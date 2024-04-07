26 popular anime succubus characters: The most enchanting belles

Anime succubi are female entities who seduce and enthral men to drain their life force or energy. Often, anime succubus characters are portrayed as alluring and supernatural beings. Some have a demonic charm that attracts them to anything or anyone they desire.

From (L-R) popular anime succubus Ageha Kurono, Rias Gremory, and Lilith Aensland. Photo: @kenyamartinez8, @bushikatagi0765_, @piku_art (modified by author)

This list of famous anime succubus includes characters with distinctive physical features and personalities that make them attractive and alluring. These traits include long, flowing hair, captivating eyes, and sometimes demonic features like horns or wings.

Popular anime succubus

Succubus are known to be beautiful, powerful, and manipulative. The table below shows some of the most popular anime succubus characters' names from the captivating world of succubi.

Character Anime Firika Mia Shatana Nuki Doki Lilium Elfen Lied Ageha Kurono Rosario +Vampire Mayu Tsukimura Good Luck! Ninomiya-Kun Twiska Brandish Sakie Sato Demi-chan wa Kataritai Maria Naruse The Testament of Sister New Devil Kurumu Kurono Rosario + Vampire Shamsiel Shahar Kyonyuu Fantasy Akeno Himejima Highschool DxD Nena Nuki Doki Albedo Overlord Rias Gremory Highschool DxD Meidri Interspecies Reviewers Lolisa Konosuba Mercelida Rotte No Omocha! Morrigan Aensland Darkstalkers Yume Eguchi Strike The Blood Alma Elma Omniversal Battlefield Universe Lilith Aensland Vampire Savior Astarotte Ygvar Astarotte No Omocha Asuha Tohara Rotte No Omocha Tsukiumi Sekirei Nerine Shuffle Elma Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Ruby Tojo Rosario + Vampire

Firika Mia Shatana

Firika Mia Shatana has long red hair and purple eyes. Photo: @hml2world on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Nuki Doki

Eye colour: Female

Female Hair colour: Red

Firika Mia Shatana is another top succubus character from the Nuki Doki known for her charm and great confidence. These qualities help her manipulate others to her advantage and outshine her opponents.

Lilium

Lilium from Elfen Lied. Photo: @Lilium - Elfen Lied on Facebook (modified by author)

Anime: Elfen Lied

Eye colour: Red

Red Hair colour: Pink

Lilium is an intriguing and eerily mysterious character who has a tragic past. She is a mutant with profound telekinetic powers that help her tear through anything that comes her way. Despite her terrifying skills, Lilium has a gentle, fragile soul that longs for acceptance and love.

Ageha Kurono

Ageha is a beautiful woman in her early/mid-thirties. Photo: @kenyamartinez87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Rosario +Vampire

Eye colour: Purple

Purple Hair colour: Light ocean blue

Ageha Kurono is undeniably one of the best and greatest succubus characters in the anime world. She is attractive and enticing, which makes her fascinating and makes others bend to her will. Ageha Kurono also has excellent strength and intelligence.

Mayu Tsukimura

Anime: Good Luck! Ninomiya-Kun

Eye colour: Purple

Purple Hair colour: Brown

Mayu Tsukimura is a lovable and innocent succubus new to the human world. Her kindness and genuineness bring her close to the protagonist, Shungo Ninomiya, where she learns the importance of friendship, trust, and loyalty.

Twiska

Twiska has long Lavender hair and crimson eyes. Photo: @that_gurl_tiffy on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Brandish

Eye colour: Crimson

Crimson Hair colour: Lavender

Twiska can drain the life force of her victims. She is a powerful and skilled fighter who is ready to fight. She uses her abilities to manipulate her rivals, catching them off guard.

Sakie Sato

Sakie Sato is one of the main characters in Demi-chan wa Kataritai. Photo: @sakie_satou_x on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Demi-chan wa Kataritai

Eye colour: Purple

Purple Hair colour: Black

Even though she is not attractive like other succubuses, Sakie Satou is a delightful character who lives an isolated, solitary life. She has a crush on a fellow teacher, Tetsuo Takahashi, who is also a succubus.

Maria Naruse

Maria Naruse looks stressed (L) and holds a camera (R). Photo: @waifuislife_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: The Testament of Sister New Devil

Eye colour: Purple

Purple Hair colour: Silver

Maria Naruse is regarded as the best succubus anime character of all time. She is an orphan taken in and raised by her adopted father, Jin, whom she loves dearly. She is a succubus who seduces and drains humans' life force but prefers to use her powers for good.

Kurumu Kurono

Anime: Rosario + Vampire

Eye colour: Purple

Purple Hair colour: Light ocean blue

Rosario + Vampire is an anime with a succubus as the main character. Kurumu Kurono is the main character in the series. She is a monster that drains life's energy through kisses. Initially, she aims to steal Tsukune Aono, the only human at Yokai Academy, for her purposes.

Shamsiel Shahar

Shamsiel Shahar from Kyonyuu Fantasy has short hair and purple eyes. Photo: @shamsielshahar on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Kyonyuu Fantasy

Eye colour: Amber

Amber Hair colour: Antenna, short, violet

Shamsiel Shahar was born in the demon realm and grew up in the human world. She is the main character of the anime series Kyonyuu Fantasy. She maintains her power by seducing and draining the life force of humans until she falls in love with a human man named Ryouma and decides to protect him instead.

Akeno Himejima

Akeno Himejima has long black hair and violet eyes. Photo: @himejima.ig on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Highschool DxD

Eye colour: Violet

Violet Hair colour: Black

Akeno Himejima studies at Kuoh Academy, where she is a member of an academic research club. She is very good with her friends, but if someone gets on her wrong side, she can be very ruthless. She is a fierce fighter who uses magic to defeat enemies with her mighty spells.

Nena

Nena from Nuki Doki in the classroom. Photo: @sample on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Nuki Doki

Eye colour: Pink

Pink Hair colour: Pink

Nena is popularly known for her unique beauty, seduction skills, and distinctive personality. She has been ranked as one of the best succubus characters in anime. She has extraordinary powers that she uses to seduce and manipulate the hearts of her prey.

Albedo

Anime: Overlord

Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Albedo is not only a succubus but also the guardian of the great tomb of Nazarick and is considered one of the best succubus characters ever. She is a beautiful woman who always carries a whip and wears revealing black clothing.

Rias Gremory

Rias is a beautiful young woman with long, crimson hair and crimson eyes. Photo: @_rias_gremory_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Highschool DxD

Eye colour: Blue-Green

Blue-Green Hair colour: Crimson

Rias Gremory is the main female protagonist of High School DxD. She is a devil with an archdemon called Lilith. As a third-year student at Kuoh Academy, she is the president of the Occult Research Club.

Meidri

Meidri works as a waitress. Photo: @JustAnime Network on Facebook (modified by author)

Anime: Interspecies Reviewers

Eye colour: Pink

Pink Hair colour: Light orange

Meidri is a waitress at The Fluffy Dragon, a pub frequented by the series' main characters. Despite her initial courteous demeanour, she has a short temper and is easily flustered, especially regarding the reviewers' inappropriate requests.

Lolisa

Anime: Konosuba

Eye colour: Dark pink

Dark pink Hair colour: Light pink

Lolisa is petite, youthful, and skilled. She is good at manipulating people and fulfilling their fantasies. As she navigates the complexities of her job and relationships, Lolisa's character reveals the importance of accepting oneself and embracing who we are.

Mercelida

Mercelída is the youngest daughter of Queen Island. Photo: @Astarotte no Omocha! on Facebook (modified by author)

Anime: Rotte No Omocha!

Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Mercelida is a leader who is admired and respected by her subjects. Despite being a queen, she gets involved in passionate affairs, hence meeting Naoya, the father of her child.

Morrigan Aensland

Anime: Darkstalkers

Eye colour: Pink

Pink Hair colour: Emerald green hair

Morrigan is a powerful and one of the most iconic and popular succubus characters ever. Morrigan Aensland was born to a demon lord father and a mother who was a human woman, which makes her possess immense power and potential.

Yume Eguchi

Yume Eguchi is persistent with her decisions. Photo:@ANMO_Sugoi on X (modified by author)

Anime: Strike The Blood

Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

Yume Eguchi is a student at Itogami Island's Saikai Academy. She suppresses the urge to seduce and manipulate others to build genuine relationships and connections. Later in the series, they become friends with the protagonist, Kojou Akatsuki, and have a strong bond.

Alma Elma

Alma Elma was born with vast power. Photo: @claudskiart on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Omniversal Battlefield universe

Eye colour: Red

Red Hair colour: Purple

Alma Elma is a unique and memorable character who has captured the hearts and minds of anime fans worldwide. She is a skilled martial artist who is strong in manipulating her opponents.

Lilith Aensland

Lilith Aensland's hair is neck-length, varying from lavender, lilac or bright purple. Photo: @lilith_aensland on Instagram (modified by author)

Anime: Vampire Savior

Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Lavender, lilac or a bright purple

Despite being born from Morrigan's dark side, Lilith isn't inherently evil. She has a cheerful and even childish personality, contrasting with Morrigan's (her sister) more mature and brooding demeanour.

Astarotte Ygvar

Anime: Astarotte No Omocha

Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Astarotte Ygvar is commonly known as Lotte. She is reluctant to embrace her succubus heritage, which makes her empathetic and compassionate. She uses her desire to form genuine connections with others.

Asuha Tohara

Asuha is Astarotte Ygvar's older half-sister. Photo: @PicoExa on X (modified by author)

Anime: Rotte No Omocha

Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blue

Asuha needs a male life seed; otherwise, she will become powerless and eventually perish. Asuha Tohara's first encounter with a male left her terrified because she was young and sleeping, and she has hated males ever since.

Tsukiumi

Anime: Sekirei

Eye colour: Blonde

Blonde Hair colour: Blue

Tsukiumi is one of the most engaging succubus anime characters due to her fantastic loyalty and great determination. Despite her introverted nature, she is fiercely loyal to Izumo and her fellow Sekirei.

Nerine

Nerine in a sunflower plantation (L) and Nerine holding sunflowers (R). Photo: @skylight_draws on X (modified by author)

Anime: Shuffle

Eye colour: Red

Red Hair colour: Blue

Nerine has shy charisma and magical abilities, which give her a dual existence as a devil and a god, making her a captivating addition to the vast world of succubus anime.

Elma

Elma looks worried (L) and holds a spoon to eat cake (R). Photo: @MeasurementsFTW on X (modified by author)

Anime: Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Black with purple tips

Charismatic Elma is a charming and quirky dragon. Her chilled disposition and teasing abilities make her a fun character who brings joy and mischief to the anime.

Ruby Tojo

Anime: Rosario + Vampire

Eye colour: Red/Pink or Brownish Reddish

Red/Pink or Brownish Reddish Hair colour: Brown

Ruby initially harbours a deep hatred for humans due to a car accident caused by a drunk driver that killed her parents. She possesses various magical abilities, often themed around ravens and flora.

What is anime succubus?

These are beautiful and alluring women with exaggerated physical features that emphasize their perceived attractiveness. They possess unique and magical abilities.

Are succubus demons or devils?

Succubus are neither demons nor devils. They are typically portrayed as neutral evil creatures, each possessing unique characteristics.

What is the character of the succubus?

Anime succubus often maintains manipulative aspects with exaggerated physical features for visual appeal. They can serve various narrative functions, including love interests, comic relief, antagonists, or protagonists.

These are some of the most compelling and memorable succubus characters today. These anime characters are beautiful and powerful. They each possess a unique feature that makes them stand out.

