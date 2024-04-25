JAMB has announced the extension of the registration for the 2024 Direct Entry examination

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) will not end on Thursday, April 25.

According to the examination board, DE registration will not end because all of its offices have been closed since the beginning of the 2024 Joint Admission and Matriculation (UTME).

JAMB announced the development in a tweet on Thursday, urging prospective candidates to utilise the period to prepare themselves and get all necessary requirements before the new deadline.

When will DE registration end?

However, the examination did not announce a new date for the registration of the exam would come to an end, but it was hoped that the new date for the deadline would soon be communicated.

The tweet reads:

"Direct Entry registration will not be closing today. The Board is aware that its offices were closed for DE registration throughout the UTME exercise. As such, it will give candidates the opportunity to use those lost days."

JAMB commenced the 2024 UTME exercise on Friday, April 19, and it is expected to end on Monday, April 29.

There are reports in some quarters that some candidates could not participate in the exercise as a result of technical issues. However, JAMB has stated that the candidates who could not write the UTME on their scheduled dates due to technical issues would be rescheduled. The examination board did not announce when they would be rescheduled.

