How many international airports are in Nigeria: List with locations

Air travel has come a long way, particularly in Nigeria. Nigeria has several airports operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Read on to find out how many international airports are in Nigeria.

Apart from airports, Nigeria also has many runways and airfields. Most of them are owned by Nigerian military forces and some oil enterprises.

How many international airports are in Nigeria?

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria boasts of having 32 airports. There are 9 international airports located in various parts of the country.

1. Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is the principal airport servicing Nigeria's capital city and was named after Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria's first president.

The airport is about 20 kilometres west of Abuja and features both an international and a domestic terminal that shares a single runway.

2. Anambra International Cargo Airport

Anambra International Cargo Airport Umueri is located in Umuleri, Anambra State, at Ivite-Umueri. This is a new airport that has just begun commercial operations.

It went into full operation on December 7, 2021. It had 142 flights carrying 3,865 passengers in its first month of service.

3. Akanu Ibiam International Airport

Enugu Airport is another name for Akanu Ibiam International Airport. The airport is named after the late Akanu Ibiam, a physician and statesman from Afikpo in Ebonyi State.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed the airport on February 10, 2010, for the first phase of substantial restoration and expansion.

It reopened on December 16, 2010, and the second and third construction phases are still ongoing.

4. Ilorin International Airport

Ilorin International Airport serves Ilorin, a city in Nigeria's Kwara State. The airport was officially opened on February 16, 1978. It is located in the Fili area of Ilorin, approximately 9 kilometres southwest of Ilorin town.

5. Kaduna International Airport

Kaduna Airport, one of Nigeria's oldest airports, serves Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State. The airport, which is about 22 kilometres northwest of the city, opened in 1982.

6. Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport

Kano is served by Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. Prior to the country's independence, it was a Royal Air Force station. It was named after politician Aminu Kano and contains both an international and local terminal.

7. Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Murtala Muhammed International Airport is located in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria, and serves as the state's primary airport. The airport was built after WWII and is named after Murtala Muhammed (1938-1976), a Nigerian military leader.

8. Port Harcourt International Airport

Port Harcourt International Airport is located in Omagwa, Port Harcourt. The airport serviced 1,081,587 passengers in 2009, making it Nigeria's third busiest airport.

9. Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport

Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport, commonly known as Sultan Saddik Abubakar Airport, serves Sokoto State. It is named after the Sultan of Sokoto, Siddiq Abubakar III, who served from 1938 to 1988.

List of international airports in Nigeria

Below is a table of the international airports in Nigeria.

Airport State City/town served Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu Enugu Anambra International Cargo Airport Anambra Umuleri Ilorin International Airport Kwara Ilorin Kaduna International Airport Kaduna Kaduna Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos Lagos Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano Kano Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Federal Capital Territory Abuja Port Harcourt International Airport Rivers Port Harcourt Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport Sokoto Sokoto

List of major domestic airports

Below is a table of major domestic airports in Nigeria.

Airport State City served Asaba International Airport Delta Asaba Akwa Ibom Airport Akwa Ibom Uyo Benin Airport Edo Benin Ibadan Airport Oyo Ibadan Lafia Cargo Airport Nassarawa Lafia Margaret Ekpo International Airport Cross River Calabar Maiduguri International Airport Borno Maiduguri Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport Bauchi Bauchi Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Imo Owerri Yakubu Gowon Airport Plateau Jos Yola Airport Adamawa Yola

List of airstrips in Nigeria

How many airstrips are in Nigeria? Below is a table of airstrips in Nigeria.

Airstrip State City served Ajaokuta Airstrip Kogi Ajaokuta Azare Airstrip Bauchi Azare Bacita Airstrip Kwara Bacita Bajoga Northeast Airport Gombe Bajoga Bebi Airstrip Cross River Bebi Bida Airstrip Niger Bida Eket Airstrip Akwa Ibom Eket Escravos Airstrip Delta Escravos Gusau Airstrip Zamfara Gusau Nguru Airstrip Yobe Nguru Potiskum Airstrip Yobe Potiskum Shiroro Airstrip Niger Shiroro Tuga Airstrip Kebbi Tuga

Which is the first airport in Nigeria?

Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is Nigeria's oldest. It began its operations in 1936. The first aircraft to land in the country landed in Kano in 1922.

Which airport has the longest runway in Nigeria?

Murtala Muhammed International Airport has the longest runway, measuring 3900 metres (12795 feet). The airport is located in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria, and serves as the state's primary airport.

Which state has the biggest airport in Nigeria?

Lagos state has the biggest airport, which is Murtala Muhammed International Airport. It operates 27 airlines and serves 43 destinations. Its new terminal has a capacity of 14 million passengers per year.

What is the busiest airport in Nigeria?

Murtala Muhammed International Airport is the busiest. It has two terminals: international and cargo, which are open 24 hours a day, and domestic, which is open 16 hours a day.

How many military airports are in Nigeria?

There are four military airports in Nigeria. They are Katsina Air Force Base, Port Harcourt NAF Base, Makurdi Air Force Base, and Kaduna Air Force Base.

The above lists indicate how many international airports are in Nigeria. This article has highlighted all of the country's international airports and airstrips.

