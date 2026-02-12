Sokoto state governor Ahmed Aliyu approved the early payment of February salaries for civil servants and pensioners ahead of Ramadan

The directive, announced by Director-General of Media and Publicity Abubakar Bawa, ensured payments commenced from 13 February 2026 across state and local government workers

Governor Aliyu urged workers to reciprocate the gesture with dedication, punctuality and commitment to service while reaffirming his administration’s focus on a productive civil service

Sokoto state - There was excitement among workers in Sokoto state on Thursday, February 12, after Governor Ahmed Aliyu approved the early payment of February salaries ahead of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, the governor directed that salaries be paid from Friday, 13 February 2026, to enable workers prepare adequately for the holy month.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state ensures civil servants and pensioners receive February pay ahead of schedule. Photo credit: @shamsudden_vice

Source: Facebook

The statement issued via X and cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 12, stated that the payment covers employees in the state civil service, staff of local government councils, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) workers, as well as pensioners across the state.

Move aimed at easing Ramadan preparations

Governor Aliyu said the decision was taken to ensure that civil servants and retirees begin the Ramadan period without financial strain.

He urged beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating greater commitment to their duties.

According to him, workers are expected to be punctual, diligent and sincere in carrying out their responsibilities so that the administration can fulfil its promises to the people.

Call for dedication and productivity

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to build a vibrant and efficient civil service capable of delivering quality service to residents of the state.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Sokoto state for their continued support and prayers for his government.

The early disbursement of salaries has been widely welcomed by civil servants, many of whom described the move as timely as preparations for Ramadan gather pace.

When is Eid al-Fitr in 2026?

Eid al-Fitr is considered one of the most significant and joyous events in the Islamic calendar. So, when is Eid al-Fitr in 2026? It is expected to be celebrated on either 19 March 2026 or 20 March 2026, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ahmed Aliyu, Sokoto state governor, authorises early payment of February salaries for workers and retirees. Photo credit: Contribution.

Source: Getty Images

The event marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a time when believers express gratitude to Allah for providing them with the opportunity and strength to carry out His commands during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026 will start on the evening of Tuesday, 17 February 2026 in Nigeria, and Eid al-Fitr is marked at the end of the month.

Source: Legit.ng