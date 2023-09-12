Joy Omoyeni, the overall best student at Telnet International School, Akure, Ondo state, has been granted a N2.5 million scholarship

The scholarship award was presented by VDT Communications' Group Managing Director, Biodun Omoniyi

Additionally, the company has offered the student who aspires to study Computer Engineering at Covenant University an internship opportunity

Akure, Ondo state - Joy Omoyeni, the best-graduating student at Telnet International School, Akure, Ondo state, and overall best student in the state, has been awarded a N2.5 million scholarship.

A report by Guardian Nigeria indicates that the scholarship was awarded to Omoyeni for her undergraduate studies by VDT Communications.

Presenting the N2.5 scholarship award, VDT Communications' Group Managing Director, Biodun Omoniyi, applauded the brilliant student's exemplary performance and urged her to remain focused.

The company also offered Omoyeni a spot for internship training when the time comes.

From WAEC to UTME, SAT: Joy Omoyeni's impressive results

WASSCE: A1 in all nine subjects

A1 in all nine subjects UTME - 338/400

SAT - 1400

Covenant University's Post-UTME - 58/60

Legit gathers that Omoyeni wants to study Computer Engineering at Covenant University.

