. It is one of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, Lagos. The agency simplifies the time-consuming and complicated trip-planning process for its clients. Airgate Travel and Tours specializes in leisure, business, and location-specific journeys to Europe, Africa, or Asia. Airgate's services include:
- Guidelines for reservation and ticketing
- Maintenance of registered frequent fliers
- Track and capture international requests via email or direct contact
- E-ticket and electronic itinerary submission for expediency
- Customer support for foreign nationals coming into Nigeria
- Enroll travelers in flier programs for a first-time flier on an airline
- Prompt for questions such as destination date and a class of travel
- Provide all bookings, including hotel and car rental where necessary
- Cost-effective or cost savings options presented to the customer
13. Dip Tour Limited
- Head office location: Suite 7 Block 1 Bar Beach Towers, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
- Phone/WhatsApp numbers: +234 7046226590, +234 7016633550,+234 8170592433
- Emails: info@diptourltd.com, flight@diptourltd.com, visa@diptourltd.com, tour@diptourltd.co
- Website: diptourltd.com
Dip Tour Limited is also one of the many travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. The agency allows clients to apply for credit. Dip Tour Limited operates in over 195 countries and connects to over 600,000 hotels, apartments, and villas worldwide. Dip Tour Limited's services include:
- Inbound domestic tourism (visa on arrival/extension, meet and greet protocols, tour attractions, etc.)
- Flights (book local and international with seamless ticket upgrades, changes, and promotional deals at the best price.)
- Travel sim card & voucher (travel the world with your international mobile numbers & recharge anytime.)
- Travel insurance (your travel insurance covers COVID-19 challenges, overstay, emergency medical expenses, delays, evacuation, loss of possession, and more.)
- Travel packages to more than 195 countries
- Educational, medical, and sport tourism
- Book hotels
- Book cruises
- Local tour guide services
- Car rental services
14. Rewards Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 4 Bashiru Oweh St, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: 08057098293, 08057098294
- Emails: info@rewardstravels.com, salessupport@rewardstravels.com
- Website: rewardstravels.com
The agency was established on 26 July 1999 and was accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2000. Rewards Travels' head office is in Ikeja, and the company has several established partners in the global market. Some of its latest tour packages are to Istanbul, Dubai, Paris, Accra, the UK, and East Europe. Rewards Travels and Tours Limited's services are:
- Roundtrip flight services
- One-way flight services
- Transfer and hotel services
15. Quantum Travels Limited
- Head office location: 35 Corporation Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos
- Phone number: 0700QUANTUM
- Email: info@quantumtravelsng.com
- Website: quantumtravelsng.com
Quantum Travels Ltd provides competitive fares worldwide. The travel consultants have 35 years of experience. Quantum Travels organizes unique travel packages throughout the Philippines and other Asian countries. Quantum Travels Limited's services are:
- Corporate travel consultations
- Transfers and local tours
- Vacation travel consultations
- Meetings and incentives
- Airline tickets
- Car and retail rentals
- Hotel reservations
