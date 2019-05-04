Ramadan 2022 timetable and Ramadan rules in Nigeria: what and when to do

Muslims across the world, Nigeria included, are now in the holy month of Ramadan. This critical period in the Islamic calendar is marked each year. It is a period for self-reflection, seeking atonement for sin, and showing love and generosity towards the less fortunate. The Ramadan 2022 timetable guides every Muslim in observing the approved times for prayer and fasting. Ramadan Kareem to all Muslim sisters and brothers in Nigeria.

A silhouette of a Muslim man in prayer. Photo: pixabay.com, @mohamed_hasan

Ramadan refers to the ninth month of the calendar in Islam. Muslims engage in fasting (sawm) to mark the Holy Quran's initial disclosure to Prophet Muhammad during this month. The fasting practised during this holy month is one of the five primary pillars of Islam.

When is Ramadan 2022 in Nigeria?

Ramadan 2022 begins on the 2nd of April and ends on the 1st of May. Ramadan 2022 is starting on the same date in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Ibadan, Zaria, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, Jos, Benin City, Aba, and other cities.

How long is Ramadan? This holy month lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the time the crescent moon is sighted.

The five pillars of Islam

Islam is centred around five essential pillars that guide the believers.

Shahada meaning faith

Salat refers to praying five times each day while facing Mecca.

Zakat is centred around helping the poor.

Sawm meaning fasting

Hajj means making a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in every Muslim's lifetime.

The history of Ramadan

Why is Ramadan celebrated? The Holy book was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during the powerful night (Laylat al-Qadr), and Ramadan is a celebration of this revelation.

This obligatory month of sawm shows one's fear of God and oneness with Him. It is also a month of repentance, generosity, love, and perseverance. Ramadan was first observed in 624 CE during the second year of Hijra.

Ramadan meaning

In Islam, Ramadan is the month of sawm. Every adult Muslim should restrain from drinking, eating, smoking, and having sex between dawn and sunset. One is only permitted to break the fast after the sounding of the adhan (the muezzin's call to worship).

Ramadan prayers

A breathtaking mosque. Photo: pixabay.com, @makalu

Besides fasting, prayers are an essential part of the holy month of Ramadan. Here is a look at some important prayers during this period.

The prayer for Breaking the Fast

Prayer for forgiveness

Prayer for the first ten days of Ramadan

Prayer for the second ten days of Ramadan

Prayer for the third ten days of Ramadan

Prayers of Zikr

Ramadan facts and requirements

Fasting is acceptable and valid if one meets two crucial things:

There must be a genuine intention (niyyah) to fast before dawn. This purpose should not be expressed verbally. Instead, it should be from the heart and driven by obedience to Allah.

One must exercise self-restraint from any deeds that could nullify the fast. Achieving this requires discipline and the fear of Allah.

Ramadan rules

In the Quran, sawm means abstinence from something. It is a guard that teaches Muslims to control their desire and to live in moderation. The month reinforces self-restraint and piety, which are holistic and righteous living elements. In this obligatory month, every able human being (mukallaf) must observe these rules.

Obligatory fasting: Every adult Muslim who has experienced puberty should fast regardless of their gender.

Every adult Muslim who has experienced puberty should fast regardless of their gender. Taking sahur: Taking a pre-dawn meal (sahur) is recommended. The meal is Sunnah, and taking sahur is considered a blessing. It is best to take sahur during the last 30 minutes before dawn or the Fajr prayer.

Taking a pre-dawn meal (sahur) is recommended. The meal is Sunnah, and taking sahur is considered a blessing. It is best to take sahur during the last 30 minutes before dawn or the Fajr prayer. Taking iftar: One must take their after-fast meal (iftar) soon after sunset. According to Shariah, sunset is marked when the sun's disk goes beyond the horizon and disappears.

One must take their after-fast meal (iftar) soon after sunset. According to Shariah, sunset is marked when the sun's disk goes beyond the horizon and disappears. Abstinence from false actions and talk: Muslims must not quarrel, argue, or initiate disputes during this Holy month. Insulting words must be avoided. Instead, one must be disciplined and ethical. Sawm is a reflective and peaceful period, so one must not boast or excessively talk about their fasting. It is forbidden to show others a hungry stomach, quick temper, or dry lips. Being a person of good cheer and high spirits is advised.

Muslims must not quarrel, argue, or initiate disputes during this Holy month. Insulting words must be avoided. Instead, one must be disciplined and ethical. Sawm is a reflective and peaceful period, so one must not boast or excessively talk about their fasting. It is forbidden to show others a hungry stomach, quick temper, or dry lips. Being a person of good cheer and high spirits is advised. Engaging in charitable acts: Muslims should be generous to others during sawm. A generosity that is not driven by show-off should be exercised.

Muslims should be generous to others during sawm. A generosity that is not driven by show-off should be exercised. Reading the Quran: One must also be more prayerful and read the Quran more often. Every Muslim should read the Holy Book at least once during the month of fasting.

Deeds that are permitted during fasting

Below are some deeds that are permitted during the fasting period.

Having a bath/taking a shower

One is allowed to shower, even if it is driven by overheating or thirst. Likewise, swimming is permitted as long as the person fasting does not swallow the pool water.

Rinsing the nose and mouth

One may rinse their nose and mouth with water. This must not be done vigorously because excessive water could make one swallow some of it. If one consumes water when rinsing, the fast becomes invalid.

Injections

If the injections are for medical or nutritional reasons, they may be taken as advised by the experts.

Using eye drops or eyeliner

One may use kohl eyeliner or drops even if its taste can be felt down the throat.

Consuming food by accident

The accidental ingestion of food or involuntary consumption does not invalidate a fast.

Tasting food

Sawm is not cancelled if one tastes food with their tongue, as long as the food is not swallowed.

Using suppositories

It is okay to douche or have an enema done. Cleaning the behind via injection of a liquid for therapeutic reasons is allowed. Similarly, using a suppository or any other medicine in the private region is permitted.

Brushing teeth

One is allowed to brush their teeth using a toothbrush or mswaak. However, swallowing the water or mouthwash invalidates fasting, so one must be cautious.

Kissing and other forms of displaying affection

One is allowed to kiss or embrace their spouse if they can control themselves.

The condition of janaabah after Fajr

Sawm is not invalidated by being in janaabah after dawn (Fajr). Janaabah refers to the ritual impurity following release or intercourse.

If one finds themselves in this state after Fajr, they must take a full-body bath (ghusl) before continuing with their fast.

Perfumes and scents

One can use and breathe in fragrances and perfumes. Doing so does not invalidate fasting.

Acts that bring more rewards from Allah

The holy Quran. Photo: pixabay.com, @cahiwak

Some actions during Ramadan are said to bring added favour from Allah. Here is a look at the most prominent ones.

Hurrying to break the fast at sunset

Breaking the fast by eating an odd number of dry or fresh dates is the most commonly consumed Ramadan food. Other healthy foods are recommended.

Using mswaak to clean the teeth — this is a piece of root that is obtained from the Arkaak tree.

Increasing the recitation of the Quran — studying the Quran more brings favour.

Praying the Taraweeh after Isha

Actions that invalidate sawm

Every Muslim who is fasting should avoid things and activities that nullify their fast. When the fast is broken, 'qadaa' is required. This refers to making up for the days that one did not fast. Here is a look at the things that invalidate fasting

When a woman starts her menstrual period or post-delivery bleeding, the fast becomes invalid, even if it is moments to sunset.

Engaging in sexual intercourse or any sexual activity such as self-stimulation leading to release in men or secretions in women makes the sawm invalid. Sex while fasting is forbidden. Those who do so must make up for the days (qadaa) and practice kaffarah. The latter means compensation by feeding 60 people living in poverty for each of the days the fast was broken or fasting for 60 days after the Ramadan period is over.

The deliberate consumption of some food, smoking or drinking water or alcohol makes the fast invalid. If this is done, one must perform both qadaa and kaffarah.

Exemption from fasting

There are unique situations that may exempt Muslims from fasting. When these conditions occur, one is required to make up for the fast later. Those who cannot make up for the fast should feed one poor person for each day they are unable to fast. This is known as paying 'fidiya.' Exemptions from fasting are made if:

One is travelling (they should make up for these days)

One is temporarily ill (they should make up the days after they recover)

One has a permanent illness (they should pay fidiya)

A woman is experiencing post-delivery bleeding or menstruating (They should make up for the days once the bleeding stops)

A woman is pregnant and weak (if sawm during pregnancy causes weakness, the woman can make up the days later or feed one poor person for each missed day)

Nigerian Ramadan food timetable

The food timetable is usually published as a general guide. One is free to adjust it to their favourite meals. Common meals to break the fasting include Mango Lassi, Efo riro, rice, moimoi bread, yams, fish, bread, and fruits.

Nafilat for Ramadan 2022 in Nigeria

Ramadan 2022 timetable in Nigeria. Photo: legit.ng

When will Ramadan end? Have a look at the Ramadan nafila timetable to help you understand the day Ramadan will begin and end. The Ramadan 2022 dates have slightly varied prayer times based on the moon's movement.

At the end of Ramadan, the festival of Breaking the Fast, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is celebrated. The date varies depending on the exact time that the local religious leaders spot the moon. On this day, a special prayer (salat) is said.

Afterwards, people enter an abundant feast where different foods are served. Sharing the feast is encouraged.

Ramadan 2022 begins on the 2nd of April in Nigeria. The period will run until the 1st of May. During this period of sawm, all Muslims are encouraged to adhere to all the Ramadan rules. May this period be filled with peace, love, understanding, and harmony in the local communities. Ramadan Kareem to all the Nigerian Muslims!

