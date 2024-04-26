The PDP and Labour Party have kicked against the US report that said the 2023 election results were the will of the voters

While the report identified that there were widespread irregularities in the election, the opposition expressed commitment to the deepening of democracy in Nigeria

The PDP and the Labour Party added that they will resist the move of the ruling APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party system

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have criticized the United States 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices regarding the 2023 elections in Nigeria, in which President Bola Tinubu emerged victorious.

The PDP and Labour Party expressed shock at how the US report concluded that the election results were the will of Nigerians despite the widely reported irregularities.

PDP and Labour Party kicked against the US report that credited the 2023 election Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

APC reacts to US report on 2023 election

According to Vanguard, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidency commended the report but noted that external validation of its victory in the 2023 election was unnecessary.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The US Department of State and the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour published the report highlighting human rights violations and practices in various countries, including Nigeria.

It added that despite the widespread irregularities, the 2023 general elections in Nigeria reflected the people's will.

2023 Elections: PDP, LP kick against US report

However, the PDP and the Labour Party picked holes in the conclusion of the US report, expressing their commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria and stopping the move of the APC to turn the country into a one-party state.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP's spokesperson, told journalists that the party is committed to the Nigerian people and will resist the move to turn the country into a one-party state.

On his part, Obiora Ifoh, the spokesperson of the Labour Party, said:

“With all said and done, we take solace in the fact that the report was fair enough to admit that there were irregularities, including but not limited to vote buying, ballot box snatching, intimidation and physical attacks on our party supporters, especially in Lagos."

Report of Tinubu to pay LG, state workers false

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal government did not announce a plan to take over the payment of salaries to state and local government workers in Nigeria.

The claim was made in a tweet by an X user, which has been copied and shared on Facebook and Instagram. The user alleges that NAN was the source.

However, findings showed otherwise, while no credible media outlet reported the development.

Source: Legit.ng