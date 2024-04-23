JAMB 2024: Nigerian Girl Helps UTME Candidates, Shares 4 Physics Questions She Saw in the Exam
- A Nigerian girl has opened up about some questions which she claimed came out in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam commenced on April 19 and would end on April 29
- The girl shared four physics questions for the JAMB physics exam she saw and advised students to read their notes
A Nigerian girl, @myeunicee, has shared four physics questions she saw in the ongoing JAMB UTME exam, which will end on April 29.
@myeunicee, who had taken the exam, advised UTME candidates not to expect too many calculation questions.
@myeunicee advised UTME candidates to read their notes. She wrote on TikTok:
"I saw like only 5 calculations in physics don’t be expecting to many calculations ooo read your note too."
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
One of the physics questions she revealed read:
"If the speed of light is 3 X 10ms, calculate the frequency of the light if the wavelength is 7.80 X 10.7.m."
Watch the video below:
UTME students react to the physics questions
stella said:
"All the questions are simple I pray he come out for my own."
joycee_2 said:
"I didn’t write the exam because I came late….. please time yoursef don’t come late come 2 hours before the exam time."
✰✯Amy said:
"Your own is good I saw only three calculations not what I expected at all."
sarah__42 said:
"If na like this jamb Dey set questions why people Dey fail."
STAR said:
"The first answer is 3.84X10^14Hz. The second one is coulomb law .third is thermometer and last is thermodynamic."
S.H.A.N.I.Q.U.A said:
"Y’all shouldn’t think it’s the same think that will come out ! It may be the same topics but in different question format. Advise do past questions up to 20 years ago and just read key points."
BlessingInnocent said:
"Thank you very much."
Lady answers challenging UTME English questions
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had answered tough UTME questions on English language.
The question centred around subject-verb agreement. With clarity and precision, she arrived at the correct answers and provided insightful explanations for her choices, debunking the incorrect options, as shown by @xandransho.
UTME candidates preparing for the exam expressed appreciation for her insightful video as it went viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng