Luxury bus owners in Nigeria have stated that hundreds of thousands of Nigerians benefitted from FG's 50% transport rate initiative

It would be recalled that the federal government introduced the 50% fare reduction on inter-state routes on Thursday, December 21, 2023

ALBON expressed appreciation to the federal government for subsidizing transport fares for Nigerians during the festive season

Over 112,000 passengers benefited from the 50% fare reduction on inter-state routes since the implementation of the federal government's announced offer.

This information was disclosed in a statement released by the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON).

The statement was signed by Nonso Ubajaka, the National President, and Frank Nneji, the Honorary Secretary.

According to Leadership, the statement emphasized that ALBON member companies are actively working to encourage more passengers to avail themselves of the government's ticket rebate for travel to various destinations.

ALBON said:

"And in view of the fact that many of the people who travelled for Christmas and the New Year celebrations, are likely to start returning to base soon, we have again mobilised our members for the return journeys.”

The organization also announced plans to engage state-owned transit companies, including Gombe State Mass Transit and Borno State Mass Transit, among others, to collaborate on the return leg of the seasonal travels.

Tinubu's 50% fare rebate initiative

A special fare discount was announced on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

ALBON members initiated discounted ticket sales on the subsequent day and continued the promotion until January 4, 2024.

The government-approved routes for the fare reduction included travels from Lagos to major cities in the north, south-east, and south-south, encompassing destinations such as Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria, Jos, Onitsha, Owerri, Enugu, Nsukka, Abakailiki, Aba, Uyo, and Port Harcourt, among others.

Similarly, routes from Onitsha to Lagos and various destinations in the north like Kano, Abuja, Sokoto, Jos, and Gombe, as well as Aba-Owerri-Abuja and Aba-Lagos, have been approved for the fare slash.

Last Friday, the Presidency identified additional motor parks nationwide where discounts can be availed.

ALBON expressed appreciation to the federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, for subsidizing transport fares for Nigerians during the festive season.

Air Peace speaks on 50% discount on flight tickets for Christmas season

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace has refuted claims suggesting a reduction in airfares for Yuletide travel across the country.

The airline responded to speculations that President Bola Tinubu had negotiated a 50% discount agreement with Air Peace for passengers on all routes.

These unverified reports may have surfaced following revelations of the Federal Government's discussions with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to address the soaring costs of air travel.

The government's initiative comes in light of the acknowledgement that airlines had recently raised their flight ticket prices by up to 100%, citing prevailing economic challenges.

