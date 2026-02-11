Saudi authorities has shared an important update on the moon sighting of 2026 Ramadan 1447 AH

The update was shared by Inside the Haramain, a major platform reporting activities from Makkah and Madinah

Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting, worship, and spiritual renewal, and moon sighting determines its official start

Saudi authorities have issued an important notice ahead of Ramadan 2026, as Muslims across the world prepare for the annual search for the crescent moon that signals the beginning of the holy month.

The announcement was shared by Inside the Haramain, a popular and widely-followed platform known for giving real-time updates and news from the two holy mosques in Saudi Arabia — Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah.

Saudi authorities said the Ramadan 1447 crescent will be searched on February 17, 2026.

The message, shared publicly on X handle media, stated that the crescent moon for Ramadan 1447 AH will be observed on the evening of Tuesday, 29 Sha’ban 1447, which corresponds to February 17, 2026.

Nigerians await official announcement from Sultan

In Nigeria, the beginning of Ramadan is traditionally announced by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is recognised as the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) usually coordinates reports from moon sighting committees across the country before the Sultan makes the final announcement.

How to report any credible sighting in Nigeria

Muslims across the country were urged to actively participate in the moon-sighting exercise and report any credible sighting to the nearest District Head or Village Head, who would then convey the information to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, through the appropriate channels.

The Sultan of Sokoto is the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The Advisory Committee described the exercise as a religious obligation requiring seriousness and diligence, and encouraged the faithful to comply fully with the directive.

The statement concluded with prayers for divine guidance and a successful moon-sighting exercise for the Muslim community.

When will Ramadan 2026 likely start?

While Saudi authorities have announced the official moon sighting date, the final start date depends on whether the crescent is seen on February 17.

If it is seen, Ramadan begins the next day. If not, it begins a day later.

The Sultanate Council has directed Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Sha'aban 1447 AH on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Muslims are usually advised to wait for the final official confirmation from their country’s recognised moon sighting body.

Sultan makes fresh announcement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Tuesday, January 20, 2026, as the first day of Sha’aban 1447AH.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Monday, January 19, 2026, and signed by Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, the Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, on behalf of the National Moonsighting Committee of Nigeria.

According to the statement, Monday corresponds with the 29th day of Rajab 1447 AH, which, in line with Islamic tradition, is the appropriate day to sight the crescent that will determine the commencement of Sha’aban.

