Top 12 travel agencies in Nigeria: services, locations, contacts
Sometimes finding a trustworthy travel agency can be challenging. We have compiled a list of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, their services, locations, and contacts for your convenience. Reach out to them and compare their offers to find an affordable one.
Sometimes, it is easier to take an overseas trip with the help of a travel agency. The main role of any travel agency is to help you to make your travel plan as easy and as comfortable as possible. They will save you time and give you the necessary information about your trip.
List of travel agencies in Nigeria
Some of the services offered by travel agencies in Nigeria include organizing tours to different parts of the world, visa processing, cheap flight booking, holiday packages, hotel reservations, car rentals, online services and so on. Below is the list of travel agencies in Nigeria.
1. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited
- Head office location: B1 LSDPC Flats, 24 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: + 234 1 774 7777, + 234 1 775 2277, + 234 1 776 9900, + 234 1 776 4688
- Email: info@mayfairtravel.net
- Website: mayfairtravel.net
The agency offers customers the incredible services and partners with almost all airlines in Nigeria and abroad. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited works with Afriqiyah Airways, Air France, Bellview Airlines Ltd, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Egypt Air, Emirates, Kenya Airways, KLM, Lufthansa German Airlines, Qatar Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, South African Airways, and more. Mayfair Travel Nigeria's services include:
- Business travel planning
- Facilitation of ticket refunds
- Travel consultation
- Airlines sales promotions
- Itinerary planning
- Assigning seat numbers on most airlines worldwide
- Prepaid ticket advice
- Effecting changes to reservations on all bookings made via the system
- Frequent flyer programmes (i.e. Management of Mileage on various Airlines for customers)
- Recommendation on most airlines booked on the global distribution system
- Reservations on most IATA airlines worldwide
- Special requests, e.g. special meals and wheelchairs on airlines worldwide.
- Information on airlines policies
2. Zenith Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 4th Floor, Shobo House, 5 Simpson Street, Lagos Island, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: +2348022235119, +23418880225, +2348055469754
- Email: info@zenithtravelgroup.com
- Website: zenithtravelgroup.com
Zenith Travels and Tours Limited is one of the best travel tour companies in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. It was established in Lagos, Nigeria, in1998. You will love the expertise of Zenith Travels and Tours Limited's highly skilled, resourceful and innovative staff. Below is a list of Zenith Travels' services:
- Ticketing and reservation
- Event management
- Travel tour services
- Entertainment promotion
- Hotel reservation
- Conference & fairs
- Airport transfers
- Management retreat
- Travel and health insurance
- Bus and car hire service
- Cargo and shipping service
- Boat cruise service
- Immigration services
- Rent-a-car service
- Visa counselling
- Medical-health tourism
- Charter aircraft services
- School transportation service
- Air ambulance service
- Second-country citizenship through investment
3. Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: AREA 11, 7 Agatu Cl, Garki 900001, Abuja, Nigeria
- Telephone / WhatsApp number: 08033412707
- Email: travels@joliewaka.com
- Website: joliewaka.com
The agency makes it easy for you to compare hotels, resorts, property owners, and other service providers. Please note that Jolie Global Travels and Tours Ltd does not issue visas as that is the exclusive preserve of the embassies and consulates. Below is a list of Jolie Global's services:
- Visa and immigration services
- Event planning
- Hotel and resorts booking
- Foreign education programs
- Flight tickets
- Travel shop
- Documentation services
- COVID-19 PCR test
- Travel insurance services
- Jolie Jets club
- Training programs
- Jolie gift cards
4. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 28 Covina Crescent, Sun City Estate, Galadimawa District, Abuja, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: +234 (0) 8033734944, +234 (0)8053756464
- Email: info@gadeshire.com
- Website: gadeshire.com
This is a successful and highly professional African travel agency. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited markets tour destinations worldwide and manages some. The agency consolidates and purchases grounds, hotels, tour attractions, and airfares to create exciting holiday and vacation packages that appeal to travellers. Gadeshire's services include:
|Sports services
|Events services
|• Sports management consultancy services
|• Event creation
|• Sports marketing and sport sponsorship sales
|• Management and sponsorship sale
|• Sports conferences
|• Conventions
|• Conventions and summit solution
|• Conferences
|• Business development
|• Venue transformation and beautification
|• Athletes and coaches representation
|• Product launch and promotion
|• Sports equipment distribution and sales
|• Multi-media solution
|• Sports floors and leisure infrastructures
|• Mega screen and displays
|• Venue management
|• Sound system and power
|• Talent search and management
|• Shows and carnival management
|• Sports project management
|• Social mobilization
|• Sports events creation
|• Project management
|• Management and sponsorship sale
|• Client representation and brand management
|• Contract negotiation
|• Exhibitions and trade fairs
|• Client representation and brand management
|• Congress solutions
|• Congress solutions
|• Logistic/fleet management
|• Sports facility marketing
|• Security escort services
5. Touchdown Travels Limited
- Head office location: 2 Obokun St, off Coker Rd, Ilupeju 100253, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone number: +234 808 471 6218
- Email: bookings@touchdowntravels.net,
- Website: touchdowntravels.net
Touchdown Travels Ltd has offices in Lagos, Abuja, Ikeja, and Port Harcourt. It is also one of the most recommended travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Touchdown Travels' Easy Pay (EP) travel payment plan is flexible. It allows customers to grab great travel deals instantly and pay over a maximum of 6 instalments. Touchdown's services are:
- Booking flights to Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe.
- Visa application, screening associated documents, and securing appointment dates.
- Insurance covers cancellation due to illness, accident or injury, personal accident and liability, loss of or damage to baggage and sports equipment, etc.
- Other travel planning and management services.
6. Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 3rd Floor, 41 Osolo Way by 7&8 B/Stop, Airport Road, Ajao Estate Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: (+234) 9026856583, 08065754076, 07082299989
- Emails: info@aeroporttravels.com, reservations@aeroporttravels.com, feedback@aeroporttravels.com
- Website: aeroporttravels.com
This is a full-fledged travel management company located in Lagos, Nigeria. Aeroport Travels and Tours Ltd has years of vast experiences and is committed to offering travel service of the highest quality. Some of its tour packages are to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Miami and Austin (USA), Nairobi (Kenya), and Zanzibar (Tanzania). Aeroport Travels and Tours' services include:
- Flight bookings
- Visa support/advisory
- Hotel bookings
- Corporate/business travels
- Airport protocol (pre-check-in, baggage handling, custom and immigration formalities)
- Educational tour/ excursion
7. Travelstart
- Head office location: 47 Allen Avenue, Studio 24 building, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: 08139842222, 08091270058.
- Email: info@travelstart.com.ng, help@travelstart.com.ng
- Website: m.travelstart.com
Stephan Ekbergh established Travelstart Nordic in Sweden in 1999. It began operating in South Africa in 2006b and European Travel Interactive AB(eTRAVELi), a company whose headquarters moved to Cape Town, bought it in 2010. This African online travel booking website operates in Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain, Botswana, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, Kenya, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Travelstart's services include:
- Travel air tickets
- Car rental services
- Hotel booking services
- Vacation packages
- Other travel services
8. Wakanow Nigeria Limited
- Head office location: Plot 8, Elegusi Beach Road, off Ikate Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.
- Phone numbers: 07030095727, 07028413705.
- Email: info@wakanow.com
- Website: wakanow.com
This is also one of the best travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Wakanow Nigeria Limited offers easy and affordable travel services. They have a broad range of top travel deals and help you research, plan, and book domestic and international travel tickets from the comfort of wherever you are.Wakanow Nigeria's services include:
- Affordable domestic and international flights
- Search and booking hotels
- Check domestic and international flight status
- Domestic and international Airport transfers
- Affordable holiday packages
- Visa assistance
- Prepaid travel card and sim
- Loyalty program
- Pay small small service
9. Airgate Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: Suit 21 Ikosi Road Shopping Mall Ketu, C M D Rd Magodo Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: +2347032338729
- Email: info@airgatetravels.com
- Website: airgatetravels.com
Airgate Travel and Tours Limited was registered in 2016 in Gbagada, Nigeria. It is one of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, Lagos. The agency simplifies the time-consuming and complicated trip-planning process for its clients. Airgate Travel and Tours specializes in leisure travel, business trips, and location-specific journeys to Europe, Africa, or Asia. Airgate's services include:
- Guidelines for reservation and ticketing
- Maintenance of registered frequent fliers
- Track and capture international requests via email or direct contact
- E-ticket and electronic itinerary submission for expediency
- Customer support for foreign nationals coming into Nigeria
- Enroll travellers in frequent flier programs for first-time flier on an airline
- Prompt for questions such as destinations date and a class of travel
- Provide all bookings, including hotel and car rental where necessary
- Cost-effective or cost savings options presented to the customer
10. Dip Tour Limited
- Head office location: Suite 7 Block 1 Bar Beach Towers, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
- Phone/WhatsApp numbers: +234 7046226590, +234 7016633550,+234 8170592433
- Emails: info@diptourltd.com, flight@diptourltd.com, visa@diptourltd.com, tour@diptourltd.co
- Website: diptourltd.com
Dip Tour Limited is also one of the many travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. The agency allows clients to apply for credit. Dip Tour Limited operates in over 195 countries and has connections to more than 600,000 hotels, apartments, and villas worldwide.Dip Tour Limited's services include:
- Inbound domestic tourism (visa on arrival/extension, meet and greet protocols, tour attractions, and more.)
- Flights (book local and international with seamless ticket upgrades, changes, and promotional deals at the best price.)
- Travel sim card & voucher (travel the world with your own international mobile numbers & recharge anytime.)
- Travel insurance (your travel insurance covers COVID-19 challenges, overstay, emergency medical expenses, delays, evacuation, loss of possession, and more.)
- Travel packages to more than 195 countries
- Educational, medical, and sport tourism
- Book hotels
- Book cruises
- Local tour guide services
- Car rental services
11. Rewards Travels and Tours Limited
- Head office location: 4 Bashiru Oweh St, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Nigeria
- Phone numbers: 08057098293, 08057098294
- Emails: info@rewardstravels.com, salessupport@rewardstravels.com
- Website: rewardstravels.com
Rewards Travels and Tours Ltd was established on 26th July 1999, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited it in 2000. Rewards Travels' head office is in Ikeja, and the company has several established partners in the global market. Some of its latest tour packages are to Istanbul, Dubai, Paris, Accra, UK, and East Europe.Rewards Travels and Tours Limited's services are:
- Roundtrip flight services
- One-way flight services
- Transfer ad hotel services
12. Quantum Travels Limited
- Head office location: 35 Corporation Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos
- Phone numbers: 0700QUANTUM (0700 782 6886), 0704 809 8646
- Emails: info@quantumtravelsng.com
- Website: quantumtravelsng.com
Quantum Travels Ltd provides competitive fares worldwide. The travel consultants have 35 years of experience. Quantum Travels organize unique travel packages throughout the Philippines and other Asian countries. Quantum Travels Limited's services are:
- Corporate travel consultations
- Transfers and local tours
- Vacation travel consultations
- Meetings and incentives
- Airline tickets
- Car and retail rentals
- Hotel reservations
What are the top 10 travel agencies?
- Quantum Travels Limited
- Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited
- Rewards Travels and Tours Limited
- Airgate Travel and Tours Limited
- Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited
- Wakanow Nigeria Limited
- Dip Tour Limited
- Zenith Travels and Tours Limited
- Travelstart
- Touchdown Travels Limited
Who is the best travel agent in Nigeria?
Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited, Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited, and Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited are among the best travel agents in Nigeria.
Is it cheaper to travel with agency?
Many travel agents do charge their customers any fees because they make money from commissions the hotels and outfitters pay them. Travel agents who charge fees help customers travel in groups and share the costs. Before you book a trip with a travel agent, inquire whether or not they charge fees.
People often fall into the hands of fake and incompetent travel agencies. Know genuine travel agencies in Nigeria by doing a background check on any agency you do not trust. The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies is a reliable place to seek information about travel agencies in Nigeria.
