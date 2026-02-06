Muslim leaders in Yorubaland confirmed that the Ramadan fast would begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, following a key meeting in Ibadan

The League of Imams and Alfas explained that the date was set using astronomical calculations and international Islamic resolutions

They also announced that Ramadan would last 30 days this year, with Eid-el-Fitr expected on Thursday, March 19, 2026



Islamic leaders under the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland announced that the Ramadan fast would begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The declaration followed a meeting held in Ibadan and was read to journalists by the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola.

Meeting of senior Islamic leaders

According to PM News, the meeting brought together senior Islamic figures, including the President-General of the League, the Chief Imams of Ibadanland, Ogun State, Osun State and Ondo State, alongside other scholars from the six South-West states of Nigeria.

Ramadan date based on astronomical calculations

In a communique issued after the meeting, the League explained that the date was chosen using astronomical calculations and international Islamic resolutions on the Islamic calendar.

According to the League, the new moon for Ramadan would occur on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 1:01 pm Nigerian time, confirming that fasting should begin the next day.

International Islamic resolutions guide decision

The League stated that its decision followed resolutions from several international Islamic conferences held in Istanbul, Paris and other cities, where scholars and astronomers agreed on the use of accurate scientific calculations to determine Islamic months.

Ramadan to last 30 days in 2026

The League further announced that Ramadan would last 30 days this year. It explained that there would be no chance of sighting the moon on March 18, 2026, which meant fasting could not end after 29 days. The new moon for Shawwal, marking the end of Ramadan, would appear on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Eid-el-Fitr will not come early

As a result, Muslims were told they would complete 30 days of fasting, and Eid-el-Fitr would not come early. The League called on Muslims to prepare spiritually and to observe the fasting in peace and unity.

This announcement provided clarity for Muslims in Yorubaland and across the South-West region as they prepared for the holy month.

