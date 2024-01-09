A Nigerian man based in the UK shared a list of websites where people can apply for jobs in the country

Some of the websites are Humly Midlands, Supply Desk, Tradewind Recruitment, Aspire People, and Reeson Education

Checks on one of the websites, Humly Midlands, showed four listed jobs with one paying 11,378 Pounds (N12.7m) per year

A Nigerian man resident in the UK posted a helpful update for those willing to apply for jobs in the country.

In the post made on X, the man, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, shared websites where jobs can be applied for in the UK.

Toyib shared a list of recruiters in the UK.

Some of the recruiters included on the helpful list are Humly Midlands, Supply Desk, Tradewind Recruitment, Aspire People, and Reeson Education.

List of recruiters in the UK

Others are Simply Education Ltd, Protocol Education, Empowering Learning, Qualiteach Ltd, GSL Education - London, Dunbar Education, Accelerate Teaching, TLTP Education and ABC Teachers.

The website posts mainly jobs in the education sector. One of them, Humly Midlands, has four jobs listed on it.

One of the jobs listed by Humly Midlands is a clerical officer role at B6 4AH, Nechells, City and Borough of Birmingham. The job pays 11 378 Pounds (N11.7m) per year.

Reactions as man shares websites to apply for jobs in the UK

@AKINBUNMIA said:

"Thank you for this wonderful compilation."

@bhadmorsee said:

"Prince Adewale please don't hesitate to drop the employers link for construction workers as soon as you get hold of it..By fire and by God's grace i must get that C&G level 3 Electrical Engineering this year."

@Alpha10675 said:

"Thank you. Do you have information on job websites for teaching sponsorship in the Uk?"

@bernice_ojo said:

How do I apply without going through CV library. It's not supporting my location.

