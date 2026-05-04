The All Progressives Congress has announced the extension of the form collection deadline to allow aspirants who are yet to obtain the needed documents to do so

The announcement was made by the party's national official and announced on Monday, May 4

A new and revised timetable has now been released for the public notice as the 2027 general elections nears

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, has revised its timetable for the 2027 general elections, granting more time for aspirants to complete key nomination processes.

The decision affects the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, as well as screening activities.

APC has revised form collection time table. Photo APC

Source: Facebook

The party announced the adjustment in a statement issued from Abuja on May 4. It said the changes were necessary to accommodate ongoing consultations and ensure broader participation among aspirants seeking various elective positions.

APC extends forms sale and submission deadlines

Under the updated schedule, the sale of forms will now close at midnight on May 6, 2026. Submission of completed forms has also been pushed to midnight on May 7, 2026.

Party officials indicated that the extension provides additional room for aspirants finalising documentation.

Screening of aspirants is set to begin on May 8 and will run through May 12. The party plans to release the list of cleared candidates a day later, on May 13.

APC announced nationwide extension of form sales. Photo: Yilwatda

Source: Twitter

Screening schedule adjusted for party primaries

The revised timeline is expected to shape preparations ahead of the party’s primaries. Stakeholders within the party have been engaging in internal alignments as the election cycle approaches.

“Sale of Forms: Extended to midnight, Wednesday, 6th May 2026.

Submission of Forms: Extended to midnight, Thursday, 7th May 2026

Screening of Aspirants: Friday, 8th May 2026 – Tuesday, 12th May 2026

Publication of Screened Aspirants: Wednesday, 13th May 2026”

The statement was signed by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

APC Reacts as Peter Obi Dumps ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after dumping the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reports that Obi dumped the ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Abuja.

Tinubu’s former minister declares 2027 guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yusuf Maitama Tuggar declared candidacy for the 2027 Bauchi state governorship election under the ruling APC.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for quality leadership to foster progress and prosperity in Bauchi state.

Tuggar pledged to protect minority rights and promote inclusive governance for sustainable development.

Read more similar stories regarding 2027 elections:

Former IGP obtains APC nomination form

Recall that former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, sought the APC nomination for the 2027 Nasarawa state governorship.

Adamu rejected the consensus candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada, insisting on a competitive primary election.

The campaign director emphasised no national endorsement for Nasarawa governorship aspirants, promoting a fair election.

Source: Legit.ng