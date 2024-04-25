Following the completion of her vacation at Portland Resorts Hotel, NOUN law graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna has a new need to be met

The policewoman has cried out to Nigerians to help her get a better abode as her current house is no longer conducive

Speaking with Legit.ng, hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje, who hosted Veronica in his hotel, opened up on the problem she has with her current abode

Anyim Veronica Nnenna, a National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) law graduate who was disgraced by Pastor Paul Enenche, has cried out to Nigerians for help.

Veronica desires a change of home and appealed to Nigerians to aid her in getting a new place.

Anyim Veronica wants to move out of her current abode. Photo Credit: Anyim Veronica

Veronica's message was disclosed on Facebook by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje, who hosted her over the weekend in his hotel, Portland Resorts Hotel.

"Sister Vera Anyim and her team are on their way back to Abuja after her vacation at Portland Resorts Portharcourt. Due to her latest celebrity status, She’s begging for further assistance to relocate from the trenches she’s presently living," Azubuike wrote.

When Legit.ng reached Azubuike to enquire what the problem was with her current abode, he replied:

"She’s presently living around trenches Without fences. She said she’ll be exposed to dangers of trenches neighbours."

Netizens criticise Anyim Veronica over her request

Eke O Ako said:

"It will be nice if you reward her with a fully furnished duplex in Asokoro or Maitama or Banana Island for being a survivor.

"You have started well."

Dhe Miracle said:

"Someone gifted her a phone of 1.8million Naira, she has a land already.

"That's already above trenches, let her allow people who don't have anyone to manage their survival.

"She is blessed already, let her learn contentment!"

Chioma Rose Urama said:

"We rooted for her because she was humiliated in public. She has already received all the love and support already from Nigerians. She should channel her energy into something productive and create something with the limelight not coming out to publicly beg for any assistance. Shebi, na testimony she give for church before."

Obianuju Nnadi said:

"I am just thinking of what to do now so that I can trend and I will be ushered to a very nice hotel for relaxation.

"Just do one crazy thing and you will be celebrated in this country."

Martin White-Ufuah said:

"I hope you guys are not going to deceive her to leave her police job? She's not a celebrity yet. Gaining prominence out of sympathy is not how one becomes a celebrity. She must beat her own path to the top diligently."

US-based doctor makes offer to Anyim Veronica

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based had pledged comprehensive health coverage for Anyim Veronica.

Announcing the offer on Facebook, doctor Daniel appreciated hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje, who offered Veronica an all-expenses-paid vacation for all he has done for the law graduate.

Doctor Daniel stated that the health insurance coverage would last a year and be redeemable in any Nigerian hospital of Veronica's choosing.

