Top 12 travel agencies in Nigeria: services, locations, contacts

Sometimes finding a trustworthy travel agency can be challenging. We have compiled a list of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, their services, locations, and contacts for your convenience. Reach out to them and compare their offers to find an affordable one.

A passenger plane flying above a hill covered by trees. Photo: pexels.com, @Oleksandr Pidvalnyi

Source: UGC

Sometimes, it is easier to take an overseas trip with the help of a travel agency. The main role of any travel agency is to help you to make your travel plan as easy and as comfortable as possible. They will save you time and give you the necessary information about your trip.

List of travel agencies in Nigeria

Some of the services offered by travel agencies in Nigeria include organizing tours to different parts of the world, visa processing, cheap flight booking, holiday packages, hotel reservations, car rentals, online services and so on. Below is the list of travel agencies in Nigeria.

1. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited

The beach. Photo: pexels.com, @Fabian Wiktor

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Head office location: B1 LSDPC Flats, 24 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

B1 LSDPC Flats, 24 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: + 234 1 774 7777, + 234 1 775 2277, + 234 1 776 9900, + 234 1 776 4688

+ 234 1 774 7777, + 234 1 775 2277, + 234 1 776 9900, + 234 1 776 4688 Email: info@mayfairtravel.net

info@mayfairtravel.net Website: mayfairtravel.net

The agency offers customers the incredible services and partners with almost all airlines in Nigeria and abroad. Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited works with Afriqiyah Airways, Air France, Bellview Airlines Ltd, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Egypt Air, Emirates, Kenya Airways, KLM, Lufthansa German Airlines, Qatar Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, South African Airways, and more. Mayfair Travel Nigeria's services include:

Business travel planning

Facilitation of ticket refunds

Travel consultation

Airlines sales promotions

Itinerary planning

Assigning seat numbers on most airlines worldwide

Prepaid ticket advice

Effecting changes to reservations on all bookings made via the system

Frequent flyer programmes (i.e. Management of Mileage on various Airlines for customers)

Recommendation on most airlines booked on the global distribution system

Reservations on most IATA airlines worldwide

Special requests, e.g. special meals and wheelchairs on airlines worldwide.

Information on airlines policies

2. Zenith Travels and Tours Limited

A person feeding a giraffe. Photo: pexels.com, @Git Stephen Gitau

Source: UGC

Head office location: 4th Floor, Shobo House, 5 Simpson Street, Lagos Island, Nigeria

4th Floor, Shobo House, 5 Simpson Street, Lagos Island, Nigeria Phone numbers: +2348022235119, +23418880225, +2348055469754

+2348022235119, +23418880225, +2348055469754 Email: info@zenithtravelgroup.com

info@zenithtravelgroup.com Website: zenithtravelgroup.com

Zenith Travels and Tours Limited is one of the best travel tour companies in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. It was established in Lagos, Nigeria, in1998. You will love the expertise of Zenith Travels and Tours Limited's highly skilled, resourceful and innovative staff. Below is a list of Zenith Travels' services:

Ticketing and reservation

Event management

Travel tour services

Entertainment promotion

Hotel reservation

Conference & fairs

Airport transfers

Management retreat

Travel and health insurance

Bus and car hire service

Cargo and shipping service

Boat cruise service

Immigration services

Rent-a-car service

Visa counselling

Medical-health tourism

Charter aircraft services

School transportation service

Air ambulance service

Second-country citizenship through investment

3. Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited

A man and a tortoise under the water. Photo: pexels.com, @John Cahil Rom

Source: UGC

Head office location: AREA 11, 7 Agatu Cl, Garki 900001, Abuja, Nigeria

AREA 11, 7 Agatu Cl, Garki 900001, Abuja, Nigeria Telephone / WhatsApp number: 08033412707

08033412707 Email: travels@joliewaka.com

travels@joliewaka.com Website: joliewaka.com

The agency makes it easy for you to compare hotels, resorts, property owners, and other service providers. Please note that Jolie Global Travels and Tours Ltd does not issue visas as that is the exclusive preserve of the embassies and consulates. Below is a list of Jolie Global's services:

Visa and immigration services

Event planning

Hotel and resorts booking

Foreign education programs

Flight tickets

Travel shop

Documentation services

COVID-19 PCR test

Travel insurance services

Jolie Jets club

Training programs

Jolie gift cards

4. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited

A view of a mountain peak. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Sergey Pesterev

Source: UGC

Head office location: 28 Covina Crescent, Sun City Estate, Galadimawa District, Abuja, Nigeria

28 Covina Crescent, Sun City Estate, Galadimawa District, Abuja, Nigeria Phone numbers: +234 (0) 8033734944, +234 (0)8053756464

+234 (0) 8033734944, +234 (0)8053756464 Email: info@gadeshire.com

info@gadeshire.com Website: gadeshire.com

This is a successful and highly professional African travel agency. Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited markets tour destinations worldwide and manages some. The agency consolidates and purchases grounds, hotels, tour attractions, and airfares to create exciting holiday and vacation packages that appeal to travellers. Gadeshire's services include:

Sports services Events services • Sports management consultancy services • Event creation • Sports marketing and sport sponsorship sales • Management and sponsorship sale • Sports conferences • Conventions • Conventions and summit solution • Conferences • Business development • Venue transformation and beautification • Athletes and coaches representation • Product launch and promotion • Sports equipment distribution and sales • Multi-media solution • Sports floors and leisure infrastructures • Mega screen and displays • Venue management • Sound system and power • Talent search and management • Shows and carnival management • Sports project management • Social mobilization • Sports events creation • Project management • Management and sponsorship sale • Client representation and brand management • Contract negotiation • Exhibitions and trade fairs • Client representation and brand management • Congress solutions • Congress solutions • Logistic/fleet management • Sports facility marketing • Security escort services

5. Touchdown Travels Limited

A woman climbing a rock near a waterfall. Photo: pexels.com, @Min An

Source: UGC

Head office location: 2 Obokun St, off Coker Rd, Ilupeju 100253, Lagos, Nigeria

2 Obokun St, off Coker Rd, Ilupeju 100253, Lagos, Nigeria Phone number: +234 808 471 6218

+234 808 471 6218 Email: bookings@touchdowntravels.net,

bookings@touchdowntravels.net, Website: touchdowntravels.net

Touchdown Travels Ltd has offices in Lagos, Abuja, Ikeja, and Port Harcourt. It is also one of the most recommended travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Touchdown Travels' Easy Pay (EP) travel payment plan is flexible. It allows customers to grab great travel deals instantly and pay over a maximum of 6 instalments. Touchdown's services are:

Booking flights to Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe.

Visa application, screening associated documents, and securing appointment dates.

Insurance covers cancellation due to illness, accident or injury, personal accident and liability, loss of or damage to baggage and sports equipment, etc.

Other travel planning and management services.

6. Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited

A person paragliding over a forest. Photo: pexels.com, @Quang Nguyen Vinh

Source: UGC

Head office location: 3rd Floor, 41 Osolo Way by 7&8 B/Stop, Airport Road, Ajao Estate Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria

3rd Floor, 41 Osolo Way by 7&8 B/Stop, Airport Road, Ajao Estate Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: (+234) 9026856583, 08065754076, 07082299989

(+234) 9026856583, 08065754076, 07082299989 Emails: info@aeroporttravels.com, reservations@aeroporttravels.com, feedback@aeroporttravels.com

info@aeroporttravels.com, reservations@aeroporttravels.com, feedback@aeroporttravels.com Website: aeroporttravels.com

This is a full-fledged travel management company located in Lagos, Nigeria. Aeroport Travels and Tours Ltd has years of vast experiences and is committed to offering travel service of the highest quality. Some of its tour packages are to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Miami and Austin (USA), Nairobi (Kenya), and Zanzibar (Tanzania). Aeroport Travels and Tours' services include:

Flight bookings

Visa support/advisory

Hotel bookings

Corporate/business travels

Airport protocol (pre-check-in, baggage handling, custom and immigration formalities)

Educational tour/ excursion

7. Travelstart

A wooden bridge in the forest. Photo: pexels.com, @Markus Spiske

Source: UGC

Head office location: 47 Allen Avenue, Studio 24 building, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

47 Allen Avenue, Studio 24 building, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: 08139842222, 08091270058.

08139842222, 08091270058. Email: info@travelstart.com.ng, help@travelstart.com.ng

info@travelstart.com.ng, help@travelstart.com.ng Website: m.travelstart.com

Stephan Ekbergh established Travelstart Nordic in Sweden in 1999. It began operating in South Africa in 2006b and European Travel Interactive AB(eTRAVELi), a company whose headquarters moved to Cape Town, bought it in 2010. This African online travel booking website operates in Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Turkey, Bahrain, Botswana, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco, Kenya, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Travelstart's services include:

Travel air tickets

Car rental services

Hotel booking services

Vacation packages

Other travel services

8. Wakanow Nigeria Limited

A hot air balloon over a herd of zebras. Photo: unspalsh.com, @sutirta budiman

Source: UGC

Head office location: Plot 8, Elegusi Beach Road, off Ikate Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Plot 8, Elegusi Beach Road, off Ikate Roundabout, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Phone numbers: 07030095727, 07028413705.

07030095727, 07028413705. Email: info@wakanow.com

info@wakanow.com Website: wakanow.com

This is also one of the best travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. Wakanow Nigeria Limited offers easy and affordable travel services. They have a broad range of top travel deals and help you research, plan, and book domestic and international travel tickets from the comfort of wherever you are.Wakanow Nigeria's services include:

Affordable domestic and international flights

Search and booking hotels

Check domestic and international flight status

Domestic and international Airport transfers

Affordable holiday packages

Visa assistance

Prepaid travel card and sim

Loyalty program

Pay small small service

9. Airgate Travels and Tours Limited

A hotel. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Head office location: Suit 21 Ikosi Road Shopping Mall Ketu, C M D Rd Magodo Lagos, Nigeria

Suit 21 Ikosi Road Shopping Mall Ketu, C M D Rd Magodo Lagos, Nigeria Phone numbers: +2347032338729

+2347032338729 Email: info@airgatetravels.com

info@airgatetravels.com Website: airgatetravels.com

Airgate Travel and Tours Limited was registered in 2016 in Gbagada, Nigeria. It is one of the best travel agencies in Nigeria, Lagos. The agency simplifies the time-consuming and complicated trip-planning process for its clients. Airgate Travel and Tours specializes in leisure travel, business trips, and location-specific journeys to Europe, Africa, or Asia. Airgate's services include:

Guidelines for reservation and ticketing

Guidelines for reservation and ticketing Maintenance of registered frequent fliers

Track and capture international requests via email or direct contact

E-ticket and electronic itinerary submission for expediency

Customer support for foreign nationals coming into Nigeria

Enroll travellers in frequent flier programs for first-time flier on an airline

Prompt for questions such as destinations date and a class of travel

Provide all bookings, including hotel and car rental where necessary

Cost-effective or cost savings options presented to the customer

10. Dip Tour Limited

An aerial photo of palm trees. Photo: pexels.com, @Leonardo Rossatti

Source: UGC

Head office location: Suite 7 Block 1 Bar Beach Towers, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Suite 7 Block 1 Bar Beach Towers, Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Phone/WhatsApp numbers: +234 7046226590, +234 7016633550,+234 8170592433

+234 7046226590, +234 7016633550,+234 8170592433 Emails: info@diptourltd.com, flight@diptourltd.com, visa@diptourltd.com, tour@diptourltd.co

info@diptourltd.com, flight@diptourltd.com, visa@diptourltd.com, tour@diptourltd.co Website: diptourltd.com

Dip Tour Limited is also one of the many travel and pay later agencies in Nigeria. The agency allows clients to apply for credit. Dip Tour Limited operates in over 195 countries and has connections to more than 600,000 hotels, apartments, and villas worldwide.Dip Tour Limited's services include:

Inbound domestic tourism (visa on arrival/extension, meet and greet protocols, tour attractions, and more.)

Flights (book local and international with seamless ticket upgrades, changes, and promotional deals at the best price.)

Travel sim card & voucher (travel the world with your own international mobile numbers & recharge anytime.)

Travel insurance (your travel insurance covers COVID-19 challenges, overstay, emergency medical expenses, delays, evacuation, loss of possession, and more.)

Travel packages to more than 195 countries

Educational, medical, and sport tourism

Book hotels

Book cruises

Local tour guide services

Car rental services

11. Rewards Travels and Tours Limited

A river. Photo: pexels.com, @Baskin Creative Studios

Source: UGC

Head office location: 4 Bashiru Oweh St, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Nigeria

4 Bashiru Oweh St, Ikeja 101233, Ikeja, Nigeria Phone numbers: 08057098293, 08057098294

08057098293, 08057098294 Emails: info@rewardstravels.com, salessupport@rewardstravels.com

info@rewardstravels.com, salessupport@rewardstravels.com Website: rewardstravels.com

Rewards Travels and Tours Ltd was established on 26th July 1999, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited it in 2000. Rewards Travels' head office is in Ikeja, and the company has several established partners in the global market. Some of its latest tour packages are to Istanbul, Dubai, Paris, Accra, UK, and East Europe.Rewards Travels and Tours Limited's services are:

Roundtrip flight services

One-way flight services

Transfer ad hotel services

12. Quantum Travels Limited

A man surfing on the beach. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Head office location: 35 Corporation Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos

35 Corporation Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos Phone numbers: 0700QUANTUM (0700 782 6886), 0704 809 8646

0700QUANTUM (0700 782 6886), 0704 809 8646 Emails: info@quantumtravelsng.com

info@quantumtravelsng.com Website: quantumtravelsng.com

Quantum Travels Ltd provides competitive fares worldwide. The travel consultants have 35 years of experience. Quantum Travels organize unique travel packages throughout the Philippines and other Asian countries. Quantum Travels Limited's services are:

Corporate travel consultations

Transfers and local tours

Vacation travel consultations

Meetings and incentives

Airline tickets

Car and retail rentals

Hotel reservations

What are the top 10 travel agencies?

Quantum Travels Limited

Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited

Rewards Travels and Tours Limited

Airgate Travel and Tours Limited

Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited

Wakanow Nigeria Limited

Dip Tour Limited

Zenith Travels and Tours Limited

Travelstart

Touchdown Travels Limited

Who is the best travel agent in Nigeria?

Mayfair Travel Nigeria Limited, Jolie Global Travels and Tours Limited, and Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited are among the best travel agents in Nigeria.

Is it cheaper to travel with agency?

Many travel agents do charge their customers any fees because they make money from commissions the hotels and outfitters pay them. Travel agents who charge fees help customers travel in groups and share the costs. Before you book a trip with a travel agent, inquire whether or not they charge fees.

People often fall into the hands of fake and incompetent travel agencies. Know genuine travel agencies in Nigeria by doing a background check on any agency you do not trust. The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies is a reliable place to seek information about travel agencies in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: What kind of insurance do I need to apply for a visit visa to Canada?

Legit.ng also shared insightful details about the insurance you need to apply for a visa to Canada. Visitors entering that country must have at least $100,000 in health insurance coverage.

Your health insurance must be issued by a Canadian insurance company, and it should cover you the entire time you are in Canada. Find out details to stay informed.

Source: Legit.ng