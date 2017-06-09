How many international airports are in Nigeria: List with locations
Air travel has come a long way, particularly in Nigeria. Nigeria has several airports operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Read on to find out how many international airports are in Nigeria.
Apart from airports, Nigeria also has many runways and airfields. Most of them are owned by Nigerian military forces and some oil enterprises.
How many international airports are in Nigeria?
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria boasts of having 32 airports. There are 9 international airports located in various parts of the country.
1. Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is the principal airport servicing Nigeria's capital city and was named after Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria's first president.
The airport is about 20 kilometres west of Abuja and features both an international and a domestic terminal that shares a single runway.
2. Anambra International Cargo Airport
Anambra International Cargo Airport Umueri is located in Umuleri, Anambra State, at Ivite-Umueri. This is a new airport that has just begun commercial operations.
It went into full operation on December 7, 2021. It had 142 flights carrying 3,865 passengers in its first month of service.
3. Akanu Ibiam International Airport
Enugu Airport is another name for Akanu Ibiam International Airport. The airport is named after the late Akanu Ibiam, a physician and statesman from Afikpo in Ebonyi State.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed the airport on February 10, 2010, for the first phase of substantial restoration and expansion.
It reopened on December 16, 2010, and the second and third construction phases are still ongoing.
4. Ilorin International Airport
Ilorin International Airport serves Ilorin, a city in Nigeria's Kwara State. The airport was officially opened on February 16, 1978. It is located in the Fili area of Ilorin, approximately 9 kilometres southwest of Ilorin town.
5. Kaduna International Airport
Kaduna Airport, one of Nigeria's oldest airports, serves Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State. The airport, which is about 22 kilometres northwest of the city, opened in 1982.
6. Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport
Kano is served by Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. Prior to the country's independence, it was a Royal Air Force station. It was named after politician Aminu Kano and contains both an international and local terminal.
7. Murtala Muhammed International Airport
Murtala Muhammed International Airport is located in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria, and serves as the state's primary airport. The airport was built after WWII and is named after Murtala Muhammed (1938-1976), a Nigerian military leader.
8. Port Harcourt International Airport
Port Harcourt International Airport is located in Omagwa, Port Harcourt. The airport serviced 1,081,587 passengers in 2009, making it Nigeria's third busiest airport.
9. Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport
Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport, commonly known as Sultan Saddik Abubakar Airport, serves Sokoto State. It is named after the Sultan of Sokoto, Siddiq Abubakar III, who served from 1938 to 1988.
List of international airports in Nigeria
Below is a table of the international airports in Nigeria.
|Airport
|State
|City/town served
|Akanu Ibiam International Airport
|Enugu
|Enugu
|Anambra International Cargo Airport
|Anambra
|Umuleri
|Ilorin International Airport
|Kwara
|Ilorin
|Kaduna International Airport
|Kaduna
|Kaduna
|Murtala Muhammed International Airport
|Lagos
|Lagos
|Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport
|Kano
|Kano
|Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
|Federal Capital Territory
|Abuja
|Port Harcourt International Airport
|Rivers
|Port Harcourt
|Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport
|Sokoto
|Sokoto
List of major domestic airports
Below is a table of major domestic airports in Nigeria.
|Airport
|State
|City served
|Asaba International Airport
|Delta
|Asaba
|Akwa Ibom Airport
|Akwa Ibom
|Uyo
|Benin Airport
|Edo
|Benin
|Ibadan Airport
|Oyo
|Ibadan
|Lafia Cargo Airport
|Nassarawa
|Lafia
|Margaret Ekpo International Airport
|Cross River
|Calabar
|Maiduguri International Airport
|Borno
|Maiduguri
|Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport
|Bauchi
|Bauchi
|Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport
|Imo
|Owerri
|Yakubu Gowon Airport
|Plateau
|Jos
|Yola Airport
|Adamawa
|Yola
List of airstrips in Nigeria
How many airstrips are in Nigeria? Below is a table of airstrips in Nigeria.
|Airstrip
|State
|City served
|Ajaokuta Airstrip
|Kogi
|Ajaokuta
|Azare Airstrip
|Bauchi
|Azare
|Bacita Airstrip
|Kwara
|Bacita
|Bajoga Northeast Airport
|Gombe
|Bajoga
|Bebi Airstrip
|Cross River
|Bebi
|Bida Airstrip
|Niger
|Bida
|Eket Airstrip
|Akwa Ibom
|Eket
|Escravos Airstrip
|Delta
|Escravos
|Gusau Airstrip
|Zamfara
|Gusau
|Nguru Airstrip
|Yobe
|Nguru
|Potiskum Airstrip
|Yobe
|Potiskum
|Shiroro Airstrip
|Niger
|Shiroro
|Tuga Airstrip
|Kebbi
|Tuga
Which is the first airport in Nigeria?
Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is Nigeria's oldest. It began its operations in 1936. The first aircraft to land in the country landed in Kano in 1922.
Which airport has the longest runway in Nigeria?
Murtala Muhammed International Airport has the longest runway, measuring 3900 metres (12795 feet). The airport is located in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria, and serves as the state's primary airport.
Which state has the biggest airport in Nigeria?
Lagos state has the biggest airport, which is Murtala Muhammed International Airport. It operates 27 airlines and serves 43 destinations. Its new terminal has a capacity of 14 million passengers per year.
What is the busiest airport in Nigeria?
Murtala Muhammed International Airport is the busiest. It has two terminals: international and cargo, which are open 24 hours a day, and domestic, which is open 16 hours a day.
How many military airports are in Nigeria?
There are four military airports in Nigeria. They are Katsina Air Force Base, Port Harcourt NAF Base, Makurdi Air Force Base, and Kaduna Air Force Base.
The above lists indicate how many international airports are in Nigeria. This article has highlighted all of the country's international airports and airstrips.
