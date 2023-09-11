British High Commission in Nigeria has said a new Visa centre is now opened in Enugu

The centre will be opened from September 13, 2023, and will operate out of Omedel Luxury Hotel

In the next 3 months after it opens, the location will be monitored by TLS

A new temporary submission facility for United Kingdom visas has been opened in Enugu State, according to the British High Commission in Nigeria.

The disclosure was made in a statement on Monday according to Punch.

This is coming amid a report that President Bola Tinubu has successfully secured the suspension of the ban on Nigerians who wanted to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his visit to the Arab country.

The new Enugu visa centre will begin operations on September 13, 2023. Credit: COROIMAGE

Source: Getty Images

Centre to begin operation on September 13

The commission stated that the centre, in addition to its current offices in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, would begin operations on September 13, 2023.

The facility will soon provide a twice-weekly service and be based out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal, Independence Layout, Enugu.

According to the statement seen by Punch, the appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.”

It added that the demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes.

The statement added,

“TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation,”

According to report, the UK government recently announced a £10,000 (about N10m) international relocation payment (IRP) to non-UK trainees and teachers to come work in England.

Source: Legit.ng