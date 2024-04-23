A Nigerian girl has opened up about some questions which she claimed came out in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam commenced on April 19 and would end on April 29

The girl shared four physics questions for the JAMB physics exam she saw and advised students to read their notes

A Nigerian girl, @myeunicee, has shared four physics questions she saw in the ongoing JAMB UTME exam, which will end on April 29.

@myeunicee, who had taken the exam, advised UTME candidates not to expect too many calculation questions.

She said like five calculation questions came out in the UTME. Photo Credit: @myeunicee, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

@myeunicee advised UTME candidates to read their notes. She wrote on TikTok:

"I saw like only 5 calculations in physics don’t be expecting to many calculations ooo read your note too."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One of the physics questions she revealed read:

"If the speed of light is 3 X 10ms, calculate the frequency of the light if the wavelength is 7.80 X 10.7.m."

Watch the video below:

UTME students react to the physics questions

stella said:

"All the questions are simple I pray he come out for my own."

joycee_2 said:

"I didn’t write the exam because I came late….. please time yoursef don’t come late come 2 hours before the exam time."

✰✯Amy said:

"Your own is good I saw only three calculations not what I expected at all."

sarah__42 said:

"If na like this jamb Dey set questions why people Dey fail."

STAR said:

"The first answer is 3.84X10^14Hz. The second one is coulomb law .third is thermometer and last is thermodynamic."

S.H.A.N.I.Q.U.A said:

"Y’all shouldn’t think it’s the same think that will come out ! It may be the same topics but in different question format. Advise do past questions up to 20 years ago and just read key points."

BlessingInnocent said:

"Thank you very much."

Lady answers challenging UTME English questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had answered tough UTME questions on English language.

The question centred around subject-verb agreement. With clarity and precision, she arrived at the correct answers and provided insightful explanations for her choices, debunking the incorrect options, as shown by @xandransho.

UTME candidates preparing for the exam expressed appreciation for her insightful video as it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng