Air Peace has said that it is launching its flight connectivity from Lagos to Cotonou and Abidjan

It said that the new connection from its Lagos hub will start operations on January 22, 2024.

It also added that there are other plans in the pipeline to open more routes soon

Nigerian airline Air Peace will soon launch flight connectivity from Nigeria to two African countries.

The move will see the airline commence flights from its Lagos hub to Cotonou, in the Benin Republic, and Abidjan, in Ivory Coast, starting on January 22, 2024.

The airline said this in a press statement by its Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, according to a Leadership report.

This development marks a significant milestone for the airline as it brings its number of regional destinations to ten in less than a decade of commencing scheduled flight operations.

More routes opening soon

In addition to these upcoming route openings, Olisa claims that Air Peace is also launching new connections, including Abidjan-Dakar, Cotonou-Dakar, and Abidjan-Cotonou.

The increase in flights to different locations, according to Air Peace, is more evidence of the airline's unwavering commitment to connecting all of Africa and promoting economic growth on the continent.

The spokesperson announced that the route schedules are currently available on the airline's mobile app and website, www.flyairpeace.com, and passengers may begin making reservations to take advantage of the incredible launch pricing.

Air Peace leads Nigeria's aviation business with a modern fleet of over thirty aircraft, including five brand-new Embraer 195-E2s and a recent firm order for five brand-new Embraer 175s.

The airline operates a network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional and six international destinations.

Recall that the airline recently secured a Foreign Carrier Operator Permit (FCOP) to fly to London.

The Vanguard reported that the Nigerian airline can now operate direct flights to the UK as its destination with its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft.

