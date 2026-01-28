Ramadan 2026 has been projected to begin on February 19 and offer shorter fasting hours after several years of longer summer fasts

Daily fasting durations across most Arab countries were expected to range between 12 and 13 hours due to the seasonal shift toward late winter

Muslims in higher latitude regions were forecast to experience longer fasts, though less demanding than previous peak summer Ramadans

Muslims across the world are turning their attention to Ramadan 2026 as expectations build around a holy month projected to bring shorter fasting hours and more temperate conditions.

After several years marked by demanding summer fasts, the upcoming season is shaping up to be a comparatively moderate period of worship for many communities.

Muslims observing the fast during Ramadan in a representative image. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Astronomical calculations indicate that Ramadan is expected to begin on either Thursday, 19 February 2026, with Eid al-Fitr likely on March 20, as reported by India Times.

Important to note that no astronomical prediction of Ramadan's start or end is sacrosanct. It is still subject to manual live moon sighting and confirmation by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

However, the projected dates place the month at the transition from winter to early spring in the northern hemisphere, a shift that is expected to reduce daylight hours and ease the physical demands of fasting.

Ramadan 2026: Shorter days, cooler conditions

In Nigeria, worshippers can expect a consistent daily fast of approximately 13 hours and 10 minutes, with very little variation between cities like Kano, Abuja, and Lagos due to the country’s equatorial position.

The daily routine will typically see Suhoor concluding in the early dawn and Iftar beginning shortly after 6:30 PM, providing a stable rhythm for devotion across the country.

In most Arab countries, daily fasting is forecast to last between 12 and 13 hours. This range makes Ramadan 2026 one of the shorter fasting periods seen in recent years.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, fasting is expected to begin at about 12 hours and 40 minutes and rise gradually to just under 13 hours by the end of the month.

Egypt is projected to follow a similar pattern. In Cairo, the fast is expected to start at roughly 12 hours and 40 minutes before approaching 13 hours as Ramadan progresses. The Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, are also expected to remain within the same duration range.

The Sultan of Sokoto is the one who declares the start of Ramadan and its end. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Geography shapes Ramadan fasting experience

Differences in fasting hours are largely driven by geography and latitude. Countries closer to the equator experience relatively stable daylight throughout the year, while regions farther north or south face wider seasonal variation.

Because Ramadan 2026 falls before the spring equinox, many northern hemisphere locations will see shorter days at the beginning of the month, followed by a gradual increase in daylight.

In the United States, fasting in cities such as New York is expected to start at about 12 and a half hours and rise to around 13 hours or slightly more.

European countries at higher latitudes, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and parts of Scandinavia, are likely to record longer fasting days than regions closer to the equator. Even so, the duration is expected to be less demanding than the extended daylight hours observed during recent summer Ramadans.

In extreme northern regions such as northern Russia, Greenland, and Iceland, fasting can exceed 16 hours. In such areas, many Muslims follow religious guidance that allows them to observe fasting times based on the nearest moderate city or the timetable of Makkah.

Sultan declares December 22 as start of Rajab

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Abubakar, declared Monday, December 22, 2025, as the first day of Rajab 1447 AH.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Saturday, signed by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

Source: Legit.ng