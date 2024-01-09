Legit.ng has officially announced honourees of its 2024 Business Leaders Awards

Admirers of top business leaders would have the opportunity to commend exemplary business figures in Nigeria for their contributions to the national economy and the retention of local talents

The non-commercial initiative seeks to motivate Nigerian entrepreneurs to push their limits and reach unprecedented achievements in 2024

Legit.ng Unveils Business Leaders Awards Honourees for 2024

Leading digital news platform, Legit.ng has announced the official opening of its Business Leaders Awards for the year 2024. The award is annually put together by the organisation to commend exemplary business figures in Nigeria for their contributions to the national economy and the retention of local talents.

Tagged ‘Legit Business Names’, the award brings top business leaders uniquely selected across top organisations making a difference in the economy. These individuals can be found on the official awards website - https://corp.legit.ng/legit-business-names-2024. In the following order, Legit.ng recognised these corporate leaders and entrepreneurs, as seen below. More on their profile can be seen on the website.

Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO/Founder, Moniepoint: Tosin is the founder and CEO of Moniepoint (formerly TeamApt), a financial technology company focused on developing digital banking, digital business solutions, and payments infrastructure by rethinking the needs of consumers, businesses and the financial industry.

Chika Nwosu, CEO, Palmpay: Chika is the Managing Director of PalmPay. The platform has delivered an impressive suite of products, resulting in over 30 million users and onboarding about 1.1 million businesses including 600,000 merchants and 500,000 agents.

Damilola Olokesusi, CEO/Founder, Shuttlers: Damilola is the co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, a Nigerian technology-driven transportation startup revolutionising how professionals and organisations commute. Her leadership has helped the startup raise millions of dollars in seed funding to expand across Africa.

Romain Poirrot Lellig, CEO, Kwik: Romain is the Founder and CEO of Kwik, a Nigeria and French-based startup that provides logistics services to B2B merchants, from social vendors to e-commerce platforms.

Peter Ogedengbe, Co-founder, The Nest Hub: Peter Ogedengbe is the Co-founder of The Nest Innovation Technology Park, a thriving hub where innovation, technology, startups, and individuals converge. Through The Nest Hub, Peter has helped over 2000 businesses and startups flourish through its different programs.

Solape Akinpelu, CEO, Harvest: Solape is the Co-founder/CEO of HerVest, a social enterprise that promotes financial inclusion for women by employing a Gender Lens Investment (GLI) strategy. Launched in 2020 to start off on its mission of inclusive finance, HerVest has eased access to financial services through flexible, goal-based savings and investment.

Yahaya Mohammed, Country Manager, Bolt: Yahaya is the Country Manager at Bolt, a popular ride-hailing platform, operating in major cities across Nigeria. Since assuming the leadership position at Bolt Nigeria, Yahaya has brought a lot of initiatives to encourage and reward drivers including subsidy bonus, 10% commission and the Bolt Accelerator Program which it used to empower no less than 20 drivers on entrepreneurial journeys.

In an announcement made by the PR Manager of the organisation, Catherine Tomosori, she stated that celebration and recognition is a part of the organisation’s commitment to the business landscape.

She also reinforced the transparency in the selection process by affirming that the awards team went the extra mile in identifying and selecting honourees, who are also scrutinised by independent jurors for final decision-making.

“We are immensely happy to be doing this again in 2024. For close to a decade, we have honoured individuals in the society, who inspire, innovate, and continue to change the business landscape positively. This year, we have collaborated with the most transparent and highly respected members of the society, and our head of desks, in selecting deserving candidates of the Legit Business Names 2024.”

Tomosori encouraged members of the public to visit the honourees’ dedicated website to read more about the winners and join the organisation in spreading the news about these leaders’ achievements and impact on the Nigerian economy.

Editor-in-Chief, Legit.ng, Rahaman Abiola, thanked businesses for contributing to the organisation’s content outlook and newsroom success. According to him, individuals that make up these sectors are worthy of celebration.

“We will continue to support businesses because they are a key part of our newsroom success. The annual business underscores our commitment to our supportive businesses, as we continue to get inspired by them and their craft and hope for their contribution to a better socio-economic outlook in years to come.”

This non-commercial initiative seeks to motivate Nigerian entrepreneurs to push their limits and reach unprecedented heights in 2024.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of LEGIT holding, operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named as the Best News Website at 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

