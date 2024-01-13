The Lagos state government has increased the number of designated viewing centres for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations from 15 to 20

The decision aims to provide Lagosians with more opportunities to gather and socialize while watching AFCON matches, fostering bonding and networking

Additionally, the viewing centres will offer side attractions such as refreshments, drinks, and popcorn, and will be open from 3pm until the last match of AFCON 2023 is played

Lagos, Nigeria - As the 2023 2023 Africa Cup of Nations begins Saturday, January 13, the Lagos state government announces the opening of designated viewing centres, which have increased from 15 to 20.

This was disclosed by the special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on sports, Damilare Orimoloye, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

AFCON: Why we increased viewing centres - Lagos govt

Speaking further, Orimoloye said the viewing centres were increased in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu's THEME Plus Agenda which emphasises social inclusion.

He added that the increase in viewing centres will also allow Lagosians to go out and mingle while watching the AFCON matches.

“This project will increase bonding and networking among our people in a more friendly environment," he said.

AFCON Lagos viewing centres: Reshrements introduced

Also speaking, the director-general of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said more side attractions had been introduced at the viewing centres, PM News also reported.

The incentives introduced include feeding the spectators, drinks, and popcorn, among others, according to Gafaar.

AFCON: When will Lagos viewing centres open?

According to Gafaar, the viewing centres will be opened at 3pm and will remain open until the last match is played.

"The centres are not for Nigeria’s fixtures alone, but all the matches of AFCON 2023," he said.

AFCON: Winner to get $7 million

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to pay the winner of AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire $7 million (over N6.70 billion).

This is a 40% or $2 million increase compared to the $5 million received by Senegal for winning the last AFCON.

Also, the two semi-finalists will receive $2.5 million, with each of the four quarter-finalists taking home $1.3 million.

