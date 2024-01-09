Nigerians will be paying higher prices to watch their favourite movie, and sports programmes on StarTimes

The Pay-tv operator has decided to increase prices for all their packages by 15%, similar to Multichoice

The changes come as StarTimes prepares to broadcast the African Cup of Nations starting on Saturday, January 13

StarTimes will begin implementing its revised subscription pricing packages starting Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The reviewed price list first announced on January 6, 2024, showed a 15% hike for all packages.

StarTimes price changes

According to a post shared on its X handle, StarTime explained that the price hike was implemented to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality content to its subscribers.

The post reads:

Bouquet Price Change. To keep giving you great content without reducing quality, we're reviewing bouquet prices and adding a new bouquet.

Starting from January 10, these prices will take effect. We remain committed to giving you the best. Thank you for choosing StarTimes

The price increment cuts across its Terrestrial TV (Antenna) Service and Satellite TV (Dish) bouquets.

The company stated that subscribers on its Nova bouquet, presently paying N1,500 per month, would begin paying N1,700 from January 10, marking a 13% increase.

Users subscribed to the StarTimes Smart bouquet would see their fee increase by 6% from N3,500 to N3,800.

The monthly subscription will be N5,600 and N7,500 for special and Super subscribers.

