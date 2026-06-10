Nigerian superstar singer Davido made the front line of blogs following an announcement he made online

The singer shared on his X a picture of an investment he was about to make with Dangote’s company

An overzealous netizen called out the father of twins for his actions, which didn't end as many expected

Superstar singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sparked online debate after he disclosed his interest to investment in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Davido uploaded what appeared to be an application form for an investment opportunity in the refinery.

Davido dragged into controversy over alleged Dangote company move. Credit: @davido, @dangote

Source: Instagram

The investment process reportedly started on June 1, 2026 and is set to close on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Davido, who is also billed to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday, June 11, wrote in his post:

“Boutta invest in my Godfather refinery… I am super proud of myself @DangoteGroup.”

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions. While some fans praised his ambition, others criticised him for oversharing.

One X user, identified as Moses Williams, commented:

“Nawa for you ooo, must you tell us everything, don't you have a private life.”

Davido fired back at the criticism, saying:

“It's motivation hommie; poor man and private life 5&6.”

The exchange has since gone viral, with many debating whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire fans.

See the exchange below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has always lived a life of luxury, after his sister Sharon Adeleke gave fans a rare glimpse into that.

In a video she posted, Sharon displayed Davido’s decades-old passport and boarding pass, revealing that the singer has never flown economy. Davido has always lived a life of luxury, and his sister Sharon Adeleke just gave fans a rare glimpse into that history.

In a video she posted, Sharon displayed Davido’s decades-old passport and boarding pass, revealing that the singer has never flown economy.

Pointing to the seat number “0F” on the British Airways boarding pass, she laughed nd said:

“I don’t know if David has even entered the economy before to be honest with you… This was ages ago. Master David, and this is good because we were still taking British Airways to get to Yankee.”

Sharon didn’t stop there. She also shared her late mother’s business card and chequebook from 1995, adding:

“Oh you guys, this is such a great day… I just found my mom’s chequebook. See, she was balancing it out, 5/12/1995. I know she spent 70k that day, which is probably a lot actually. 1995, okay baller.”

The video was filled with playful family anecdotes. Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood, saying:

“Oh David, this is when he was really, really naughty and he was biting people in this era. Oh my God, he was so bad.”

Davido slammed online after alleged involvement with Dangote’s company emerges. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Davido's investment plans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwa_max1 said:

"See as that werey allow straight bullet hit us 😂😂."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"He’s right. Private life but you no actually get anything to show off. Allow my fav show off abeg."

shuugar_nd

"I like as 001 no Dey gree😹❤️."

obijessie

"Nawa o! E no easy to be poor, na everytime we Dey collect."

imade15559 said:

"Indirectly, he’s said Wizkid is poor 😂."

slim_marissa

"001 no lie 😂😂😂😂 Poor man and secret 😂😂😂."

prettie_damssel said:

"Davido has really become a complete savage due to Una too much nonsense towards him."

pair.pressure_ said:

"It’s not any motivation abeg make we hear word 😂."

What Governor Adeleke said about Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke explained why Davido was chosen to lead the youth mobilisation arm of his re‑election campaign.

The announcement was made after Davido’s visit to Osun, where he was received by his uncle and party members.

The governor noted Davido’s global influence and strong connection with young people made him the right choice to inspire and energise the campaign.

Source: Legit.ng