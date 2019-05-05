120+ Happy Ramadan wishes, quotes and greetings to send to your loved ones

Ramadan is the Islamic calendar's holiest month. Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims worldwide. Muslims are supposed to follow different laws regarding prayers and fasting during this period. As a result, sending them motivational Ramadan wishes and quotes that remind them of what is expected of them is a considerate gesture.

Ramadan is a month of prayer for all Muslims worldwide, marked by daylong fasting and charitable giving to those in need. Ramadan observance is a key part of the Muslim religion, and a number of rules and restrictions accompany it to ensure its holiness. With these Ramadan Kareem wishes, you can let your loved ones know you are thinking of them.

What are some nice Ramadan wishes?

Here is a look at some inspiring, happy, and motivational Ramadan wishes.

Inspiring Ramadan prayer wishes

Send one of these Ramadan prayers for loved ones to a friend, boss, or family member to help them get off to a good start in the holy month.

During this holy month of Ramadan, I pray for your blessings, compassion, and knowledge. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Kareem. Please accept my family's and my season's greetings.

We thank Allah for gifting us a calm and happy existence throughout the year as we celebrate Ramadan.

The holy month does not come to alter our routine; it comes to alter our hearts.

This is a good time to repent our sins and do good to others.

Have a blessed Ramadan! May you receive whatever you ask for abundantly.

Even if you're going through a difficult period, this holy month is the time to let go of all your worries. Continue to be blessed.

Have a wonderful Ramadan, everyone! You have blessed me with health and happiness, Allah. Assist me in achieving all of my life's objectives. All of my victories are dedicated to you, my Lord.

With Allah's blessing, may everything in your life turn out well. Allow it to be filled with light and goodness. I wish you health, happiness, and love!

This season encourages everyone to do good and reconcile with those who have wronged them to enjoy Allah's blessings. May you not miss your reward for doing these.

As your heart is filled with blessing this holy month, may your household receive the benefit of Allah.

I wish you a blessed holy month full of happiness and serenity.

Mould yourself, shape yourself this holy month and change yourself as well. Become a practising Muslim.

When you pray, you receive Allah's blessing. Have a beautiful Radaman.

Enjoy the protection and blessings that come from Allah Almighty. He is the only saviour. Ramadan Kareem!

Allah's mercy on his children is the most powerful force on the face of the Earth. Have a fantastic holy month.

May Allah hear all your prayers and come to the rescue in the holy month. Be blessed!

Allah, I call upon your Holy Name. I ask for your infinite favour and mercy during this holy month. May you bless us abundantly.

Sending wishes for a peaceful Ramadan. Feel blessed.

Wishing you all the blessings of the holy month.

I wish you and your family Ramadan Mubarak. May Allah gives us the strength to fulfil the needs of this month.

Whenever you feel alone and sad, remember that Allah is with you. He will never leave you alone and always guide you. I wish you a blessed holy month.

Let this day show everyone how many good things and Allah's blessings are in this world. May Allah give you happiness in life. Happy Ramadan.

As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Have a peaceful and happy holy month.

Happy Ramadan wishes and messages to friends

Muslims are encouraged to abstain from all unholy behaviour during this fast, such as drinking alcohol, smoking, and engaging in other immoral acts. While you are enjoying the holy month's festivities, remind your Muslim friends to follow the rules. You can share these lovely Ramadan prayer messages with them.

May Allah bless you with peace and grace, and may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path to knowledge.

I wish you four weeks of happiness, thirty days of mercy, and 720 hours of illumination. Ramadan Mubarak!

May Allah bless you with many happy and joyful times in your life. Ramadan Mubarak!

May you find serenity and happiness while fasting and praying to Allah.

I pray to Allah to shower you with benefits or to keep you in His loving care during this holy month.

I pray for the best from the bottom of my heart, and I love you unconditionally. May this life last for a long time! May Allah keep you safe from storms and difficulties.

May you find serenity and happiness while fasting and praying to Allah. Have a blessed and peaceful holy month.

The season of Allah's worship and celebration has arrived. Friends have a wonderful month.

May we, as Muslims, perform nice deeds for everyone during Ramadan. The end of Ramadan is not "the finish" for a sincere Muslim but rather the beginning of a new journey heading to Jannah.

May Allah pardon our transgressions and bestow blessings upon us. Ramadan Mubarak!

Your joy will know no bounds as you participate in this sacred fast, and your benefits will overflow to others.

This Ramadan, I wish you blessings of faith, fortune, and love.

May your barns be brimming with delightful riches and surplus, and may you be able to enjoy the holy month to the fullest.

My dear friend, I wish you a prosperous future. Have a happy holy month.

May all of your prayers be answered this Ramadan and for the rest of your life.

Please keep my family and me in your prayers at all times. My family and I send our best wishes for Ramadan.

Humility for wealth, sacrifice for blessings, and heart laid down for adoration to the Almighty who deserves it all.

May your prayers be answered, and happiness comes knocking on your door every day. May your disposition be merciful at all times.

May Allah reward your excellent efforts, forgive your mistakes and sins, and alleviate the suffering of all people everywhere.

BFF, Ramadhan Kareem. As you kindly donate, may Allah bless and protect you.

Wishing you a great Ramadan filled with courage and strength to help you overcome all of life's challenges!

Instead of separating us over what we believe, let our religions unite us for the sake of human goodness. Friends have a blessed holy month!

I am sending my dua to you and your family in the midst of trouble. May Allah guide us through these hard times and bestow blessings on us.

Adorable Muslim fasting greetings

Ramadan greetings should lift people's spirits and inspire them to be compassionate to others. Islamism entails being a member of a worldwide community that worships Allah and adheres to religious principles. By sending these happy fasting greetings to your friends and loved ones, you will make them feel loved.

This Ramadan, may your faith be strengthened even more.

O Allah, forgive us for our sins and accept us into your bounties and joys. Give us the strength to combat sin because we are very weak.

Wishing you a Happy Ramadan! And I hope you will refrain from engaging in any type of sinful behaviour. I wish you all the best.

Allow your home to be a haven of peace, love, and pleasure. I genuinely hope you live your life as if it were a fairy tale.

I wish you blessings, clemency, and wisdom during this holy month of Ramadan.

Prepare for Allah's limitless blessings and grace now that the month of blessings has arrived. Kareem Ramadhan.

May all of your wishes come true while you pray and fast this Ramadan. Enjoy Allah's everlasting blessings.

In His immense generosity, Allah has sent the light of Ramadan to dispel the darkness of the night. He has sent the month of the Qur'an for us to be elevated and brought closer to Him from our solitude.

May Allah shower us with His mercy and grace throughout this season.

This season will help you forget about all of your sorrows and cause you to rejoice in the nice things that are coming your way. Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan is a month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy, and deliverance from the wrath of Allah. As a result, during this holy month, make a lot of dua and conduct good deeds.

Allow each day to bring you fresh feelings. But just the best. You haven't had anything like it before. May this month be one to remember! Have a happy holy month.

You'll be a leader among your peers as long as Allah lives. Ramadan Mubarak to all of you.

Practising sawm and salat this Ramadan may offer light to your soul.

I pray that Allah Almighty protects and blesses you and your family. He is the only one who can save us.

I wish that the holy month will bring you joy and happiness and the joy and happiness of those you love. This holy month, I wish you the greatest of luck.

May this holy month be a blessing for all of humanity, allowing us to walk in peace and harmony! My Muslim brothers and sisters, I wish you a blessed Ramadan.

I pray to the Most Merciful One to keep your family safe and to be there for you during difficult times. I wish you a blessed holy month.

May Allah help us restrain our desires and suppress greed as we begin this month as good Muslims. Ramadan Kareem.

Don't abandon your Dua. You have no idea where the response will come from, how many evils will be avoided, or how much your scale of actions will expand due to that one plea.

Let us join hands in praise of Allah for providing us with this great day to pray, care for, love, and celebrate. Be blessed.

Your life will be adorned with grandeur in Allah's name, and your sufferings will give place to fresh gains this season. Happy Ramadan!

Let us remember during this holy month that anything is possible if we have faith.

As we begin a new week full of optimism, may you be praised and blessed beyond your greatest expectations! I wish you a blessed month.

Motivational Ramadan Mubarak quotes

It is really compassionate of you to wish Muslim brothers and sisters Ramadan Mubarak utilising Quranic verses and Prophet Muhammad's teachings. Here is a collection of Ramadan quotes from which to choose.

This Ramadan, I wish you good health and a loving attitude.

May Allah instill bravery in our hearts and lead us closer to victory. May Allah be with us at all times!

Allah is amazing, and His love for us is limitless. The month of Ramadan serves as a daily reminder of God's love for us. May you bask in His agape love this season.

May Allah reward your excellent efforts, forgive your mistakes and sins, and alleviate the suffering of all people everywhere. Happy Ramadan!

Thanks to Allah, we have a great location named Earth, and I've met some of the best folks to call friends. Ramadan Greetings, Kareem.

Ramadan Mubarak has arrived, the month of immense blessings and Barkat. Please take advantage of your free time.

Make this holy month a watershed moment in your life. Break free from the world's deceptions and enjoy the pleasure of EEMAN.

Keep forgiveness in mind, and command what is right, but keep your distance from the ignorant.

In Allah's name, every nice thing you seek this season will quickly find you this auspicious month.

Don't only observe Ramadan on an empty stomach; make the most of it by surrounding yourself with patience, forgiveness, kindness, and love.

Only Allah has the ability to meet your demands. Continue to put your faith in Him for the rest of your life. More blessings to you.

May Allah bestow upon you a plethora of blessings. Best wishes for a wonderful day.

This holy month, I'm sending you thoughts of comfort and tranquilly.

This Ramadan, I hope you and your family are able to conduct good deeds.

May this holy month transform your heart rather than your calendar.

May Allah reward you for your devotion to him and guide you.

Kareem Ramadan. We are Allah's offspring and follow his path, so may Allah's blessings be upon us.

Anyone who fasts during Ramadan and then for six days during Shawwal will have fasted for a lifetime.

If they want peace, then you should too. And put your trust in the Lord, for He is the one who hears and answers.

Try to be very close to Allah's name throughout Ramadan, and you will feel as if you are in heaven and the devil is fleeing from you.

Ramadan is like a once-a-year flower that blossoms and then fades before you can smell it!

May Allah be with you and protect you at this time. May the great physician strengthen you.

The Quran says, "Allah is with those who control themselves," which we are reminded of this holy month.

May Allah provide us with the strength to begin this holy month on a positive note. Kareem, have a blessed Ramadan!

We should be obliged to Almighty Allah, who gives us the chance to pray in the holiest month of Ramadan.

Best Ramadan wishes and greetings

Ramadan is the holiest and most important month in the Islamic calendar, as it brings Muslims from all over the world together. It is also marked by religious activities such as people assembling and praying together. Here are some lovely wishes for Ramadan to share with your friends and family.

May your fast be meaningful and your feast rich this holy month.

On this day, try to be close to those you love. Build a good relationship with them so that you can be blessed more by the almighty.

May Allah's sacrifice motivate you to keep going and follow the light of salvation. This Ramadan, have a nice time.

To my dear friend, remember that this is a period of love and kindness.

Welcome to the month of Ramadan, my friends. And I hope you will refrain from engaging in any type of sinful behaviour.

Ensure that you dress correctly, donate liberally, treat people with kindness, and purify your soul in the name of Allah this holy month.

Taking one innocent life is the same as taking all of mankind, and saving one life is the same as saving all of mankind.

Every nice thing you seek this season will quickly be fulfilled in Allah's name. Happy Ramadan!

Allah rewards the person who continues to perform well throughout the holy month.

May you be filled with love and happiness even at this difficult time. There will be ups and downs, just like in the seas and oceans, but the beach is close.

Allow appreciation and grace to accompany you on your fast.

Consider every day to be Ramadan and remain calm, focusing on the name of Allah, who is beyond our comprehension.

The month has arrived for us to repent of our wrongdoings and sins, lovely family. Mubarak Ramadan.

As we observe the holy month, let us live according to Allah's intentions.

Your life may always be a claim to happiness, like the torch flame. Ramadhan Mubarak.

Try to be very close to Allah's name throughout the holy month, and you will feel as if you are in heaven and the devil is fleeing from you.

Mubarak Ramadan. May Allah provide you with joy and success and lead you down the correct road.

May your faith in God lead you and allow you to shine in his wonderful graces! Ramadan Mubarak to all of you.

Every Ramadan is unique in its own way. May this holy month be different for us this year, bringing us all the joy we desire.

Ramadan Kareem. May you find it simple to cope even in these trying times.

May you get all of God's blessings and many more throughout the holy month of Ramadan!

This is the month to repent and become closer to Allah. May following and obeying his will bring you serenity and joy!

Ramadan is a time to demonstrate your devotion to Allah's name and His messengers.

In the face of Allah's enormous strength, all theories are worthless.

May we continue to live together in happiness and Joy. Enjoy this holy month.

Muslims consider Ramadan to be the best time to grow closer to Allah. You can send the joyful Ramadan wishes, quotations, and greetings in this guide to your loved ones during this holy week.

