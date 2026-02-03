Oyo State approved early office closure for its 50th anniversary celebrations

Ondo announced a two-day public holiday for residents to commemorate the state's creation

The Ogun State government declared Tuesday, February 3, 2026, a public holiday for Golden Jubilee festivities

FCT, Abuja - Official breaks help keep families together and give workaholics a chance for compulsory rest.

holidays are declared for various reasons, including celebrating shared history and values, fostering community connections, and promoting work-life balance by providing time off. Many also commemorate important people or historic events.

To this end, Legit.ng has highlighted the public holidays being observed today, Tuesday, February 3, in certain places, to help readers plan effectively.

Public holidays in Nigeria

Oyo approves early closure of govt offices

The Oyo State government has approved the early closure of offices across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to allow public servants participate fully in activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, on Monday, February 2, Nigerian Tribune noted.

According to the statement, all state government offices are to close by 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The approval, granted by Governor Seyi Makinde, is part of preparations for the golden jubilee celebration, tagged Oyo@50.

Heads of MDAs were directed to ensure strict compliance with the directive while making provisions for skeletal services in essential areas where necessary, according to The Punch.

Ondo govt declares two-day holiday

In the same vein, Ondo governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared a two-day public holiday for residents of the state, particularly civil servants and students, to enable them to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the state.

The governor, who declared Monday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 3, as work-free days across the state, disclosed that the five decades of growth, resilience, and collective progress of the state since its creation in 1976 are worthy of celebration.

However, a statement, at the weekend, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, stated that essential workers are exempted from the holidays.

Abiodun declares Feb 3 public holiday

Similarly, the Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, declared Tuesday, February 3, 2026, a public holiday to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday, February 2, by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

Ogun State, popularly known as the Gateway State, was created on February 3, 1976. The Golden Jubilee celebrations are expected to feature a series of commemorative activities aimed at reflecting on the past, celebrating the present, and projecting a prosperous future for Ogun State.

Why Nigerians like public holidays

Quality time with loved ones

Public holidays also give people the perfect excuse to spend time with family and friends. Nigeria is one place where community and extended family ties are strong and any opportunity to gather, cook, gist, or go on outings is fully embraced.

This is why, for public holidays with long weekends, you find people travelling home to spend time with their family. Others would plan hangouts just to bond and catch up.

Break from the daily hustle

Public holidays offer a much-needed break from the daily hustle. Nigerian workers are used to working long hours, and for most people, they juggle multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet.

For both white-collar workers and those in the informal sector, public holidays offer a rare chance to pause, sleep in, and breathe. No traffic stress, no 5 a.m. alarms, just a day or two to rest.

Also, public holidays provide a sense of relief, especially in a country where things can often feel chaotic with people battling economic stress and political drama. Even on public holidays, for just 24 hours, you can relax and enjoy the simple things.

