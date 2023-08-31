The federal government has announced the suspension of Nigeria Air project, which was expected to begin operation

The Nigeria Air project has been marred with controversy and litigation from airline operators in Nigeria

Before the end of the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, the airline was launched by Hadi Abubakar Sirika, former aviation minister

"Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has decided to suspend the Nigeria Air project three months after it was unveiled to Nigerians as the new national carrier.

The minister disclosed this during a tour at the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, MD, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika during the unveiling of Nigeria Air Photo credit: @hidasirka

Keyamo stressed that he owes it to the government and Nigerians to give an honest assessment.

He added that all ongoing plans for Nigeria Air will be stopped until he completes the assessment and briefs the President, BusinessDay reports.

International airlines ask to relocate for repair work

Also, Keyamo during the tour announced that Muritala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, will be shut down from October 1, 2023, for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister therefore directed all international airlines to vacate the MMIA, from October 1, 2023.

While speaking at the sideline of the airport tour, the minister directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal, MMIA Terminal Two.

His words:

“All airlines should vacate the MMIA before the 1st of October, 2023 and relocate to MMIA terminal."

Furthermore, Keyamo also suspended all contracts, projects, and concessions in the aviation sector until further notice.

Ethiopian Airlines removes Nigeria Air painting from aircraft, resumes carrying passengers, live tracker shows

Legit.ng reported that Ethiopian Airlines had removed the Nigeria Air painting from the aircraft that was initially unveiled as part of Nigeria Air's fleet.

According to a live tracker, Ethiopian Airlines uses the same aircraft for regular operations.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 which has registration Number ET-APL, Mode S Q4005C, and serial number: 40965/4075, was repainted and rebranded to represent Nigeria Air at the request of Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

