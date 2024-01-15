The UK government has released a list of licensed companies that are allowed to sponsor the relocation of skilled workers

The companies can decide to fill vacant positions in their organisations with foreign workers, including Nigerians

The companies number over 90,000 are in technology, commerce, engineering, and also in the media

The United Kingdom has updated its list of organizations licensed to sponsor skilled immigrants through the temporary worker immigration route.

According to checks by Legit.ng, the latest list, updated on January 12, 2024, now includes over 99,856 approved companies.

This marks an increase of 31,226 companies compared to the 68,630 approved as of January 2023.

The companies in the list cut across technology, commerce, education, media and advertisement, and engineering sectors, among several others.

Skilled workers route

The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility, senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

UK government, in a note on its website, said:

"This document lists worker and temporary worker sponsors. It includes information about the category of workers they’re licensed to sponsor and their sponsorship rating.

"The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility: senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

Interested persons are advised to visit the company's website and search for available vacancies.

RSS Express Ltd T/A Ledbury Fuel Service Station

IECC Care (Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited)

AboutCare Hastings Ltd

£ ESS Ltd

Architect UK Ltd

Home Accommodation Services Ltd

Ur Eaz Ltd

Infiniti Limited

Brunswick Stores Limited

Plus Care Ltd

003 Ltd

0086 Ltd

00Nation Limited

01 Accounting Services Ltd

012 Global Ltd

023 Ltd

0xA Technologies Ltd

1 Ace Training Limited

1 and 1 Rougamo Limited

1 and 5 Tech Ltd

1 Answer Insurance Services Ltd

For the complete list and sectors, check here or download the Excel document here

Other important information on securing sponsorship and what it means can be found here.

Expert insight

On how to secure foreign jobs, Dipo Awojide, the founder of BTDT Hub, who is based in the UK, said:

"If you are looking for a job, a new job or a job with sponsorship you need to start by carrying out a self-analysis and reflect on the following questions. What are your career goals? What are your short-term and long-term objectives? What are your key strengths and weaknesses?

"Then, carry out an external analysis. What are the opportunities out there? What industry or industries do you fit into or can your skills-set be tailored to? What companies are currently recruiting? What companies recruit international students?"

He further provided a list of websites on how to search for a job in the UK:

"Explore various job opportunities on websites like GOV.UK, Total Jobs, Indeed, CV Library, Hays UK, Randstad, Reed, Monster, LinkedIn, JobServe, Townhall, and local recruitment agencies, and stay updated with High Impact Careers for valuable insights."

