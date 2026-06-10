Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, unveiled a Bombardier Global 8000 jet valued at about $81 million

The aircraft became part of his growing corporate aviation fleet alongside two other luxury jets

The Global 8000 is currently regarded as the world’s fastest purpose-built business jet with ultra-long-range capability

Nigeria’s billionaire industrialist and chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has unveiled his brand-new Bombardier Global 8000 private jet valued at approximately $81 million (about N110 billion), marking another major addition to his aviation portfolio.

Africa's second-richest man made the unveiling on his Instagram handle, expressing gratitude following the completion of the aircraft’s delivery process.

According to Billionaire’s Africa, the acquisition reportedly began in December 2025 when Rabiu signed the purchase agreement with Bombardier executives in Dubai.

Abdul Samad Rabiu unveils a Bombardier Global 8000 jet valued at about $81 million. Photos: Abdul Samad.

Source: Instagram

Another report noted that with the arrival of the Global 8000, BUA Group now operates one of the most advanced corporate jet collections on the continent.

The aircraft joins an existing fleet that includes a Challenger 350 and a Global 6500, strengthening the conglomerate’s presence in high-end business aviation.

Industry observers note that the expansion reflects not just personal luxury, but also the scale of international operations handled by the company across multiple sectors.

Inside the $81m flying powerhouse

The Bombardier Global 8000 is currently regarded as the fastest purpose-built business jet in the world.

Capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 0.95 (about 627 miles per hour), the aircraft is designed for ultra-long-range travel with a reach of approximately 8,000 nautical miles.

In practical terms, it can fly non-stop routes such as Lagos to New York or Dubai to Houston without refuelling.

Powered by twin Rolls-Royce engines, the jet is certified by major aviation authorities including Transport Canada, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The delivery of the aircraft comes shortly after Bombardier handed over the first Global 8000 to its fleet launch customer, NetJets, in March 2026 at its completion centre in Canada.

Rabiu’s arrival as one of the early individual owners of the aircraft places him among a select group of global business figures adopting the latest generation of ultra-long-range private jets.

Pictures of the private jet below

Reactions trail BUA boss' new private jet

Legit.ng compiles the reactions of social media users below

@Ike Henry stated:

"There are levels to money, as you dey hustle make you buy Lexus 350 2016, another person dey hustle make e buy PJ"

Wisdom Eshiet noted:

"He's worth more than this, he deserves more for the employment opportunities he has created"

@Fatunmbi James Akinkunmi wrote:

"Well, he deserves it, Samad is very hard working multibillionaire and a philanthropist i know him to be living a modest life so....be it."

The aircraft becomes part of Abdul Samad's growing corporate aviation fleet alongside two other luxury jets. Photo: Abdul Samad.

Source: UGC

Forbes tags Femi Otedola as Africa’s poorest billionaire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has been tagged as Africa’s “poorest billionaire” in the latest ranking released by Forbes, sparking reactions from Nigerians on social media.

According to the 2026 Africa Billionaires List, the continent’s wealthiest individuals have grown significantly richer over the past year.

The combined fortune of Africa’s 23 billionaires rose to about $126.7 billion, largely driven by a strong rally in regional equity markets.

Source: Legit.ng