The original Love on the Spectrum season 1 cast has seen major life changes since the season aired in 2022. Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, once the show’s golden couple, split in April 2026 after nearly five years together. Others like Madison Marilla and Tyler White are engaged, and Steve Spitz has stepped away from the spotlight but remains a fan favourite.

Dani Bowman (L), Abbey Romeo (C) and David Isaacman (R) are some of the Love Island Season 1 cast. Photo: Charley Gallay, Paul Archuleta, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Many cast members, including Dani Bowman and Kaelynn Partlow , have used the show as a platform to build careers and advocate for autism awareness.

and , have used the show as a platform to build careers and Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman announced their separation in April 2026, stating they wanted different things but would remain friends.

announced their stating they wanted different things but would remain friends. Steve Spitz stepped away from the spotlight and now lives a quieter life.

Love on the Spectrum Season 1 cast: Where are the stars now?

The cast of Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 1 has seen major life changes, including new relationships, career milestones, and, in some cases, significant splits after years together. Here is what the original cast is up to in 2026:

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman

David Isaacman and Abbey Romeo at The Kia Forum on 31 May 2025 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

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Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman were one of the most beloved and longest-running couples from the show, but they confirmed their split in April 2026 after nearly five years together. The pair first met on a blind date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in July 2021 during Season 1. They quickly bonded over a shared passion for animals, especially lions and Disney movies.

Throughout their four seasons on the show, they celebrated several anniversaries at the San Diego Zoo and famously travelled to Africa in Season 2 to see lions in the wild. In April 2026, they released a joint statement via People, confirming that they “want different things” but remain friends. The statement read:

Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends, wishing each other the best.

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman at the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 9 December 2024. Photo: Jesse Grant

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Abbey’s mother, Christine, later clarified in a YouTube video that there was no conflict between them, saying:

David was happy in his way of doing life, and Abbey's was different. And they found that out over this period of time.

As of 2026, Abbey is focusing on her creative projects, including growing her brand Abbey’s Hats and working on new music. David is continuing his advocacy work and recently announced his first children’s book, The Big Five Save the Lions, which features neurodivergent characters.

Despite their breakup, the two have remained supportive of each other, with Abbey even promoting David’s new book on social media

James Jones

James B. Jones at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 1 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

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Full name: James B. Jones

James B. Jones Date of birth: 19 July 1987

19 July 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of 2026)

38 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Since appearing on the show, James Jones has grown into a strong voice for the neurodivergent community. As of 2026, he is in a committed relationship with Shelley Wolfe, a senior advertising manager and one of the stars of Love on the Spectrum. The couple has been together for about two years.

They recently reached a major milestone by buying a home together in the Boston area. On 18 April 2025, during an interview with People, James gave an update on his relationship with Shelley, explaining how much it has grown since filming ended. He said:

I have finally found who I think is the one. She's so wonderful, so amazing. I can't say enough just how great she is, and I'm absolutely certain that this time around its true love, that I found the one. As the old saying goes third time's the charm.

The reality star added:

She has such a wonderful personality. She and I have so much in common. We complement each other. She and I inspire each other to be better. I believe that we bring out the best in each other.

Outside of television, James works in IT as an on-site support specialist at Tata Consultancy Services and Sanofi Genzyme, a role he has held since 2017. He has also become an active advocate, speaking publicly about autism and using his platform to highlight that neurodivergent individuals can live independent and successful lives.

Dani Bowman

Dani Bowman at the 5th Annual Marvels of Media Festival at Museum of the Moving Image on 26 March 2026 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

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Full name: Danielle Bowman

Danielle Bowman Date of birth: 9 January 1995

9 January 1995 Age: 31 years old (as of 2026)

31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: La Cañada Flintridge, California, United States

Since the show aired in 2022, Dani Bowman has built a successful career while continuing to advocate for neurodiversity. She is the CEO and founder of DaniMation Entertainment, a company she started at age 14. The studio focuses on talent development for neurodivergent individuals and has taught over 3,000 students on the autism spectrum.

Dani is also a frequent keynote speaker at disability and neurodiversity conferences, such as the Development Disability Neurodiversity Conference (DDNC) 2026, where she shares her story to inspire other autistic creators.

As of 2026, the reality star is in a relationship with Henry, a police detective, and they have been together for over a year. She publicly revealed their relationship in early 2025 after initially keeping it private. The couple met at the Huntington Park Police Department when her company received a donation for autism awareness.

While reflecting on her relationship with Henry, Dani from Love on the Spectrum opened up about what makes their connection so meaningful and personal to her. She told Netflix's Tudum:

For the first time in my life, I’m with someone who truly sees me. Not just as an animator, not just as an advocate; not just as someone on the spectrum, but as Dani. And that? That’s the best feeling in the world.

Her on-camera relationship with Adan Correa from Love on the Spectrum, Seasons 2 and 3, ended before Season 4. Adan confirmed he is currently single and focusing on school.

Steve Spitz

Steve Spitz speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards. Photo: Easterseals

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Full name: Steve Spitz

Steve Spitz Year of birth: 1958

1958 Age: 68 years old (as of 2026)

68 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Since appearing on Love on the Spectrum, Steve Spitz has stepped away from the spotlight to live a quiet life in San Francisco. Despite his sincere search for a partner in the first two seasons, he is currently single and remains open to finding love.

On the show, Steve went on several dates, including with Candida, Connie, and Sharona, but they did not find a long-term romantic connection.

Steve was diagnosed with autism later in life, around age 63, and has shared that the show helped him fully accept and embrace his neurodiversity.

Since then, he has become an active advocate, having appeared on acting panels at the Autism in Entertainment conference and participating in podcasts, including The Executive Function Podcast, to discuss life as a neurodivergent adult.

Subodh Garg

Subodh Garg at Nathan Piland's album release party at Nova3 on 2 June 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Full name: Subodh Garg

Subodh Garg Year of birth: 31 May 1988

31 May 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2026)

37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Southern California, United States

Since appearing on Love on the Spectrum U.S., Subodh Garg has grown into a well-known advocate for the neurodivergent community. He is currently single and still looking for love. His past relationship with Rachel Osterbach ended in 2022, though they remain on friendly terms.

Outside of dating, Subodh is focused on his education and advocacy work. In 2025, he earned his Associate’s Degree in Business (Office Administration) from Santa Monica College and is now working toward his bachelor’s degree.

He is also active in advocacy groups, serving as a Best Buddies State of California Ambassador and a “Champion of Change” for Autism Speaks.

In April 2026, Subodh and his sister Aarti spoke as keynote speakers at the Autism Speaks Advocacy Forum and met with members of Congress to support better services and independence for autistic adults. When he is not studying or speaking at events, he continues working at Katella Deli in Los Alamitos, where he has been working for more than three years.

Adan Correa

Adan Correa at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 1 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adan Correa

Adan Correa Year of birth: 1996

1996 Age: 30 years old (as of 2026)

30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States

Adan from Love on the Spectrum is currently single following a high-profile split from castmate Dani Bowman in early 2025. The 18-month relationship ended primarily due to conflicting views on intimacy. Adan stood firm on his personal and religious principle of waiting until marriage, while Dani felt physical intimacy was a necessary part of a long-term relationship.

Adan disclosed to Netflix's Tudum in 2025 that he is still looking for love after the breakup. He explained:

I have learned that love is magical and beautiful. I am confident that I will meet other girls that I can date and build a strong and honest relationship with. I do want to find love again. It happened once; it will happen again.

Currently, Adan Correa is a student at Cal State Fullerton, where he has transitioned from performing arts to Graphic Design. He is also exploring a minor in cinematography to further his goal of working in the entertainment industry.

Using his Instagram platform, he has become a vocal advocate for the neurodivergent community. In April 2026, he spoke at the DisCo California Advocacy Conference on Capitol Hill about living authentically on the spectrum.

Kaelynn Partlow

Kaelynn Partlow in South Carolina, United States in April 2025. Photo: @kaelynnvp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kaelynn Partlow

Kaelynn Partlow Year of birth: 2 April 1997

2 April 1997 Age: 29 years old (as of 2026)

years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Greenville, South Carolina, United States

In Love on the Spectrum season 1, Kaelynn Partlow went on a date with Peter Cole, but they did not continue dating after the show. As of 2026, Kaelynn Partlow has moved beyond reality TV and built a strong career as an author, speaker, and autism advocate.

She currently works as a Lead Behaviour Technician at Project Hope Foundation, where she trains staff and supports teenagers.

In 2024, she published her book Life on the Bridge: Linking My World to Yours as an Autistic Therapist, with an updated version released in March 2026 featuring a foreword by Cian O'Clery.

Kaelynn also speaks at major events, including Active Minds during Neurodiversity Week, and she is scheduled to present at the Behaviour Technician Conference in May 2026. As of 2026, Kaelynn appears to be single.

Did Abby and David split?

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman from Netflix's Love on the Spectrum confirmed their split in April 2026 after nearly five years of dating.

Is anyone from season 1 of Love on the Spectrum still together?

The only original season 1 cast member from the U.S. version currently in a relationship is James Jones, who is still dating Shelley Wolfe.

Was Connor in Love on the Spectrum Season 1?

Connor Tomlinson did not appear in season 1, as he first joined the cast during season 2.

The Love on the Spectrum season 1 cast has taken diverse paths—some found love and later parted ways, while others focused on their careers, advocacy, or community life. Their journeys highlight growth, resilience, and the evolving nature of relationships.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. While many fans remember the explosive drama of Love Island Season 2, several cast members have found long-term success in both their personal lives and careers since leaving the villa in 2016.

Some cast members, like Olivia Buckland, have stayed in the spotlight, while others, like Zara Holland, have stepped away from fame. Uncover what the cast has been up to since their time in the villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng