Uber, the ride-hailing company on Thursday, August 31, 2023, launched an electric motorbike service in Kenya, as it seeks to reduce emissions by 2040.

The company also plans to launch similar services in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa later in the year.

Uber debuts electric bikes in Kenya and Nigeria Credit: Uber

Source: Getty Images

The company’s General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Kagiso Khaole disclosed this.

Passengers will experience price reduction

The company’s product in Kenya is known as Boda, a Swahili term for motorbikes. It will comprise 3,000 bikes within the first six months under a fifth of its fleet.

According to a CNBC report, drivers will see a 30 - 35% reduction in their operating costs, and users of the platform will pay 15-20% less than they do for regular Uber trips.

“You will experience lower vibrations, less sound,” Khaole said.

Kenya has been positioning itself to lead Africa in clean energy as it generates about 90% of its power from renewable energy.

The lack of electric charging infrastructure and accessories has slowed the adoption of electric vehicles in Africa.

Commercial motorcycle is banned in some Nigerian cities

In some Nigerian cities like Lagos, there are laws banning the use of motorbikes, though locals still use them for commercial purposes as unemployment skyrockets in the West African country.

A few years ago, the Nigerian city of Lagos banned commercial motorcycles, including ride-hail bikes operated by GoKada and Oride, owned by the payment company, Opay.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has reeled out new rules for its newly launched light rail service in the state.

Lagos issues new rules for light rail service

The state banned cigarette smoking and said the light rail will operate from 5.30 a.m. until 10 pm in the night.

According to the Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akiajo, while addressing journalists on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, revealed during the inaugural that the operational ride will be performed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She said the train will begin with 12 trips operation daily for the first two weeks for test-running but on full operation will run 76 trips from 5:30 am daily till 10 pm, adding passengers can only ride on the train using their cowry cards.

She further said the train would only stop for 90 seconds at every station to drop off and pick up passengers.

She said the train will carry 175,000 passengers daily.

