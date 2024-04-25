Nigerian comedian Seyi Law got into an argument with a Twitter troll who accused him of chilling with a call girl

According to the troll, he saw the comedian unaware while leaving a nightclub in Abuja with some friends

This claim has, in turn, sprouted into a Twitter exchange between the troll and the popular comedian

Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile Wanda, a Nigerian comedian known as Seyi Law, made headlines after he got into a heated argument with a troll.

In a tweet that has now gone viral, the said troll, who has been identified as "Harry" said that he saw the prominent comedian leaving the night club with his friends in Abuja.

As maintained by the troll, not only did he spot him with his friends, but they were also in the company of two "oloshos", a popular Nigerian slang for prostitutes.

Seyi Law is in a messy fight with a troll who claimed he saw him in a club with Babe dirty. Photo credit @seylaw1

Source: Instagram

Seyi, recently described as an incomplete version of Baba Suwe, did not have any of it and, in turn, rained massive curses on the troll on Twitter.

See Seyi Law's Tweet here:

The comedian is now demanding that the said troll presents his evidence. Failure to do so will result in him getting caught up in a web of more curses.

This development has sprung a gazillion reactions on Twitter as netizens share their takes on the issue.

Netizens React To Seyi Law's Tweets

Following Seyi Law's response to the troll and his request for backing evidence, Nigerians are now reacting to both the troll and Seyi Law's tweets. Here are some reactions below:

@buddy466:

"The guy no worth your stress. He's just a troll."

@iamphredriquee:

"Ashiere you’re fighting the wrong battle."

@sirkeys01:

"Uncle Olosho."

@young_geniuz:

"You go explain tire."

@Stevekally1:

"Seyi you carry Olosho abi you no carry?."

@Tochukwu_Nj:

"But na u find trouble."

@Chekwube_joel:

"You have to swears first if you are serious,stop cutting corners."

Seyi Law warns Noble Igwe

It will be recalled that Legit.ng in the past reported that Seyi Law threatened to beat fashion enthusiast Noble Igwe

This succeeded in his appearance on Nedu's podcast, "The Honest Bunch", where he publicly declared to beat Noble to a pulp.

The video caught the attention of many Nigerians on the internet, who waited patiently for the debacle.

Source: Legit.ng