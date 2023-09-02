Lagos State Government has announced that the Blue Rail Line is set to begin operation after delays

The inaugural train ride will depart from Marina at 9:00 am towards National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2

The price list for the train ride from pick-up points to the final destination has been set, and payment will be through Cowry Cards

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has released the price lists for Lagosians looking to use the Blue Rail line.

The service will begin full commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023, and riders can use the cowry card to access the train.

LAMATA reveals Babajide Sanwo-Olu directive of a 50% fare reduction in public cost of transportation also applies to the rail system. Photo credit: LASG

Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of LAMAT,A speaking with a journalist recently, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will take the inaugural ride, scheduled to start by 9 a.m before other passengers begin to ride.

How the train ride will work

The Blue rail line will begin with the first phase spanning from Marina to Mile 2, boasting five stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile.

LAMATA is promising a journey of just 15 minutes between Marina and Mile 2, a route that typically takes over an hour.

For now, LAMATA is promising 12 trips per day but is expected to expand to 76 daily trips, running from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The schedule will initially feature two peak hours: 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with 90-second stops at each station.

How much are the train rides

LAMATA said it will retain the 50% discount on all Lagos public transportation rides on the Blue rail train line.

A breakdown of the cost of a ride is as follow:

Station Destination Price Mile 2 Marina N500 Mile 2 National Theatre N500 Mile 2 Iganmu N400 Mile 2 Alaba N200 Alaba Iganmu N200 Alaba National Theatre N400 Iganmu National Theatre N200 National Theatre Marina N500

Sanwo-Olu completes Blue Line Rail in Lagos after 4 decades, photos emerge

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, completed the Blue Line Rail on Wednesday, December 21.

Jubril Gawat, a senior aide to the governor, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, noting that the first phase of the infrastructure projects (Marina to Mile 2) was completed and inaugurated on Wednesday.

Recall that the blue line is one of the 7 Lagos metro rail lines the state has embarked upon. The project spanned from Marina to Okokomaiko.

