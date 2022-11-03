Top 15 travel agencies in Nigeria in 2023: services, locations, contacts

Finding a trustworthy travel agency can be challenging. We have compiled a list of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, their services, locations, and contacts for your convenience. Reach out to them and compare their offers to find an affordable one.

Sometimes, it is easier to take an overseas trip with the help of a travel agency. The primary role of any travel agency is to help ease your travel planning process and make the journey as comfortable as possible. They will save you time and give you the necessary information about your trip.

Which is the best travel agency in Nigeria?

Some of the services offered by travel agencies in Nigeria include organizing tours to different parts of the world, visa processing, cheap flight booking, holiday packages, hotel reservations, car rentals, online services, etc. Below is the list of travel agencies in Nigeria

1. Aspom Travel Agency

Head office location: 4th Floor Brasas’r Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

4th Floor Brasas’r Place, 69 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Phone number: +234-908-221-2663

+234-908-221-2663 Email: info@aspomtravels.com

info@aspomtravels.com Website: www.aspomtravels.com

Aspom Travels is the go-to agency for business trips and family vacations. The company can also help you with Visa processing. Aspom Travels accepts online appointments if you cannot make travel plans with the agency in person at its head office.

2. Silhouette Travels and Tours Limited

Head office location: Plot 859, Bishop Aboyade, Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Plot 859, Bishop Aboyade, Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Phone number: +234 (0) 803 442 4040

+234 (0) 803 442 4040 Website: silhouettetravels.business.site

Silhouette Travels and Tours Limited is among the best tour operators in Lagos. The company provides clients a wide range of quality, effective, and efficient travel and tour services. At Silhouette Travels and Tours Limited, you can access the following services:

Inbound/Outbound Group Tours

Educational Tours & Student Excursion

Honeymoon Vacation

Medical Tourism

Sport Tourism

Language Translator

Domestic and international Air Ticketing

Corporate, Business, or Leisure travel

Holidays Packaging

3. Royaltrip Company Limited

Head office location: 8 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Lagos

8 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Lagos P.O. Box: 14496 Ikeja

14496 Ikeja Phone numbers: 09167561616, 08082599132

09167561616, 08082599132 Email: info@royaltrips-ng.com

info@royaltrips-ng.com Website: royaltrips-ng.com

Royaltrips Company Limited is licensed by the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA) as an accredited agent to member airlines. They offer customized guided tours and provide the right expertise to make a client's trip an unforgettable experience.

4. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited

Head office location: B1 LSDPC Flats, 24 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

B1 LSDPC Flats, 24 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: + 234 1 774 7777, + 234 1 775 2277, + 234 1 776 9900, + 234 1 776 4688

+ 234 1 774 7777, + 234 1 775 2277, + 234 1 776 9900, + 234 1 776 4688 Email: info@mayfairtravel.net

info@mayfairtravel.net Website: mayfairtravel.net

The agency offers customers incredible services and partners with almost all airlines in Nigeria and abroad. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited works with Afriqiyah Airways, Air France, Bellview Airlines Ltd, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Egypt Air, Emirates, Kenya Airways, KLM, Lufthansa German Airlines, Qatar Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, South African Airways, and more. Mayfair Travel Nigeria's services include:

Business travel planning

Facilitation of ticket refunds

Travel consultation

Airlines sales promotions

Itinerary planning

Assigning seat numbers on most airlines worldwide

Prepaid ticket advice

Effecting changes to reservations on all bookings made via the system

Frequent flyer programs (i.e., Management of Mileage on various Airlines for customers)

Recommendation on most airlines booked on the global distribution system

Reservations on most IATA airlines worldwide

Special requests, e.g., special meals and wheelchairs on airlines worldwide.

Information on airline policies

5. Zenith Travels and Tours Limited

Head office location: 4th Floor, Shobo House, 5 Simpson Street, Lagos Island, Nigeria

4th Floor, Shobo House, 5 Simpson Street, Lagos Island, Nigeria Phone numbers: +2348022235119, +23418880225, +2348055469754

+2348022235119, +23418880225, +2348055469754 Email: info@zenithtravelgroup.com

info@zenithtravelgroup.com Website: zenithtravelgroup.com

Zenith Travels and Tours Limited is one of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa's best travel tour companies. It was established in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1998. You will love the expertise of Zenith Travels and Tours Limited's highly skilled, resourceful, and innovative staff. Below is a list of Zenith Travels' services:

Ticketing and reservation

Event management

Travel tour services

Entertainment promotion

Hotel reservation

Conference & fairs

Airport transfers

Management retreat

Travel and health insurance

Bus and car hire service

Cargo and shipping service

Boat cruise service

Immigration services

Rent-a-car service

Visa counseling

Medical-health tourism

Charter aircraft services

School transportation service

Air ambulance service

Second-country citizenship through investment

6. Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited

Head office location: AREA 11, 7 Agatu Cl, Garki 900001, Abuja, Nigeria

AREA 11, 7 Agatu Cl, Garki 900001, Abuja, Nigeria Telephone / WhatsApp number: 08033412707

08033412707 Email: travels@joliewaka.com

travels@joliewaka.com Website: joliewaka.com

Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited is among the most famous travel agencies in Abuja. The agency makes comparing hotels, resorts, property owners, and other service providers easy. Below is a list of Jolie Global's services:

Visa and immigration services

Event planning

Hotel and resort booking

Foreign education programs

Flight tickets

Travel shop

Documentation services

COVID-19 PCR test

Travel insurance services

Jolie Jets club

Training programs

Jolie gift cards

7. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited

Head office location: 28 Covina Crescent, Sun City Estate, Galadimawa District, Abuja, Nigeria

28 Covina Crescent, Sun City Estate, Galadimawa District, Abuja, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 (0) 8033734944, +234 (0)8053756464

+234 (0) 8033734944, +234 (0)8053756464 Email: info@gadeshire.com

info@gadeshire.com Website: gadeshire.com

This is one of the most successful travel agencies in Abuja. Many know it as a highly professional African travel agency. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited markets tour destinations worldwide and manages some. The agency consolidates and purchases grounds, hotels, tour attractions, and airfares to create exciting holiday and vacation packages that appeal to travelers. Gadeshire's services include:

Sports services Events services • Sports management consultancy services • Event creation • Sports marketing and sponsorship sales • Management and sponsorship sale • Sports conferences • Conventions • Conventions and summit solution • Conferences • Business development • Venue transformation and beautification • Athletes and coaches representation • Product launch and promotion • Sports equipment distribution and sales • Multi-media solution • Sports floors and leisure infrastructures • Mega screen and displays • Venue management • Sound system and power • Talent search and management • Shows and carnival management • Sports project management • Social mobilization • Sports events creation • Project management • Management and sponsorship sale • Client representation and brand management • Contract negotiation • Exhibitions and trade fairs • Client representation and brand management • Congress solutions • Congress solutions • Logistic/fleet management • Sports facility marketing • Security escort services

8. Touchdown Travels Limited

Head office location: 2 Obokun St, off Coker Rd, Ilupeju 100253, Lagos, Nigeria

2 Obokun St, off Coker Rd, Ilupeju 100253, Lagos, Nigeria Phone number: +234 808 471 6218

+234 808 471 6218 Email: bookings@touchdowntravels.net,

bookings@touchdowntravels.net, Website: touchdowntravels.net

Touchdown Travels Ltd is among the largest travel agents in Lagos and one of the most recommended travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Touchdown Travels' Easy Pay (EP) travel payment plan is flexible. It allows customers to grab great travel deals instantly and pay over a maximum of 6 installments. The agency has offices in Lagos, Abuja, Ikeja, and Port Harcourt, and its services include:

Booking flights to Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe.

Visa application, screening associated documents, and securing appointment dates.

Insurance covers cancellation due to illness, accident or injury, personal accident, liability, loss of or damage to baggage and sports equipment, etc.

Other travel planning and management services.

9. Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited

Head office location: 3rd Floor, 41 Osolo Way by 7&8 B/Stop, Airport Road, Ajao Estate Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria

3rd Floor, 41 Osolo Way by 7&8 B/Stop, Airport Road, Ajao Estate Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: (+234) 9026856583, 08065754076, 07082299989

(+234) 9026856583, 08065754076, 07082299989 Emails: info@aeroporttravels.com, reservations@aeroporttravels.com, feedback@aeroporttravels.com

info@aeroporttravels.com, reservations@aeroporttravels.com, feedback@aeroporttravels.com Website: aeroporttravels.com

Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited is among the top travel agents in Lagos. This full-fledged travel management company has years of vast experience and is committed to offering travel services of the highest quality. Some of Aeroport Travels and Tours Ltd's tour packages are to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Miami and Austin (USA), Nairobi (Kenya), and Zanzibar (Tanzania). Aeroport Travels and Tours' services include:

Flight bookings

Visa support/advisory

Hotel bookings

Corporate/business travels

Airport protocol (pre-check-in, baggage handling, customs, and immigration formalities)

Educational tour/ excursion

10. Travelstart

Head office location: 47 Allen Avenue, Studio 24 building, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

47 Allen Avenue, Studio 24 building, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: 08139842222, 08091270058.

08139842222, 08091270058. Email: info@travelstart.com.ng, help@travelstart.com.ng

info@travelstart.com.ng, help@travelstart.com.ng Website: travelstart.com.ng

Stephan Ekbergh established Travelstart Nordic in Sweden in 1999. It began operating in South Africa in 2006 before the European Travel Interactive AB (eTRAVELi) — a company whose headquarters moved to Cape Town — bought it in 2010. This African online travel booking website operates in Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain, Botswana, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, Kenya, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Travelstart's services include:

Travel air tickets

Car rental services

Hotel booking services

Vacation packages

Other travel services

11. Wakanow Nigeria Limited

Head office location: Plot 8, Elegusi Beach Road, off Ikate Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Plot 8, Elegusi Beach Road, off Ikate Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Phone numbers: 07030095727, 07028413705.

07030095727, 07028413705. Email: info@wakanow.com

info@wakanow.com Website: wakanow.com

This is also one of the best travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Wakanow Nigeria Limited offers easy and affordable travel services. They have a broad range of top travel deals and help you research, plan, and book domestic and international travel tickets from the comfort of wherever you are. Wakanow Nigeria's services include:

Affordable domestic and international flights

Search and booking hotels

Check domestic and international flight status

Domestic and international Airport transfers

Affordable holiday packages

Visa assistance

Prepaid travel card and sim

Loyalty program

Pay small small service

12. Airgate Travels and Tours Limited

Head office location: Suit 21 Ikosi Road Shopping Mall Ketu, C M D Rd Magodo Lagos, Nigeria

Suit 21 Ikosi Road Shopping Mall Ketu, C M D Rd Magodo Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: +2347032338729

+2347032338729 Email: info@airgatetravels.com

info@airgatetravels.com Website: airgatetravels.com

Airgate Travel and Tours Limited was registered in 2016 in Gbagada, Nigeria. It is one of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, Lagos. The agency simplifies the time-consuming and complicated trip-planning process for its clients. Airgate Travel and Tours specializes in leisure, business, and location-specific journeys to Europe, Africa, or Asia. Airgate's services include:

Guidelines for reservation and ticketing

Guidelines for reservation and ticketing Maintenance of registered frequent fliers

Track and capture international requests via email or direct contact

E-ticket and electronic itinerary submission for expediency

Customer support for foreign nationals coming into Nigeria

Enroll travelers in flier programs for a first-time flier on an airline

Prompt for questions such as destination date and a class of travel

Provide all bookings, including hotel and car rental where necessary

Cost-effective or cost savings options presented to the customer

13. Dip Tour Limited

Head office location: Suite 7 Block 1 Bar Beach Towers, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Suite 7 Block 1 Bar Beach Towers, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Phone/WhatsApp numbers: +234 7046226590, +234 7016633550,+234 8170592433

+234 7046226590, +234 7016633550,+234 8170592433 Emails: info@diptourltd.com, flight@diptourltd.com, visa@diptourltd.com, tour@diptourltd.co

info@diptourltd.com, flight@diptourltd.com, visa@diptourltd.com, tour@diptourltd.co Website: diptourltd.com

Dip Tour Limited is also one of the many travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. The agency allows clients to apply for credit. Dip Tour Limited operates in over 195 countries and connects to over 600,000 hotels, apartments, and villas worldwide. Dip Tour Limited's services include:

Inbound domestic tourism (visa on arrival/extension, meet and greet protocols, tour attractions, etc.)

Flights (book local and international with seamless ticket upgrades, changes, and promotional deals at the best price.)

Travel sim card & voucher (travel the world with your international mobile numbers & recharge anytime.)

Travel insurance (your travel insurance covers COVID-19 challenges, overstay, emergency medical expenses, delays, evacuation, loss of possession, and more.)

Travel packages to more than 195 countries

Educational, medical, and sport tourism

Book hotels

Book cruises

Local tour guide services

Car rental services

14. Rewards Travels and Tours Limited

Head office location: 4 Bashiru Oweh St, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Nigeria

4 Bashiru Oweh St, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Nigeria Phone numbers: 08057098293, 08057098294

08057098293, 08057098294 Emails: info@rewardstravels.com, salessupport@rewardstravels.com

info@rewardstravels.com, salessupport@rewardstravels.com Website: rewardstravels.com

The agency was established on 26 July 1999 and was accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2000. Rewards Travels' head office is in Ikeja, and the company has several established partners in the global market. Some of its latest tour packages are to Istanbul, Dubai, Paris, Accra, the UK, and East Europe. Rewards Travels and Tours Limited's services are:

Roundtrip flight services

One-way flight services

Transfer and hotel services

15. Quantum Travels Limited

Head office location: 35 Corporation Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos

35 Corporation Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos Phone number: 0700QUANTUM

0700QUANTUM Email: info@quantumtravelsng.com

info@quantumtravelsng.com Website: quantumtravelsng.com

Quantum Travels Ltd provides competitive fares worldwide. The travel consultants have 35 years of experience. Quantum Travels organizes unique travel packages throughout the Philippines and other Asian countries. Quantum Travels Limited's services are:

Corporate travel consultations

Transfers and local tours

Vacation travel consultations

Meetings and incentives

Airline tickets

Car and retail rentals

Hotel reservations

What are the top 15 travel agencies?

Nigerians love to travel any time of the year. Among the 145 registered travel agencies in the country, the 15 most famous ones are as follows:

Royaltrips Company Limited

Silhouette Travels and Tours Limited

Aspom travel agency

Quantum Travels Limited

Rewards Travels and Tours Limited

Dip Tour Limited

Airgate Travels and Tours Limited

Wakanow Nigeria Limited

Travelstart

Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited

Touchdown Travels Limited

Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited

Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited

Zenith Travels and Tours Limited

Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited

How many travel agencies are there in Nigeria?

There are 145 registered travel agencies in Nigeria. These agencies are listed in the government's directory. The directory also provides their office addresses and phone numbers.

What is the number one travel agency in Nigeria?

Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited, Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited, and Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited are among the best travel agents in Nigeria.

Is it cheaper to travel with an agency?

Many travel agents charge their customers fees because they make money from commissions the hotels and outfitters pay them. Travel agents who charge fees help customers travel in groups and share the costs. Before you book a trip with a travel agent, inquire whether or not they charge fees.

How to find a travel agent that suits you best?

Good travel agents speak your language, know what you want, and are there when you run into trouble. Below are tips for finding such an agent in Nigeria:

Ask for referrals to a local travel agent from people you trust.

Ensure the agent works for an agency.

Ensure the agency is registered under the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies by checking its name on the government's directory.

Interview the agent to know their level of experience in the business, booking fees, and other essential questions.

How to know if a travel agency is legit?‌

Confirm that the travel agent works for an agency registered/licensed by the government. After that, double-check the travel agency's logo, name, address, contact details, social media pages, and website. Compare the details with the information the agent/agency sends you via email or on any document they give you. Any inconsistencies are a red flag.

If you are sure the agent/agency is legit, double-check the amount paid on your bank account and credit card statements after paying. If you notice any inconsistencies, compare the details with the agency's paperwork and cancel the payment.

Where to get a list of fake travel agency names in Nigeria?

There is no list of fake travel agency names from the government, but you can access registered agencies' names, office addresses, and phone numbers from the government's directories.

Some news outlets occasionally expose travel agents/agencies to protect people from losing their money and documents to scammers from Nigeria. You can check out that information from them. Also, learn about the signs of a fake travel agency to protect yourself even more.

People often fall into the hands of fake and incompetent travel agencies. You can only know a genuine travel agency in Nigeria by checking its name in the government's directory. Also, do a background check to ensure the agency treats its clients well.

