JAMB 2024: Nigerian Girl Helps UTME Candidates, Shares 4 Physics Questions She Saw in the Exam
by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian girl has opened up about some questions which she claimed came out in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)
  • The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam commenced on April 19 and would end on April 29
  • The girl shared four physics questions for the JAMB physics exam she saw and advised students to read their notes

A Nigerian girl, @myeunicee, has shared four physics questions she saw in the ongoing JAMB UTME exam, which will end on April 29.

@myeunicee, who had taken the exam, advised UTME candidates not to expect too many calculation questions.

@myeunicee advised UTME candidates to read their notes. She wrote on TikTok:

"I saw like only 5 calculations in physics don’t be expecting to many calculations ooo read your note too."

One of the physics questions she revealed read:

"If the speed of light is 3 X 10ms, calculate the frequency of the light if the wavelength is 7.80 X 10.7.m."

Watch the video below:

UTME students react to the physics questions

stella said:

"All the questions are simple I pray he come out for my own."

joycee_2 said:

"I didn’t write the exam because I came late….. please time yoursef don’t come late come 2 hours before the exam time."

✰✯Amy said:

"Your own is good I saw only three calculations not what I expected at all."

sarah__42 said:

"If na like this jamb Dey set questions why people Dey fail."

STAR said:

"The first answer is 3.84X10^14Hz. The second one is coulomb law .third is thermometer and last is thermodynamic."

S.H.A.N.I.Q.U.A said:

"Y’all shouldn’t think it’s the same think that will come out ! It may be the same topics but in different question format. Advise do past questions up to 20 years ago and just read key points."

BlessingInnocent said:

"Thank you very much."

Source: Legit.ng

