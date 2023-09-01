Airlines operators could hike the cost of domestic air travel in Nigeria by 100%

Currently, travellers pay about N70,000 for an hour flight, but the cost could skyrocket to between N150,000 to N250,000

The operators said that the move is due to the high cost of maintenance and new requirements by the NCAA

The cost of domestic flights in Nigeria may rise from N70,000 to between N150,000 and N250,000, depending on the route and flight duration.

The move is due to foreign exchange challenges and the soaring maintenance cost.

Operators consider increase in cost of domestic flighst

Source: Getty Images

Domestic flights already subsidized by airlines

The information also comes as domestic airline operators say they have subsidized flights for Nigerians to sustain air travel.

In August, the spokesman for Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and United Air Nigeria Chairman, Obiora Okonkwo, said the high cost of operations and the increased cost of aviation fuel could necessitate an increase in flight tickets.

The move. Okonkwo said it could cost airline passengers more for an hour’s flight.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that airfares spiked by 40% from June 2022 to June 2023 as it projected the cost of domestic travel in Nigeria could soar as the Christmas period approaches.

ThisDay reports that Okonkwo cautioned that airfares would continue to rise given the forex volatility in the country and called for a unique Forex window for airlines.

The cost of aircraft maintenance overseas may Jump $3bn

Meanwhile, aircraft maintenance costs currently stand at about $2 billion per annum, but aviation experts predict that the cost could hit $3 billion annually by 2024.

The development is because airline operators are expected to increase their fleet to meet the policy by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Nigeria needs a significant aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said the airline was denied the opportunity to build an aircraft maintenance facility in Lagos by NCAA after it paid about N100 million for a piece of land in Lagos.

Onyema said Nigeria could save huge forex by operating an aircraft maintenance facility.

