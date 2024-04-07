26 popular anime succubus characters: The most enchanting belles
Anime succubi are female entities who seduce and enthral men to drain their life force or energy. Often, anime succubus characters are portrayed as alluring and supernatural beings. Some have a demonic charm that attracts them to anything or anyone they desire.
This list of famous anime succubus includes characters with distinctive physical features and personalities that make them attractive and alluring. These traits include long, flowing hair, captivating eyes, and sometimes demonic features like horns or wings.
Popular anime succubus
Succubus are known to be beautiful, powerful, and manipulative. The table below shows some of the most popular anime succubus characters' names from the captivating world of succubi.
|Character
|Anime
|Firika Mia Shatana
|Nuki Doki
|Lilium
|Elfen Lied
|Ageha Kurono
|Rosario +Vampire
|Mayu Tsukimura
|Good Luck! Ninomiya-Kun
|Twiska
|Brandish
|Sakie Sato
|Demi-chan wa Kataritai
|Maria Naruse
|The Testament of Sister New Devil
|Kurumu Kurono
|Rosario + Vampire
|Shamsiel Shahar
|Kyonyuu Fantasy
|Akeno Himejima
|Highschool DxD
|Nena
|Nuki Doki
|Albedo
|Overlord
|Rias Gremory
|Highschool DxD
|Meidri
|Interspecies Reviewers
|Lolisa
|Konosuba
|Mercelida
|Rotte No Omocha!
|Morrigan Aensland
|Darkstalkers
|Yume Eguchi
|Strike The Blood
|Alma Elma
|Omniversal Battlefield Universe
|Lilith Aensland
|Vampire Savior
|Astarotte Ygvar
|Astarotte No Omocha
|Asuha Tohara
|Rotte No Omocha
|Tsukiumi
|Sekirei
|Nerine
|Shuffle
|Elma
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
|Ruby Tojo
|Rosario + Vampire
Firika Mia Shatana
- Anime: Nuki Doki
- Eye colour: Female
- Hair colour: Red
Firika Mia Shatana is another top succubus character from the Nuki Doki known for her charm and great confidence. These qualities help her manipulate others to her advantage and outshine her opponents.
Lilium
- Anime: Elfen Lied
- Eye colour: Red
- Hair colour: Pink
Lilium is an intriguing and eerily mysterious character who has a tragic past. She is a mutant with profound telekinetic powers that help her tear through anything that comes her way. Despite her terrifying skills, Lilium has a gentle, fragile soul that longs for acceptance and love.
Ageha Kurono
- Anime: Rosario +Vampire
- Eye colour: Purple
- Hair colour: Light ocean blue
Ageha Kurono is undeniably one of the best and greatest succubus characters in the anime world. She is attractive and enticing, which makes her fascinating and makes others bend to her will. Ageha Kurono also has excellent strength and intelligence.
Mayu Tsukimura
- Anime: Good Luck! Ninomiya-Kun
- Eye colour: Purple
- Hair colour: Brown
Mayu Tsukimura is a lovable and innocent succubus new to the human world. Her kindness and genuineness bring her close to the protagonist, Shungo Ninomiya, where she learns the importance of friendship, trust, and loyalty.
Twiska
- Anime: Brandish
- Eye colour: Crimson
- Hair colour: Lavender
Twiska can drain the life force of her victims. She is a powerful and skilled fighter who is ready to fight. She uses her abilities to manipulate her rivals, catching them off guard.
Sakie Sato
- Anime: Demi-chan wa Kataritai
- Eye colour: Purple
- Hair colour: Black
Even though she is not attractive like other succubuses, Sakie Satou is a delightful character who lives an isolated, solitary life. She has a crush on a fellow teacher, Tetsuo Takahashi, who is also a succubus.
Maria Naruse
- Anime: The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Eye colour: Purple
- Hair colour: Silver
Maria Naruse is regarded as the best succubus anime character of all time. She is an orphan taken in and raised by her adopted father, Jin, whom she loves dearly. She is a succubus who seduces and drains humans' life force but prefers to use her powers for good.
Kurumu Kurono
- Anime: Rosario + Vampire
- Eye colour: Purple
- Hair colour: Light ocean blue
Rosario + Vampire is an anime with a succubus as the main character. Kurumu Kurono is the main character in the series. She is a monster that drains life's energy through kisses. Initially, she aims to steal Tsukune Aono, the only human at Yokai Academy, for her purposes.
Shamsiel Shahar
- Anime: Kyonyuu Fantasy
- Eye colour: Amber
- Hair colour: Antenna, short, violet
Shamsiel Shahar was born in the demon realm and grew up in the human world. She is the main character of the anime series Kyonyuu Fantasy. She maintains her power by seducing and draining the life force of humans until she falls in love with a human man named Ryouma and decides to protect him instead.
Akeno Himejima
- Anime: Highschool DxD
- Eye colour: Violet
- Hair colour: Black
Akeno Himejima studies at Kuoh Academy, where she is a member of an academic research club. She is very good with her friends, but if someone gets on her wrong side, she can be very ruthless. She is a fierce fighter who uses magic to defeat enemies with her mighty spells.
Nena
- Anime: Nuki Doki
- Eye colour: Pink
- Hair colour: Pink
Nena is popularly known for her unique beauty, seduction skills, and distinctive personality. She has been ranked as one of the best succubus characters in anime. She has extraordinary powers that she uses to seduce and manipulate the hearts of her prey.
Albedo
- Anime: Overlord
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
Albedo is not only a succubus but also the guardian of the great tomb of Nazarick and is considered one of the best succubus characters ever. She is a beautiful woman who always carries a whip and wears revealing black clothing.
Rias Gremory
- Anime: Highschool DxD
- Eye colour: Blue-Green
- Hair colour: Crimson
Rias Gremory is the main female protagonist of High School DxD. She is a devil with an archdemon called Lilith. As a third-year student at Kuoh Academy, she is the president of the Occult Research Club.
Meidri
- Anime: Interspecies Reviewers
- Eye colour: Pink
- Hair colour: Light orange
Meidri is a waitress at The Fluffy Dragon, a pub frequented by the series' main characters. Despite her initial courteous demeanour, she has a short temper and is easily flustered, especially regarding the reviewers' inappropriate requests.
Lolisa
- Anime: Konosuba
- Eye colour: Dark pink
- Hair colour: Light pink
Lolisa is petite, youthful, and skilled. She is good at manipulating people and fulfilling their fantasies. As she navigates the complexities of her job and relationships, Lolisa's character reveals the importance of accepting oneself and embracing who we are.
Mercelida
- Anime: Rotte No Omocha!
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Blonde
Mercelida is a leader who is admired and respected by her subjects. Despite being a queen, she gets involved in passionate affairs, hence meeting Naoya, the father of her child.
Morrigan Aensland
- Anime: Darkstalkers
- Eye colour: Pink
- Hair colour: Emerald green hair
Morrigan is a powerful and one of the most iconic and popular succubus characters ever. Morrigan Aensland was born to a demon lord father and a mother who was a human woman, which makes her possess immense power and potential.
Yume Eguchi
- Anime: Strike The Blood
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Brown
Yume Eguchi is a student at Itogami Island's Saikai Academy. She suppresses the urge to seduce and manipulate others to build genuine relationships and connections. Later in the series, they become friends with the protagonist, Kojou Akatsuki, and have a strong bond.
Alma Elma
- Anime: Omniversal Battlefield universe
- Eye colour: Red
- Hair colour: Purple
Alma Elma is a unique and memorable character who has captured the hearts and minds of anime fans worldwide. She is a skilled martial artist who is strong in manipulating her opponents.
Lilith Aensland
- Anime: Vampire Savior
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Lavender, lilac or a bright purple
Despite being born from Morrigan's dark side, Lilith isn't inherently evil. She has a cheerful and even childish personality, contrasting with Morrigan's (her sister) more mature and brooding demeanour.
Astarotte Ygvar
- Anime: Astarotte No Omocha
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Blonde
Astarotte Ygvar is commonly known as Lotte. She is reluctant to embrace her succubus heritage, which makes her empathetic and compassionate. She uses her desire to form genuine connections with others.
Asuha Tohara
- Anime: Rotte No Omocha
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blue
Asuha needs a male life seed; otherwise, she will become powerless and eventually perish. Asuha Tohara's first encounter with a male left her terrified because she was young and sleeping, and she has hated males ever since.
Tsukiumi
- Anime: Sekirei
- Eye colour: Blonde
- Hair colour: Blue
Tsukiumi is one of the most engaging succubus anime characters due to her fantastic loyalty and great determination. Despite her introverted nature, she is fiercely loyal to Izumo and her fellow Sekirei.
Nerine
- Anime: Shuffle
- Eye colour: Red
- Hair colour: Blue
Nerine has shy charisma and magical abilities, which give her a dual existence as a devil and a god, making her a captivating addition to the vast world of succubus anime.
Elma
- Anime: Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Black with purple tips
Charismatic Elma is a charming and quirky dragon. Her chilled disposition and teasing abilities make her a fun character who brings joy and mischief to the anime.
Ruby Tojo
- Anime: Rosario + Vampire
- Eye colour: Red/Pink or Brownish Reddish
- Hair colour: Brown
Ruby initially harbours a deep hatred for humans due to a car accident caused by a drunk driver that killed her parents. She possesses various magical abilities, often themed around ravens and flora.
What is anime succubus?
These are beautiful and alluring women with exaggerated physical features that emphasize their perceived attractiveness. They possess unique and magical abilities.
Are succubus demons or devils?
Succubus are neither demons nor devils. They are typically portrayed as neutral evil creatures, each possessing unique characteristics.
What is the character of the succubus?
Anime succubus often maintains manipulative aspects with exaggerated physical features for visual appeal. They can serve various narrative functions, including love interests, comic relief, antagonists, or protagonists.
These are some of the most compelling and memorable succubus characters today. These anime characters are beautiful and powerful. They each possess a unique feature that makes them stand out.
