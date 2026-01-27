The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announces timetable for the first 2026 CB-WASSCE series in Nigeria

Examinations kick off on January 28, 2026, with language subjects

Key subjects, including Mathematics and English, are scheduled for late January and early February 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2026 CB-WASSCE for private candidates in Nigeria.

The examination body said the 2026 CB-WASSCE is the first series in the year.

WAEC disclosed that the timetable is for private candidates, while wishing them a successful and wonderful experience.

According to the timetable, the 2026 CB-WASSCE will commence on Wednesday, January 28, with Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba languages.

This was disclosed in the timetable shared via the WAEC X handle @waecnigeria, Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The first general subject on the timetable is Biology, and it will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026

General Mathematics will take place on Saturday, January 31, while the English language examination will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The Economics examination will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2026.

For science students, Physics will be held on Thursday, February 5, and Chemistry on Monday, February 9, 2026.

Agricultural science, geography, and further mathematics will be held on Tuesday, February 3, 6, and 11, respectively.

Nigerians react as WAEC releases timetable for 2026 CB-WASSCE

@OluwatobiJohn4

For the exam that is starting tomorrow. This is appalling!

@Juwon_Editz

When is 2025 second series result is going to come out.

@Rayzj12

Dear @waecnigeria, I applied for my Waec Attestation of results over 6 months ago it is still showing under review by customer service. I needed it for a life changing opportunity that I can’t afford to miss , the deadline is Feb 15. Please help my life .. #Waec #Attestation

@brighttooo

Dear WAEC Customer Service Team, I am writing to formally lodge a complaint regarding a payment I made for the recovery of my lost WAEC candidate examination number, which has not been processed or delivered to me despite the payment.

Tinubu's govt told to suspend WAEC CBT in 2026

Recall that the House of Representatives directed the federal government to suspend WAEC’s CBT plan for the 2026 WASSCE, citing risks of massive student failure.

Lawmakers warned that most Nigerian schools lacked computers, internet access, and qualified teachers, making the CBT rollout premature and unfair.

The House mandated committees to engage stakeholders and report within four weeks while urging budget provisions for computer facilities and teachers.

WAEC CBT: 4 important things to know

Legit.ng earlier reported that WAEC announced a transition from the traditional paper and pencil test model to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) model for the SSCE in Nigeria.

The new model starts in February 2024 for private candidates, according to the examination council.

The CBT will feature fully computer-based objective tests, with hybrid formats for Essay and Test of Practical papers.

Source: Legit.ng