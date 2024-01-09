A man dropped a vital update for people interested in travelling and studying in France under a mouthwatering scholarship

He said the France Excellence Eiffel Scholarship Program provides funding support for foreigners to study in France

Apart from tuition-free study for master's and PhD levels, the scholarship also pays a €1,181 (N1.1 million) monthly stipend

A man has shared a scholarship opportunity for Nigerians who are interested in studying for a master's or PhD in France.

The man, Waka Waka Doctor, said the French government provides funding for foreign students willing to study at top universities in the country.

Those selected for the scholarship will get N1.1 million monthly stipend. Photo credit: X/@wakawaka_doctor and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

The France Excellence Eiffel Scholarship Program website says the program is taken by those studying in the fields of biology and health, ecological transition, mathematics and digital engineering sciences.

Other areas of study accepted by the scholarship are history, French language and civilization aw and political science, economics and management.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PhD and masters opportunities in France

While those at the master's level will receive a €1,181 (N1.1 million) monthly stipend, scholars at the PhD level will get €1,700 (N1.6 million) monthly for the duration of the program.

Also, scholars will have their flight tickets, transportation within France, and housing covered.

Interested students are advised to contact the Campus France office in Nigeria for guidance on how to apply.

The information says:

"Contact Campus France in your country of origin or the French Embassy's Cooperation and Cultural Action Department, who can guide you and advise you on your study plans."

In Nigeria, Campus France has offices in Lagos and Abuja, with the email addresses listed as nigeria@campusfrance.org and lagos@campusfrance.org.

See Waka Waka Doctor's post below:

Points to note on Nigerians moving abroad for studies and work

Reactions to scholarship opportunity in France

@Precious00777 asked:

"Do they accept HND sir?"

@Banjy7576 asked:

"Sir, what about MSc program Scholarship in Mass Communication field?"

Other scholarships in France

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the French Embassy in Nigeria is inviting applications from those who want to study in France under a scholarship.

Information published on the website of Campus France indicates that applications for the scholarship end on December 15.

The masters scholarship is fully funded and is open to Nigerians under the age of 35 and who are interested in the fields of environment and risk management.

Source: Legit.ng